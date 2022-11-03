Read full article on original website
An Election Day cheat sheet from the Nebraska Examiner
OMAHA — Tuesday is Election Day in Nebraska, a civic test that political nerds who love to vote have been preparing for since at least January. Others are just now tuning in, the voters who keep politics at an arm’s length until the last minute. For them (and...
Good, bad, ugly: Nebraskans facing deluge of political mail
LINCOLN — No central clearinghouse counts the number of political mailers clogging Nebraska mailboxes during election season. But candidates say direct mail has increased during a record year of spending on state and local races. Mail numbers jumped this spring during the state’s costliest-ever Republican primary for governor, political...
Nebraska: What to expect on election night
While Republicans have a firm hold on Nebraska’s state government, the state’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District has morphed into a swing district in the last 15 years and is the state’s only consistently competitive U.S. House seat. It is currently held by Republican Rep. Don Bacon, a...
Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The call went out from leaders in the medical marijuana industry: Money was needed for a Missouri ballot initiative to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. Their colleagues responded. Marijuana farms, manufacturers and retailers provided millions of dollars that footed a petition drive to put...
Gov. Ricketts to receive Order of the Rising Sun Award from Japan
Governor Pete Ricketts will be honored by the Government of Japan with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, for his work to strengthen the relationship between Nebraska and Japan. Gov. Ricketts will travel to Japan to accept the award at a presentation ceremony held at the Imperial Palace on November 9, 2022. The Order of the Rising Sun is the Government of Japan’s oldest national decoration, dating back to 1875, and one of the highest honors bestowed on international leaders by the country. It is awarded to individuals who have displayed especially meritorious service in building mutually beneficial ties with Japan.
Nebraska's Sasse OK'd as president of University of Florida
Board of Governors will have to approve Sasse’s position. The University of Florida’s Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to approve Nebraska’s U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as the new president to lead Florida’s flagship institution, despite weeks of outcry, questions about the senator’s political views, and an air of secrecy around the search process that led to his candidacy.
Battle over bluejeans to be heard by Nebraska’s highest court
LINCOLN — Call it the “battle over bluejeans” or “denim-gate,” but the state employees union says its lawsuit against a state agency’s ban on bluejeans is about much more than just what state workers can wear on the job. On Wednesday, the Nebraska Supreme...
Hospital investigated for allegedly denying an emergency abortion
In late October, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services opened an investigation at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri, under the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, department spokesperson Lisa Cox told KHN. It was authorized by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which contracts with state agencies to conduct EMTALA surveys.
Abortion clinic that opened days after Roe fell is inundated
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — When Planned Parenthood decided four years ago to open a new clinic in a medically underserved working-class neighborhood here, it envisioned a place that would save women living nearby from having to take hourslong bus rides to obtain birth control, testing or an abortion.
Ricketts: Leading the way to cleaner, more affordable, American-made fuel
There’s no reason why the U.S. should be reliant on authoritarian regimes like Iran, Russia, and Venezuela to supply the fuel we need. We have more than enough resources to restore our energy independence and bring fuel prices down. In Nebraska, we’re doing our part to grow biofuels production right here in America’s Heartland.
Nebraska on pace for second-worst wildfire year ever
LINCOLN — Worsening drought, coupled with strong, sustained winds, have combined to put 2022 on track as the second-worst year for wildfires in Nebraska. And unless there’s an increase in expected precipitation this fall and winter, the state will be in for more of the same in 2023, a state fire authority predicted this week.
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The website of the California Lottery Association...
Upland hunters find variable success on opening weekend
Hunters returned to rural Nebraska the weekend of Oct. 29 for the 2022 upland bird hunting season opener and found variable success. Based on field reports from Nebraska Game and Parks Commission staff and law enforcement, pheasant hunters had the greatest success in parts of northeast and south-central Nebraska, including the Rainwater Basin. Many hunters also found good numbers of quail, especially throughout their core range in south-central and southeastern Nebraska.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion for Saturday's drawing
Due to high sales, the Multi-State Lottery Association has increased the estimated jackpot amount for the Saturday, November 5 Powerball drawing to $1.6 billion or $782.4 million with the cash option selected. If won, this would be the largest Powerball jackpot in history. The Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million...
Allo commits to continued support of employees serving in Guard, Reserves
On Thursday, ALLO signed another Statement of Support for the Nebraska ESGR at the Readiness Center in North Platte, NE. Previously, a Statement of Support was signed in 2018 in partnership with Nelnet. By signing the statement, ALLO pledges that they will continue to comply with the Uniformed Services Employment...
Kansas drought has left a million migrating birds high and dry
BARTON COUNTY — Pull off Kansas 156 in Barton County during a wet year, and it might feel like you took a wrong turn into Florida. This part of central Kansas is home to the largest interior wetlands in the country: Cheyenne Bottoms. It can hold nearly 10 billion gallons of water.
Hunters reminded to donate to Hunters Helping the Hungry
LINCOLN, Neb.-Hunters are reminded they may donate harvested deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program at seven processor locations in Nebraska. Hunters pay no processing costs for deer donated to processors for this program. But they should call the processor before hunting to check capacity; due to staffing difficulties, many processors are not accepting deer this year. This includes non-HHH processors.
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Oklahoma say at least one person has died as tornadoes ravaged areas of that state and neighboring Texas, leaving some people trapped and dozens of homes in ruins. The twisters Friday destroyed large portions of the town of Idabel in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, flattening a church, restaurant and medical center. Officials confirm at least one death in that county. Meanwhile, 50 homes were reported damaged or destroyed in Lamar County, Texas, where at least two dozen people are reported injured, two critically.
Respiratory illnesses among very young increases in Neb.
LINCOLN — Health officials in Nebraska’s two largest counties are reporting notable increases in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Monday reported outbreaks in at least 13 local child care facilities, while a spokesman with the Douglas County Health Department reported more than 250 cases last week, a new high for the year.
Wind Cave National Park to close Route 5 for maintenance
WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. – National Park Service (NPS) Route 5, a gravel road in Wind Cave National Park’s backcountry, will be closed for several months this winter for the laying and grading of new gravel base material. NPS Route 5 is a scenic route along the...
