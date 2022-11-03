ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Injured hunter rescued from rugged, snowy terrain near Milton-Freewater

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Following an overnight stay in rugged, snowy terrain in remote Umatilla County, an injured hunter was rescued following a full-day search-and-rescue excursion. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from 49-year-old Danny Rupp of Albany, OR around 8:30 p.m. on November 2, 2022. He was stranded in remote terrain while on a hunting...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/7 – Suspected Hunting Accident on Lake Creek Road, 75-year-old Woman Arrested after 112 mph Pursuit on I-5 from Merlin to Ashland

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Responding to Suspected Hunting Accident, Victim in Hospital, Suspect Left Scene. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a...
ASHLAND, OR
nwsportsmanmag.com

OSP Looking For Tips In Salmon Wastage, Bear Killing Cases

Apropos of the nasty weather rounding out this week, a pair of ugly wildlife violations are making the news as Oregon fish and wildlife troopers look for information on both cases. Early this afternoon OSP put out word about the dumping and unlawful wastage of a large number of coho...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Snow returns to Oregon mountain passes, leading to crashes

ODOT says be prepared for bad weather, have supplies when heading over the mountain passes. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

Deschutes Co. Sheriff, DA At Odds Over M112

BEND, OR -- Oregon voters will decide Tuesday whether to remove the slavery exception from Oregon’s Constitution. Measure 112 would ban the use of forced labor as punishment for a crime. Deschutes County Sheriff and President of the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association (OSSA) Shane Nelson says it puts at...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
travelyouman.com

The 12 Best Camping Campgrounds On The Oregon Coast

The Oregon coast is dotted with fantastic campsites, breathtaking ocean views, and gorgeous coastal attractions. Camping areas along the seaside welcome RV owners, tent campers, and hikers or bikers who arrive by powerful mode of transportation. The majority of the top coastal camping locations are managed by Oregon State Parks....
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

SNOW DUMP: Mt. Hood sees foot of fresh powder

Stormy fall weather has brought fresh snow to local mountains, foothills and valleys. Areas of Mt. Hood received between 6 and 12 inches of fresh snow since Sunday, National Weather Service data shows. Mountain foothills along the Cascades also saw 1 to 4 inches of powder.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon houseboat floats to Washington in wind storm

A Pacific Northwest windstorm was so powerful, it caused a houseboat moored on the Oregon side of the Columbia River to break loose and float to the Washington state side. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that nobody was inside when the home broke free from a marina in the 3300 block of NE Marine Drive, which appears to be near Troutdale.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Oregon agencies prepare for ongoing winter weather

PORTLAND, Ore. — Staff with the Oregon Department of Transportation said from downed trees to high water, their focus is to clean up before colder temperatures set in this week. "One of the things we’re watching carefully are the storm drains. There’s a lot of leaves still on the...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Wind, rain trigger outages, car crashes across Oregon

Heavy rain and winds tore tree limbs and triggered power outages and flood warnings across Oregon on Friday night, marking an abrupt end to the Pacific Northwest’s recent warmer-than-usual weather. Meanwhile, snow and ice in Eastern Oregon caused semi-trucks to spin out and block lanes on Interstate 84. So...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 11.7.22

Democratic candidate for Governor Tina Kotek shares her vision for Oregon and talks about her plans if elected. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 11 7 22.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Two Oregon families settle with PacifiCorp over Archie Creek fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — Electric company PacifiCorp has entered a settlement with two families who were victims of the catastrophic Labor Day fires in southern Oregon in 2020, according to attorneys representing the families, the Oregonian reports. According to filings in a lawsuit originally brought in October 2020, plaintiffs Kathy...
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

Oregon Officials Investigating After Two Bears Found Dead in Trees

Oregon officials are seeking information regarding two black bears found in trees in one area at two separate times. One of these bears was found deceased after being shot by an arrow. It was also found with two bullet wounds. The other was found a few days later. This one with a deadly injury that Oregon wildlife officials have deemed to be “human-caused.”
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Trucks spin out in snow, block I-84 in eastern OR

BAKER CITY, Ore.- UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. NOVEMBER 4, 2022 12:38 p.m. I-84 westbound is closed in eastern Oregon from Baker City exit 302 to La Grande exit 265. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) trucks have spun out on the road and are now blocking lanes. This is...
BAKER CITY, OR
Post Register

Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon

Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
LA GRANDE, OR

