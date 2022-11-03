ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ysidro, CA

Pelosi attacker David DePape in US illegally: DHS

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – David DePape, who is being prosecuted for allegedly attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been residing in the United States illegally and is a “Canadian national,” according to the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS stated that an immigration detainer was lodged on DePape on Tuesday, and that he’d initially entered the U.S. as a temporary visitor at the San Ysidro point of entry (between California and Mexico) in 2008, according to The Hill .

Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs

A detainer is a notification to law enforcement requesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) be notified before someone is released so they can be taken into custody by the agency.

The 42-year-old Richmond resident has been charged with two federal felonies and a litany of county crimes in connection with the beating of Paul Pelosi, husband of San Francisco’s representative in the U.S. House of Representatives, last week .

KRON ON is streaming live

The FBI and the San Francisco Police Department allege that DePape broke into the Pelosi’s Pacific Heights home with the intent to kidnap the speaker, but upon failing to find her, beat Mr. Pelosi with a hammer. Mr. Pelosi is currently recovering at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Comments / 17

Howl at the moon.
5d ago

his ex girlfriend says that was "very progressive" when they were living together. but now it's being said by the government alphabets that he's here illegally, he is here on an expired VISA from Canada but came in through Mexico. can this story get any more complicated.

Reply
9
San Jose joe
5d ago

Our President & Pamela Harris ignored going to the border, drugs, killers, are crossing our borders . It's all on Democrats ignoring the border crisis.

Reply
5
Linh Dinh
5d ago

The DHS was quick to confirm this attacker was in US illegally but failed to stop millions of illegal people who entered our southern border illegally. How ironic!

Reply(1)
4
