5 Mid Cap Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Results This Week
We are in the middle of the third-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, corporate America has shown mixed results. Although the earnings growth rate has declined systematically, margin pressures has been less than expected. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the...
Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues
SWAV - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share (EPS) of 92 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents by 35.3%. It had reported an EPS of 5 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenue Details. The company reported revenues of $131.3 million, which surged a whopping...
Choice Hotels (CHH) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates
CHH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second straight quarter. Patrick Pacious, president and CEO of Choice Hotels, stated,...
PBF Energy (PBF) Gains 3.2% as Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
PBF Energy Inc. (. PBF - Free Report) gained 3.2% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. Increased contributions from the Refining segment primarily aided the quarterly earnings. The company reported earnings of $7.96 per share, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $6.03. The...
Essential Utilities (WTRG) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates
WTRG - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 26 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents by 13%. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 19 cents per share by 36.8%. Earnings were driven by customer growth, increased...
Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
Bruker (BRKR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, '22 Sales View Down
BRKR - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 66 cents in the third quarter of 2022, up 4.8% year over year. Moreover, the figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.5%. The adjustments include expenses related to purchased intangible amortization, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs, among others.
MPLX Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Distribution by 10%
MPLX LP (. MPLX - Free Report) units have gained 2.5% after reporting strong third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1, before the opening bell. The upward price movement can be attributed to the company’s dividend hike cheering investors. Q3 Results. MPLX reported third-quarter earnings of 96 cents per unit,...
Ligand (LGND) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Lags Sales, Ups '22 Outlook
LGND - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding the impact of gross profit for Captisol sales related to COVID-19) of 41 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 64 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings (including the...
Perrigo (PRGO) Lags on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Lowers '22 EPS View
PRGO - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents. However, earnings were up 24.4% year over year. Unfavorable currency movements and higher operating expenses hurt earnings in the quarter, which was offset by strategic pricing initiatives undertaken by management. Excluding the negative currency impact, earnings rose 44.4%.
What's in Store for Prospect Capital (PSEC) in Q1 Earnings?
PSEC - Free Report) is scheduled to announce first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Sep 30) results on Nov 9, after market close. While its revenues are expected to have increased year over year, earnings are likely to have declined. In the last reported quarter, PSEC’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate....
Magna (MGA) Misses on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Trims '22 View
MGA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share, which jumped 91% on a year-over-year basis. The bottom line, however, lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 a share. Lower-than-expected EBIT in the Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision and Seating Systems segments led to the underperformance. In the reported quarter, net sales increased 17% from the prior-year quarter to $9,268 million but fell short of the consensus mark of $9,338 million.
Altra Industrial (AIMC) Down 4.5% Since Q3 Earnings Release
AIMC - Free Report) reported lackluster results for third-quarter 2022. AIMC’s earnings and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6% and 0.4%, respectively. Shares of the company declined 4.5% since the earnings release on Oct 31. Adjusted earnings in the quarter under review were 80 cents per share,...
Clarivate PLC (CLVT) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
CLVT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.65%. A...
Why Continental Resources (CLR) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
CLR - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. This independent oil and gas company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 9.71%.
TreeHouse Foods (THS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Miss
THS - Free Report) posted third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while declining year over year. Net sales increased from the year-ago period but fell short of the consensus mark. The company’s top line gained from robust pricing actions to counter inflation. That...
bluebird (BLUE) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss Estimates
BLUE - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss of 92 cents per share (excluding restructuring charges) from continued operations for the third quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.28. In the year-ago quarter, BLUE had posted a loss of $2.52 from continued operations.
Amicus (FOLD) Q3 Earnings Beat, Galafold Sales Miss Estimates
FOLD - Free Report) reported a loss of 12 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 19 cents. The company reported an adjusted loss of 19 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues increased 2.7% year over year to $81.7...
FTI Consulting (FCN) Shares Jump 15% Post Q3 Earnings Beat
FCN - Free Report) ) have gained an impressive 15% on strong earnings performance for third-quarter 2022, reported on Oct 27. Adjusted earnings per share of $2.15 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4% and increased 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $775.9 million missed the consensus mark by a slight margin but rose 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Expeditors (EXPD) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y
EXPD - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.54 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92. The bottom line increased 21.5% year over year. Total revenues of $4,362.14 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,147 million and increased 1% year over year. Airfreight tonnage and ocean container...
