The Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) met for agenda setting meeting on Monday, November 7, 2022. To open the meeting Superintendent Walter Knighton presented some of the facts on mental health issues as they pertain to Georgia. As has become apparent especially since the pandemic, mental health has become an ever increasing issue for the country and Georgia. Since Sumter County Schools (SCS) deals primarily with adolescent ages the mental health of this demographic is of particular interest. Treatment availability as well as treatment providers are scarce in Georgia. Mental health disorders are the leading disability in the nation. Georgia’s Department of Corrections is the largest provider of mental health treatment for adults in the state. Likewise, the Department of Juvenile Justice is the largest provider of mental health treatment for youth. As such, to receive their treatment, an event landing a person in the corrections systems is prerequisite to accessing that treatment. Out of 153 Georgia Sheriffs, child suicide is the fifth concern for the law enforcement officer. Knighton reported that for every suicide there are 25 attempts. Georgia has 72 counties with a psychiatrist. Georgia only has 6 child adolescent psychiatrists for every 100, 000. Seventy percent of youth have no treatment for depression in the state. Overall, Georgia ranks 48 out of 50 for access to mental health treatment. SCS is looking into having resources for their students.

SUMTER COUNTY, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO