Oakland, CA

2 adults in critical condition following Oakland shooting

By Bay City News
 5 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– Two adults are in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday evening in East Oakland, police said Thursday. Shots were fired just after 5 p.m. in the 10300 block of International Boulevard.

21 people arrested in $545 million catalytic converter theft scheme

Officers responded, located the victims and provided medical aid until paramedics relieved them, according to police. The two victims were taken to a hospital, police said.

Officers are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

Related
SFGate

Victim in SF attack dies from injuries

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A Brisbane man in custody for allegedly assaulting someone last month in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood may also face manslaughter charges now that the victim has died from his injuries. The assault was reported about 2:11 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 500 block of Broadway, where...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose shooting leaves victim in critical condition

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.San Jose police tweeted about the shooting in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m.Police said the call came in at 6:52 p.m. Arriving officers found a single male shooting victim. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.Police did not have any suspect information available when they initially reported the shooting. More details will be provided by police as they become available.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco assault victim dies from injuries, suspect now accused of homicide

SAN FRANCISCO - A 37-year-old man who was in custody for assault, now faced a manslaughter charge after the victim died from his injuries, San Francisco police said on Monday. The assault occurred on Oct. 6 in the 500 block of Broadway in North Beach. Officers were called to the scene and arrived to find a 46-year-old man suffering from an apparent head wound.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

3 men shot, 1 home hit by gunfire in weekend shootings

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Three men were injured in separate shootings and a home was struck by gunfire in Stockton over the weekend, police said. Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Mac Duff Avenue in the Bear Creek District after a 70-year-old man reported that his residence was damaged by […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Man found shot in the street, dies at hospital: Oakland police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating after they found an adult man lying shot in the street late Sunday who later died of his injuries. A hit-and-run was reported at 11:44 p.m. Nov. 6 at 103rd Avenue and International Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, officers found an adult man […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland small business owners afraid to go to work after multiple brazen robberies

OAKLAND -- Brazen robbers hit an Oakland jewelry store and it's not the first time they've gotten away with the crime. Many vendors at Durant Square, an East Oakland mall on International Boulevard have been victimized, and they tell KPIX 5's Betty Yu they're terrified to go to work because they are defenseless.  They feel targeted on the job every day and they want the city to step up and help. The owner of Star Jewelry shared surveillance video that showed two masked robbers walking into the store on October 12 just before closing. They knew exactly what they wanted. Martin, the owner,...
OAKLAND, CA
Guardsman Online

Arrested “mid-hunt”, Suspected Serial Killer Wesley Brownlee Charged In Stockton Murders

Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested early Saturday, Oct. 15, in connection to the murders of six men and deadly assault of one woman in the Bay Area. Stockton Police believe they arrested him ‘mid-hunt’ and said, “He was on a mission to kill.” So far, the man arrested has been linked to seven murders in the Bay Area, but Stockton Police Department believes there may be more.
KRON4 News

5-year-old Santa Clara boy located

UPDATE: Dominic has been found, Santa Clara Police confirmed. SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A 5-year-old boy was reported missing by the Santa Clara Police Department on Monday. Dominic Cassell was last seen at 6:00 p.m. on the 1800 block of Civic Center Drive, according to police. He was wearing a maroon shirt, blue pants […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

Three girls reported missing in Antioch in one week

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown is 5’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown […]
ANTIOCH, CA
kymkemp.com

33-Year-Old San Francisco Man Dead in Saturday Crash Near Leggett

On 11/05/2022, at approximately 11:55 AM, a Toyota Tacoma being driven by Fredy Ceron Franco was traveling southbound on US-101 near mile post marker 83.77. Franco drove the Toyota at an unsafe speed for the roadway at the time which caused the Toyota to lose traction with the wet roadway and spin in a clockwise direction and travel off the west roadway edge of US-101. The Toyota continued to travel in a southerly direction and overturned several times before coming to rest on its wheels against a tree. The passenger was transported to Howard Memorial Hospital for medical care and the driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
MENDOCINO, CA
KRON4 News

San Mateo police issue mountain lion alert after chicken attacked

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Two mountain lion sightings in San Mateo prompted police to issue a public safety alert on Monday. A mountain lion attacked a chicken in one resident’s backyard on Aragon Boulevard at 1:25 p.m. Sunday, police said. Four hours later, a mountain lion was spotted near a creek along a hiking […]
SAN MATEO, CA
