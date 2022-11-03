ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
Staying warm this winter without breaking the bank

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Temperatures will come crashing down this week, and residents will be turning the air off, shutting the windows, and cranking the heat up. Heating on average accounts for over half of your energy bill. With rising prices, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, many households will be paying more to […]
On the run: Dayton police seek shooting suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a woman in Dayton Friday. On Friday, Nov. 4, police were called to the intersection of East Third Street and North Jefferson Street on a reported shooting. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman had been shot. Crews […]
Police: Man shoots, kills neighbor in Ohio

OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
