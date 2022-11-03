ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

North Platte Post

Good, bad, ugly: Nebraskans facing deluge of political mail

LINCOLN — No central clearinghouse counts the number of political mailers clogging Nebraska mailboxes during election season. But candidates say direct mail has increased during a record year of spending on state and local races. Mail numbers jumped this spring during the state’s costliest-ever Republican primary for governor, political...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska: What to expect on election night

While Republicans have a firm hold on Nebraska’s state government, the state’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District has morphed into a swing district in the last 15 years and is the state’s only consistently competitive U.S. House seat. It is currently held by Republican Rep. Don Bacon, a...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts to receive Order of the Rising Sun Award from Japan

Governor Pete Ricketts will be honored by the Government of Japan with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, for his work to strengthen the relationship between Nebraska and Japan. Gov. Ricketts will travel to Japan to accept the award at a presentation ceremony held at the Imperial Palace on November 9, 2022. The Order of the Rising Sun is the Government of Japan’s oldest national decoration, dating back to 1875, and one of the highest honors bestowed on international leaders by the country. It is awarded to individuals who have displayed especially meritorious service in building mutually beneficial ties with Japan.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska's Sasse OK'd as president of University of Florida

Board of Governors will have to approve Sasse’s position. The University of Florida’s Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to approve Nebraska’s U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as the new president to lead Florida’s flagship institution, despite weeks of outcry, questions about the senator’s political views, and an air of secrecy around the search process that led to his candidacy.
GAINESVILLE, FL
North Platte Post

Hospital investigated for allegedly denying an emergency abortion

In late October, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services opened an investigation at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri, under the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, department spokesperson Lisa Cox told KHN. It was authorized by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which contracts with state agencies to conduct EMTALA surveys.
MISSOURI STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska on pace for second-worst wildfire year ever

LINCOLN — Worsening drought, coupled with strong, sustained winds, have combined to put 2022 on track as the second-worst year for wildfires in Nebraska. And unless there’s an increase in expected precipitation this fall and winter, the state will be in for more of the same in 2023, a state fire authority predicted this week.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Upland hunters find variable success on opening weekend

Hunters returned to rural Nebraska the weekend of Oct. 29 for the 2022 upland bird hunting season opener and found variable success. Based on field reports from Nebraska Game and Parks Commission staff and law enforcement, pheasant hunters had the greatest success in parts of northeast and south-central Nebraska, including the Rainwater Basin. Many hunters also found good numbers of quail, especially throughout their core range in south-central and southeastern Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Hunters reminded to donate to Hunters Helping the Hungry

LINCOLN, Neb.-Hunters are reminded they may donate harvested deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program at seven processor locations in Nebraska. Hunters pay no processing costs for deer donated to processors for this program. But they should call the processor before hunting to check capacity; due to staffing difficulties, many processors are not accepting deer this year. This includes non-HHH processors.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Oklahoma say at least one person has died as tornadoes ravaged areas of that state and neighboring Texas, leaving some people trapped and dozens of homes in ruins. The twisters Friday destroyed large portions of the town of Idabel in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, flattening a church, restaurant and medical center. Officials confirm at least one death in that county. Meanwhile, 50 homes were reported damaged or destroyed in Lamar County, Texas, where at least two dozen people are reported injured, two critically.
OKLAHOMA STATE
North Platte Post

Respiratory illnesses among very young increases in Neb.

LINCOLN — Health officials in Nebraska’s two largest counties are reporting notable increases in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Monday reported outbreaks in at least 13 local child care facilities, while a spokesman with the Douglas County Health Department reported more than 250 cases last week, a new high for the year.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Wind Cave National Park to close Route 5 for maintenance

WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. – National Park Service (NPS) Route 5, a gravel road in Wind Cave National Park’s backcountry, will be closed for several months this winter for the laying and grading of new gravel base material. NPS Route 5 is a scenic route along the...
