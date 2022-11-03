Read full article on original website
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Three horses, including one trained by embattled Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, were observed for medical issues after being pulled up in separate races during Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup championships at Keeneland. Baffert-trained Messier, competing for the first time since finishing 19th in the Kentucky Derby, was pulled up after the second race after jockey John Velazquez observed bleeding. The 3-year-old colt was taken to the barn for evaluation and was stable and comfortable. Baffert is back in Kentucky this week for the first time since Kentucky stewards suspended him for 90 days last spring for a failed post-race drug test by Medina Spirit. The colt was disqualified and taken down as 2021 Kentucky Derby winner, and Mandaloun elevated to champion. Epicenter was pulled up in the Breeders’ Cup Classic by jockey Joel Rosario on the backstretch with a fractured right forelimb. The race’s 5-1 second choice trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, walked onto the equine ambulance and was taken to Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital, where he will undergo surgery in the morning.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Flightline has been retired and will stand at stud after completing a dominant, unbeaten career capped by a runaway victory in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland. The son of Tapit will begin his breeding career next year at the farm in Versailles,...
