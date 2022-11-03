Read full article on original website
First United Methodist Church hosting annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Meal on Nov. 19
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s First United Methodist Church (FUMC) will host its 30th annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Meal on Saturday, November 19. According to a press release from FUMC, the event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The church is located at 1411 Broadway. The community...
Downtown Plainview is having their Holiday events
LUBBOCK, Texas—Tis’ the season for the Downtown Holiday event in Plainview. The Music of Christmas event will be Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12. You can find the details at www.plainviewtx.org, Downtown Holiday Events Link, FB: Downtown Plainview or by calling 806-296-1119.
Food Truck Alley is having their final event for the year
LUBBOCK, Texas—The City of Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department are partnering together to streamline the permitting process for Mobile Food Vendors. Food Trucks are admitted on a first come basis. This will be on Tuesday, November 8 at the Civic Center in the northwest parking lot. Food Truck inspections will be from 10:00 a.m. to Noon and the pubic can come eat from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information go to, mylubbock.us/food-truck-alley.
LHUCA is celebrating 25 years
LUBBOCK, Texas—LHUCA is celebrating their 25-year anniversary with an event each month. In November, LHUCA is partnering with Marble & Co. and All About Looks. The Art of Holiday Décor will be Tuesday, November 15. You can purchase tickets and get more details at lhuca.org or by calling 806-762-8606.
Silent Wings Museum to host Veterans Day event on Friday, November 11
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s Silent Wings Museum will mark Veterans Day with an event on Friday, November 11. Veterans Days is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on November 11 that honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. According to a press release...
Saturday, November 5 is the Walk to End Alzheimer
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Walk to End Alzheimer is happening on Saturday, November 5 at Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater. The morning will begin with a ceremony before the walk. Reach out to Heather Simmons for more information hesimmons@alz.org or visit the website: act.alz.org/lubbock2022.
Edge Theatre presents The Thanksgiving Play
LUBBOCK, Texas—The Thanksgiving Play, presented by The Edge Theatre is two weekends in November. Written in 2015, good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in this wickedly funny production. Get tickets and show times at edgetheatrelubbock.org.
Popular Lubbock food truck sidelined after unfortunate accident
LUBBOCK, Texas — From “Frito Chili” mac and cheese to “Hot Cheeto” mac and cheese, if you’re a true Lubbock foodie, you’ve definitely heard of the Texas Mac Shack. Run by Texas Tech University students, the popular truck that serves more than 50 towns across the South Plains, has now been sidelined after an unfortunate accident.
The Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas has some news
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Goodwill Career Resource Center (CRC) is opening and will provide more room for education. The grand opening is Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. at 6520 University Avenue. The new CRC offers more classroom space and computers stations. You can get more information at goodwillnwtexas.org or by calling 806-744-0440.
2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10
LUBBOCK, Texas — Civic Lubbock, Inc. will host the 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony on Thursday, November 10. According to a press release from Civic Lubbock, Inc., the ceremony will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
QB Producer, owned by Randi Mahomes, offers stylish purses
LUBBOCK, Texas—Randi Mahomes and her best friend and their daughters started a company, QB Producer. They offer quality bags that are stadium approved plus bags and shirts. Their mission is to set an example for the women in their families that you can have your dream. You can find their merchandise in Lubbock at Cardinal Sports Center, J. Hoffmans and Stock Style shop. Or shop on their website at qbproducer.com or find them on Facebook: qbproducer.
Lubbock Public Library announces Nov. 11 closure for staff training day
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Public Library announced it will be closed on Friday, November 11 for a staff training day. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. According to a press release, library...
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Nov. 6-12
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of October 30th through November 5th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. Here is the...
Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson neighborhood on Nov. 9
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson neighborhood on Wednesday, November 9. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
Portion of Ave. X to close for pavement repairs in the North Overton area
LUBBOCK, Texas — A portion of Avenue X in Central Lubbock is scheduled to close for several weeks as pavement replacement continues in the North Overton area. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, Avenue X will close from Glenna Goodacre Boulevard to 10th Street starting Thursday, November 10.
Donors give to Wayland Baptist University in record numbers
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist University recently announced it has now engaged the largest number of donors in the recorded history of the school. According to a press release from WBU, the new record comes with roughly two months left in the current calendar year and during a time when economic conditions have created challenges.
Texas Tech University to celebrate First-Gen Week, Nov. 7-12
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Texas Tech University will host First-Gen Week, a celebration of first-generation students that educators from across the nation observe each year. Events will kickoff on Monday, November 7 and conclude with the Kansas vs Texas Tech football game...
KLBK Sunday Night Weather Update: November 6th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather update. Tonight: Clouds remain. Low of 41°. Winds NE 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles. High of 69°. Winds E 12-18 MPH. We will keep high clouds around the region tonight,...
Knoxville Avenue closure part of Loop 88 construction
LUBBOCK, Texas — A portion of Knoxville Avenue in South Lubbock is scheduled to close this week as the Texas Department of Transportation continues construction of future Loop 88. According to a press release from TxDOT, the closure is just south of Farm-to-Market Road 1585/130th Street (future Loop 88)...
KLBK Tuesday Morning Weather Update: November 8th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!. Today: Morning fog, breezy with some clearing later. High of 74°. Winds SSE 18-23 MPH. Tonight:. Another round of fog and low clouds overnight. Low of 60°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow:. Windy, mild,...
