Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Voter Guide: What To Know

By Kiara Jacobs
 9 hours ago

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

Election day is November 8. If you haven’t voted already, today is the day. Polls are open until 7:30 PM.

When early voting you can go to any location but on election day, voters must go to their assigned precinct.

If you’re not sure if your registered to vote or where your precinct is, you can check the North Carolina State Board of Elections website voter search .

Not registered to vote? You can register and cast your ballot on the same day during early voting at a polling location. For voters who plan to vote in person on election day,  the deadline to register was October 14.

Already registered? Here are a few things to know before you go:

When is General Election Day?

Election day voting is November 8, 2022. Polls will open 6:30 AM and close at 7:30 PM.

Check voter registration

You can check your voter registration status by entering your first and last name, year of birth and county into NCSBE voter search tool .

Where can I vote on Election Day?

On election day voters must cast their ballots at assigned precincts. To find your polling location use NCSBE voter search tool. You will find your voter details, jurisdictions, voting location and more from the search. Be sure to check your precinct location, some polling locations made changes or moved . Also, here’s a map of all precincts .

What’s on the ballot?

Search your sample ballot by your address here: http://apps.meckboe.org/addressSearch_New.aspx

Search your sample ballot by your name here: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

City of Charlotte Referendum on the ballot

Voters casting their ballot in the city of Charlotte have the choice to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on hundred of million in public spending. City officials said they will not require a tax increase. These referendums bonds can be found on the bottom of the ballot or frequently on the back page.

$146.2 million toward transportation and streets improvements: The proposed transportation bond would fund street construction, streetscaping, pedestrian infrastructure, utility relocation, bicycle paths, sidewalk construction and repairs, lighting, traffic control and more.

$29.8 million for neighborhood improvements: The proposed neighborhood improvement bond would fund infrastructure improvements, open public space and landscaping. The proposed housing bond would pay the capital costs of low- and moderate-income housing projects.

$50 million for affordable housing: The proposed affordable housing bond would fund the capital costs of housing projects for the benefit for people of low income, or moderate income, or low and moderate income, including the construction of infrastructure improvements.

How to register to vote

North Carolina offers three ways to register to vote according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

  • Online or in-person at the DMV: You can visit any DMV in the state and complete a voter registration application. Voters can also submit an application online .
  • By mail : Voter registration applications are available on the NCSBE website .
  • In-person during early voting: At an early voting site in Mecklenburg County you must complete a voter registration application and show a form of identification such as a driver’s license, government-issued photo ID, bank statement or student ID.

Where can I early vote in Charlotte?

  • Allegra Westbrooks Library (West Charlotte): 2412 Beatties Ford Rd.
  • South County Library (Arboretum Area): 5801 Rea Rd.
  • Elon Rec. Center (Ballantyne Area): 11401 Ardrey Kell Rd.
  • Bank America Stadium (Uptown): 800 S Mint Street
  • Bette Rae Rec. Center (Near Freedom Dr): 2921 Tuckaseegee Rd.
  • Cornelius Town Hall : 21445 E Catawba Ave.
  • Eastway Recreation Center : 3150 Eastway Park Drive
  • Hal Marshall (Uptown) : 618 North College St.
  • Hornet’s Nest Pavilion : 6301 Beatties Ford Rd.
  • Independence Library : 6000 Conference Drive
  • Marion Diehl Recreation Center : 2219 Tyvola Road
  • Matthews Library : 230 Matthews Station St
  • Mint Hill Library 6840 : Matthew-Mint Hill Rd.
  • Mtn. Island Library : 4420 Hoyt Galvin Way
  • David B Waymer Rec. Ctr (North County): 14008 Holbrooks Rd.
  • North County Library : 16500 Holly Crest Ln.
  • South Blvd. Library : 4429 South Blvd.
  • Carmel Area (former BOA Bank): 6611 Carmel Rd.
  • SouthPark Area (former BOA Bank): 4415 Sharon Rd.
  • South Park Library (former Morrison): 7015 Carnegie Blvd.
  • Steele Creek TapHaus (Steele Creek Area): 13230 Carowinds Blvd.
  • UNC Charlotte-Cone Center : 9025 University Road
  • Univ Kohls on Tryon (University Area): 9315 North Tryon St.
  • West Library : 2157 West Blvd.

For additional questions about the election, contact the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections at 704-336-2133.

