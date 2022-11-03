Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jamie Jarosik, Kelley King participate in Dancing with the Kettering Stars
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Familiar faces from 2 NEWS Today were in Kettering for a night of dancing to raise money for a good cause. The Kettering Police Foundation held its annual Dancing with the Kettering Stars on Saturday. Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik was the emcee of the event. Traffic anchor and reporter Kelley King was […]
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
Staying warm this winter without breaking the bank
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Temperatures will come crashing down this week, and residents will be turning the air off, shutting the windows, and cranking the heat up. Heating on average accounts for over half of your energy bill. With rising prices, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, many households will be paying more to […]
One trapped, several injured in Dayton crash
Dayton Police and Fire said in a Facebook post that multiple people were injured at that location.
Police: Man, woman found dead in Dayton home
When crews searched the residence, they found the bodies of a 55-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. They both had gunshot wounds, according to Dayton police.
On the run: Dayton police seek shooting suspect
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a woman in Dayton Friday. On Friday, Nov. 4, police were called to the intersection of East Third Street and North Jefferson Street on a reported shooting. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman had been shot. Crews […]
One dead after shooting in Springfield
Dispatch reported that one person was shot and is dead and one person is in custody.
Two arrested after assault on RTA driver in Kettering
According to the Kettering Police Department, officers were dispatched to The Market on Wilmington Pike Saturday on reports of a possible assault.
Police: Man shoots, kills neighbor in Ohio
OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
$9 million worth of cocaine found in Ohio
Inside the U-Haul was 220 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $9 million, which was immediately seized. The driver was 25-year-old Sebastian Flores from Mexicali, Mexico who was charged with possession of cocaine, per OSHP.
No. 24 Flyers soar to win in home opener
DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton men's basketball team defeated Lindenwood in their regular season opener, on Monday, by a score of 73-46 to start the season off 1-0.
