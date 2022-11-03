ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecomeback.com

Saints make major quarterback decision after loss

The New Orleans Saints did not have a stellar offensive performance during Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, scoring just 13 points in the game. But even despite the lackluster performance from the team’s offense, Saints’ head coach Dennis Allen doesn’t seem ready to make a change at the quarterback position – despite cries from fans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Miami

Lil Wayne Not Sure If Aaron Rodgers Wants to Win

Lil Wayne not sure if Aaron Rodgers wants to win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Like many Packers fans, Lil Wayne was once again disappointed with Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. The star quarterback threw three interceptions, including two endzone interceptions in the first half, as Green Bay fell to...
GREEN BAY, WI

