Read full article on original website
Related
Injured hunter rescued from rugged, snowy terrain near Milton-Freewater
MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Following an overnight stay in rugged, snowy terrain in remote Umatilla County, an injured hunter was rescued following a full-day search-and-rescue excursion. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from 49-year-old Danny Rupp of Albany, OR around 8:30 p.m. on November 2, 2022. He was stranded in remote terrain while on a hunting...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/7 – Suspected Hunting Accident on Lake Creek Road, 75-year-old Woman Arrested after 112 mph Pursuit on I-5 from Merlin to Ashland
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Responding to Suspected Hunting Accident, Victim in Hospital, Suspect Left Scene. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a...
nwsportsmanmag.com
OSP Looking For Tips In Salmon Wastage, Bear Killing Cases
Apropos of the nasty weather rounding out this week, a pair of ugly wildlife violations are making the news as Oregon fish and wildlife troopers look for information on both cases. Early this afternoon OSP put out word about the dumping and unlawful wastage of a large number of coho...
KTVZ
Snow returns to Oregon mountain passes, leading to crashes
ODOT says be prepared for bad weather, have supplies when heading over the mountain passes. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
kbnd.com
Deschutes Co. Sheriff, DA At Odds Over M112
BEND, OR -- Oregon voters will decide Tuesday whether to remove the slavery exception from Oregon’s Constitution. Measure 112 would ban the use of forced labor as punishment for a crime. Deschutes County Sheriff and President of the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association (OSSA) Shane Nelson says it puts at...
centraloregondaily.com
Central Oregon outpacing most of state in returning ballots; 1 day left
With a little more than 24 hours left before ballots are due in Oregon’s election, Central Oregon is outpacing the most of the state in terms of turning in their ballots. Ballots are due by 8:00 p.m. Tuesday in a drop box or postmarked anytime Tuesday. As of 11:30...
beachconnection.net
Three Sea Turtles Rescued on Oregon Coast Beaches in Two Weeks (Video), One Dies
(Oregon Coast) – It is once again the season for cold-stunned sea turtles along the Oregon coast, and marine experts want beachgoers to keep an eye out for them. (Photo Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium) Three stranded and injured sea turtles were found along the Oregon coast in the last...
travelyouman.com
The 12 Best Camping Campgrounds On The Oregon Coast
The Oregon coast is dotted with fantastic campsites, breathtaking ocean views, and gorgeous coastal attractions. Camping areas along the seaside welcome RV owners, tent campers, and hikers or bikers who arrive by powerful mode of transportation. The majority of the top coastal camping locations are managed by Oregon State Parks....
SNOW DUMP: Mt. Hood sees foot of fresh powder
Stormy fall weather has brought fresh snow to local mountains, foothills and valleys. Areas of Mt. Hood received between 6 and 12 inches of fresh snow since Sunday, National Weather Service data shows. Mountain foothills along the Cascades also saw 1 to 4 inches of powder.
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon houseboat floats to Washington in wind storm
A Pacific Northwest windstorm was so powerful, it caused a houseboat moored on the Oregon side of the Columbia River to break loose and float to the Washington state side. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that nobody was inside when the home broke free from a marina in the 3300 block of NE Marine Drive, which appears to be near Troutdale.
nbc16.com
Oregon agencies prepare for ongoing winter weather
PORTLAND, Ore. — Staff with the Oregon Department of Transportation said from downed trees to high water, their focus is to clean up before colder temperatures set in this week. "One of the things we’re watching carefully are the storm drains. There’s a lot of leaves still on the...
opb.org
Wind, rain trigger outages, car crashes across Oregon
Heavy rain and winds tore tree limbs and triggered power outages and flood warnings across Oregon on Friday night, marking an abrupt end to the Pacific Northwest’s recent warmer-than-usual weather. Meanwhile, snow and ice in Eastern Oregon caused semi-trucks to spin out and block lanes on Interstate 84. So...
kqennewsradio.com
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 11.7.22
Democratic candidate for Governor Tina Kotek shares her vision for Oregon and talks about her plans if elected. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 11 7 22.
kptv.com
Data shows many Oregon and Washington voters have not returned their ballots
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Exactly 36% of Oregon voters have turned in their ballots for the 2022 midterm elections and nearly 32% of all Washington voters have returned their ballots, according to the Sec. of State’s offices for Washington and Oregon. The Washington Sec. of State’s statistics were last...
Two Oregon families settle with PacifiCorp over Archie Creek fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Electric company PacifiCorp has entered a settlement with two families who were victims of the catastrophic Labor Day fires in southern Oregon in 2020, according to attorneys representing the families, the Oregonian reports. According to filings in a lawsuit originally brought in October 2020, plaintiffs Kathy...
NRA committee to be fined for delay in reporting donation to campaign against Oregon Measure 114 gun control initiative
The state Elections Division on Monday said it will fine a National Rifle Association political committee more than $8,000 for the tardy reporting of a $25,700 donation to the campaign opposing Oregon’s Measure 114 gun control ballot proposal. The NRA Oregonians for Freedom committee received the contribution from the...
Oregon Officials Investigating After Two Bears Found Dead in Trees
Oregon officials are seeking information regarding two black bears found in trees in one area at two separate times. One of these bears was found deceased after being shot by an arrow. It was also found with two bullet wounds. The other was found a few days later. This one with a deadly injury that Oregon wildlife officials have deemed to be “human-caused.”
nbcrightnow.com
Trucks spin out in snow, block I-84 in eastern OR
BAKER CITY, Ore.- UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. NOVEMBER 4, 2022 12:38 p.m. I-84 westbound is closed in eastern Oregon from Baker City exit 302 to La Grande exit 265. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) trucks have spun out on the road and are now blocking lanes. This is...
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon
Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
These are the Oregon counties with the current highest COVID-19 infection rates
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Comments / 0