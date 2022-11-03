Read full article on original website
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Mike McCarthy Sends Clear Message On His Former Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
For the first time on Sunday, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will face the franchise and quarterback that he coached for 13 years. McCarthy's Cowboys will travel to Green Bay to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. McCarthy coached the Packers from 2006-2018. So, of course, McCarthy fielded ...
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) questionable for Saints in Week 9
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Landry is dealing with an ankle injury. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to play in Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 50 hours.
numberfire.com
Ryan Tannehill (anke) inactive in Week 9 for Titans; Malik Willis to start
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play Sunday in the team's Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill had a chance of making his return to the field after sitting out in Week 8. However, he's not quite ready to come back. As a result, Malik Willis will garner another start at quarterback for the Titans. Expect heavy usage from Derrick Henry once again.
thecomeback.com
Saints make major quarterback decision after loss
The New Orleans Saints did not have a stellar offensive performance during Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, scoring just 13 points in the game. But even despite the lackluster performance from the team’s offense, Saints’ head coach Dennis Allen doesn’t seem ready to make a change at the quarterback position – despite cries from fans.
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield in at quarterback for Panthers in Week 9
The Carolina Panthers replaced P.J. Walker with Baker Mayfield at the quarterback position in their Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Walker was downright dreadful in the first half for the Panthers, and the team decided to hand the reigns back over to Mayfield with their 35-point defecit. Walker...
Saturday faces daunting task in preparing Colts for Raiders
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday faces a daunting task this week. First, he must select a play-caller. Then he must map out a game plan, figure out what's wrong with the offense, try to fix a struggling offensive line and beat Las Vegas on the road.
numberfire.com
Patriots' Damien Harris (illness) out for Week 9
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (illness) has been ruled out of Week 9's game against the Indianapolis Colts. As expected, Harris has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Colts on Sunday due to an illness. Rhamondre Stevenson will continue to operate as the Patriots' feature back. Our models expect him to handle 19.5 carries and catch 3.9 passes against the Colts.
numberfire.com
Josh Allen (elbow) uncertain for Bills in Week 10
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) is uncertain for Week 10 versus the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Allen is reportedly being evaluated for a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves. He suffered the injury on the last drive of the Bills' loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. "We're just going through it, still evaluating it, and we'll see where it goes," head coach Sean McDermott said. "I'll know more in the next 24 hours and then probably be able to check in with [the media] back on Wednesday." The Bills will likely limit Allen's reps at practice and evaluate him throughout the week. Allen has attempted all but seven passes for the Bills this season.
numberfire.com
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, 15 Transactions for Week 10
Should you be trading Joe Mixon away after his huge Week 9? Is James Conner back? Which Pittsburgh pass-catcher does JJ think you should buy? Those questions -- and more -- are answered on this week's 15 Transactions episode. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) ruled out for Nuggets' Saturday matchup
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith (calf) will not play in Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith will miss his second straight game with a calf strain. Expect Bruce Brown to see more minutes off the bench on Saturday night. Brown's projection includes 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5...
numberfire.com
Darius Garland (knee) will play for Cleveland Sunday afternoon
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Garland is dealing with a left knee sprain. He's missed the last couple games due to it, but on Sunday, he has been cleared to take the court. Expect Isaac Okoro to revert to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina (ankle) upgraded to questionable for Dallas Monday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Brookly Nets. Ntilikina has missed all season to this point due to right ankle effusion. However, the team has upgraded his status to questionable for Monday night's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 9:45 p.m. tipoff.
numberfire.com
Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) downgraded to questionable for Jazz Sunday
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vanderbilt is dealing with adductor soreness. As a result, the team has added him to the injury report 9 hours before scheduled tipoff. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 10 p.m. ET start.
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) cleared for Hornets Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Ravens at Saints
The Baltimore Ravens are missing tons of key pieces entering their matchup with the New Orleans Saints. How should that alter our view of the traditional betting markets and player props? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the game as they discuss their read on the moneyline and total, any yardage props they like amid the injuries, and the top touchdown-scorer props at FanDuel Sportsbook.
numberfire.com
Al Horford (back) starting Monday for Boston; Blake Griffin back to bench
Boston Celtics forward/center AL Horford will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Horford missed Saturday's game due to lower back stiffness. The time off did him well, as the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. He'll also immediately start, sending Blake Griffin back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) will play in Week 9
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) will be active for the first time with his new team as they take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. Toney has made a quick recovery since joining the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the talented former first-round has recovered from the hamstring injuries he dealt with earlier this season. A fresh start with a creative play-caller like Andy Reid could be a huge boost for an exciting young player like Toney.
numberfire.com
Jalen Green (knee) available Monday for Rockets
Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green (knee) is available to play on Monday against the Orlando Magic. Green is cleared after being listed as probable. He scored over 20 points in each of the last two games and averaged 3.5 3-pointers in those contests. numberFire's models project Green for 34.0...
numberfire.com
numberfire.com
Zeke Nnaji (ankle) out again for Denver on Monday
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji will not play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Nnaji was listed doubtful as he deals with a sprained right ankle, so this comes as no surprise. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to return to the court. In 6 games...
