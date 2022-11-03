Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Open dialogues: Conservatism at TuftsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Somerville School Committee, city councilors endorse millionaire tax ballot questionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
MLB Rumors: Former Dodgers Outfielder Could be On the Move from Boston This Offseason
Could Verdugo be back in Los Angeles if Boston decides to trade him?
Former Bruins All-Star Peter McNab passes away at 70
Former Bruins All-Star and fan favorite Peter McNab passed away Sunday at the age of 70. McNab played in Boston from 1976-1984, becoming one of the poster boys of the Bruins’ “Lunch Pail A.C.” era. McNab’s greatest statistical season in Boston was also his first. The Vancouver...
ESPN
U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Peter McNab dies at 70
Peter McNab, the former NHL player and television color analyst for more than 25 years with the Colorado Avalanche, died on Sunday. He was 70. McNab, who was the color analyst for the Avalanche since their inception in 1995, was diagnosed with cancer last year. He continued to still work games while undergoing treatment. In February, McNab announced he was told by his doctors the cancer was in remission. The Avalanche and Altitude, the team's regional sports network, shared the news of McNab's passing.
theScore
Bruins part ways with Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins have parted ways with prospect Mitchell Miller just two days after signing him, the team announced Sunday. "The decision to sign this young man was made after careful consideration of the facts as we were aware of them: That at 14 years old, he made a poor decision that led to a juvenile conviction," Bruins president Cam Neely said. "We understood this to be an isolated incident and that he had taken meaningful action to reform and was committed to ongoing personal development. Based on that understanding, we offered him a contract.
Red Sox bold predictions: Xander Bogaerts re-signs, a big trade is made & more
The MLB offseason is upon us and free agency is open. In the next few months, the Red Sox roster will change dramatically. How, exactly, remains to be seen. It’s always fun to make bold predictions at the beginning of a long winter, even if most will turn out to be wrong. In fact, you can preemptively fire up @OldTakesExposed if you want. But here’s what I think will happen -- call them slightly educated guesses informed by covering the team -- before the Red Sox next take the field on Opening Day.
Christian Vázquez’s Astros Tweet Opens Door For Red Sox Return
Christian Vázquez became a two-time World Series champion Saturday, and after the conclusion of the Fall Classic, the 32-year-old became a free agent. The Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 to win their second World Series in franchise history. Vázquez wasn’t a starter throughout Houston’s postseason run, but the veteran catcher played a pivotal part in key moments, including the second no-hitter in World Series history.
Why Red Sox prospect Johnfrank Salazar is poised to break out in 2023
Infield prospect Johnfrank Salazar is a top breakout candidate for the Boston Red Sox in the 2023 season. Every year, there are a few baseball prospects who take the world by storm; you’ll see someone who previously wasn’t getting much attention catch the eye and admiration of Boston Red Sox fans and become a favorite.
Legendary Hockey Player, Broadcaster Dead At 70
A legendary hockey player and broadcaster has died at the age of 70. Hall of Famer Peter McNab died over the weekend, multiple reports confirmed. McNab was a standout player who spent 14 years in the league, including time with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils.
Deadspin
Bruins get a finger in the wind and then jammed in their own eye
As far as public statements go, this one rings pretty hollow:. To make a long story short, in the late hours of Thursday, in the hopes of sneaking through to Friday-news-dump territory, the Bruins signed minor league defenseman Mitchell Miller. Whether that name is familiar or not, it’s important to remind everyone that Miller was the player the Coyotes had to renounce the rights to after it came to public awareness that Miller had spent most of his teen years bullying and abusing a disabled classmate who also happened to be Black. The details were galling to the least, and Arizona had little choice after the public outcry.
NBC Sports
John Henry's Fenway Sports Group puts Liverpool up for sale
The parent company of the Boston Red Sox made a notable business move Monday morning. Fenway Sports Group, which is led by Red Sox principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner, has put Liverpool F.C. up for sale. FSG said in a statement that it remains "fully committed to...
ESPN
Simmons returns to lineup, plays 16 minutes in Nets' loss
DALLAS -- Ben Simmons returned to the Brooklyn Nets' lineup Monday night, playing 16 minutes in a 96-94 loss to the Dallas Mavericks after missing four games because of left knee soreness. The Nets upgraded Simmons from questionable to available earlier in the day, and Simmons told reporters at the...
Jets Player Gives Patriots Bulletin-Board Material For Week 11 Game
Moments after earning arguably their most impressive win of the 2022 NFL season, the Jets shifted their focus to a different division rival. New York made a statement to the rest of the league with its 20-17 victory over Buffalo at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Jets’ young defense made the vaunted Bills offense look mediocre, and the impressive showing in the Meadowlands allowed Gang Green to bounce back from a disappointing Week 8 verdict.
Comments / 0