Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ fans witness something they have never seen before during a game
The Kansas City Chiefs had a rough night overall, to say the least. The offense started okay, while the defense played badly. Then, the offense slowed down, and was bad at times, while the defense was great, and that is kind of how the game ended as well. When I...
Adam Zimmer's death details revealed; docs say coach had 'bruising or blood pooling around his eye'
Details surrounding Adam Zimmer's death were revealed in a court filing on Monday. The football coach died at 38 last week at his home in Minnesota.
Michael Strahan’s Reaction to Terry Bradshaw’s Bizarre Remark on Live TV Has Twitter Talking
Terry Bradshaw made a rather unsettling comment during the FOX’s NFL Sunday show, and Michael Strahan’s reaction to the remark has gone viral. While talking about the upcoming Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks divisional matchup, the Hall of Fame quarterback made a questionable remark which prompted strong reactions from his fellow co-hosts.
thecomeback.com
Saints make major quarterback decision after loss
The New Orleans Saints did not have a stellar offensive performance during Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, scoring just 13 points in the game. But even despite the lackluster performance from the team’s offense, Saints’ head coach Dennis Allen doesn’t seem ready to make a change at the quarterback position – despite cries from fans.
Micah Parsons Openly Recruits Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys
Dallas was one of the four teams the free agent said had reached out to him.
Why Tom Brady wants to host 'Saturday Night Live' again
Tom Brady spoke on his "Let's Go!" podcast with "SNL" star Kenan Thompson about why he would host the show again, and how Bill Belichick is similar to Lorne Michaels.
NBC Miami
Lil Wayne Not Sure If Aaron Rodgers Wants to Win
Lil Wayne not sure if Aaron Rodgers wants to win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Like many Packers fans, Lil Wayne was once again disappointed with Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. The star quarterback threw three interceptions, including two endzone interceptions in the first half, as Green Bay fell to...
Neal Brown Updates the Injury List
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown updated the injury list Tuesday afternoon
Comments / 0