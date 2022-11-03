Pelosi attacker David DePape in US illegally: DHS

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – David DePape, who is being prosecuted for allegedly attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been residing in the United States illegally and is a “Canadian national,” according to the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS stated that an immigration detainer was lodged on DePape on Tuesday, and that he’d initially entered the U.S. as a temporary visitor at the San Ysidro point of entry (between California and Mexico) in 2008, according to The Hill .

A detainer is a notification to law enforcement requesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) be notified before someone is released so they can be taken into custody by the agency.

The 42-year-old Richmond resident has been charged with two federal felonies and a litany of county crimes in connection with the beating of Paul Pelosi, husband of San Francisco’s representative in the U.S. House of Representatives, last week .

The FBI and the San Francisco Police Department allege that DePape broke into the Pelosi’s Pacific Heights home with the intent to kidnap the speaker, but upon failing to find her, beat Mr. Pelosi with a hammer. Mr. Pelosi is currently recovering at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

