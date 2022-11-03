ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

NMSU chancellor touts recovering enrollment, growing research funds in 'state of the university' speech

By Algernon D'Ammassa, Las Cruces Sun-News
 5 days ago
LAS CRUCES − New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu offered an optimistic "state of the university" address on Wednesday stating the enrollment is recovering from the impacts of COVID-19, graduation rates rising and research expenditures growing.

He also hailed a new $2 million Department of Defense initiative with the university's Physical Science Lab to establish a Defense Civil Training Corps pilot program charged with enhancing diversity in the federal workforce.

"It looks to me as though we are on the cusp of some major breakthroughs," Arvizu said.

Arvizu's presentation in the auditorium of the Corbett Center on the Las Cruces main campus was briefly interrupted by a fire alarm and evacuation of the building, but the proceeding soon resumed with Arvizu addressing a small live audience. The address was also livestreamed via Zoom.

Enrollment in NMSU's online classes has surpassed 1,600 students and Arvizu projected enrollment to exceed 2,000 by spring 2023.

In person, NMSU welcomed its largest freshman class since 2009, with Arvizu reporting 14,268 on the Las Cruces campus and 6,662 at Doña Ana Community College. There were 1,032 freshman enrolled on the Alamogordo branch campus and 825 in Grants, which represented a reported 19.2 percent jump on that campus. Arvizu welcomed the growth while acknowledging they were not yet at pre-pandemic levels.

Total enrollment across the university system of 21,210 nonetheless is lower than last year's total because the university's Carlsbad branch has separated from NMSU and established itself as Southeast New Mexico College.

Graduate student enrollment has also remained flat since 2018, hovering between 2,602 and this year's enrollment of 2,677, according to data Arvizu presented Wednesday.

Student retention lagged well below fall-to-fall targets, which Arvizu attributed largely to the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. From 2020 to 2021, retention dipped 4 percentage points and recovered by just 1 percent this fall, to 72.6 percent. Based on goals set in 2018, the target for this year would have been a retention rate of 76 percent. Arvizu acknowledged a need to focus more on retaining students.

Data on the percentage of students graduating in four years, on the other hand, have exceeded the 2018 targets, and six-year graduation rates, boosted by New Mexico's Opportunity Scholarship which can be used to cover tuition and fees for state residents attending public universities and colleges, were close to meeting pre-pandemic targets as well, Arvizu said, but he also acknowledged it was lagging behind targets and said, "We need to do better than that."

Nonetheless, research expenditures grew by $25.2 million since 2018, to $121.5 million in the 2021 fiscal year, plus external awards topping $129 million. Arvizu said several foundation grants in STEM and non-STEM areas of research were advancing the university toward its goal of qualifying as an R1 research institution, the highest rank for universities with doctoral degrees, as conferred by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

The NMSU Foundation reported pledges and income topping $30 million, he said.

Arvizu also addressed athletics, which account for $20 million in the budget, welcoming NMSU's entry into a new conference as well as the arrival of new coaches in football and basketball.

"We've been through some tough times," he said. "The future looks good. Stay the course. I think what we'll find is that the future is much brighter than any of us might anticipate."

Algernon D'Ammassa can be reached at 575-541-5451, adammassa@lcsun-news.com or @AlgernonWrites on Twitter.

