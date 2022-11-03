ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Auburn players share where they were, how they found out about Bryan Harsin’s firing

Derick Hall was on the short course at Grand National in Opelika on Monday when the news hit. Auburn’s captain was in the middle of a round of golf with teammates Luke Deal, Brandon Frazier and Reed Hughes — just trying to unwind and not think about football for a few hours — when they collectively got word of Bryan Harsin’s firing. The quartet of Tigers found out of the change within the program’s leadership like most people did: via Twitter.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

RoT believes former USC HC, current Auburn football target better than last 4 Tigers coaches

Reign of Troy’s Evan Desai believes that Lane Kiffin would not only be an upgrade over the recently-fired Bryan Harsin — an opinion anyone with a pair of eyes who has seen an Auburn football game since the start of the 2021 season besides this past Saturday’s Mississippi State matchup shares as well — but that he’d be the best Tigers coach of the 21st century if he were hired.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Faith @ Eufaula | 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights as Faith takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
EUFAULA, AL
WSFA

2022 Families of the Year: The Scott family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bobby and Marilyn Scott have been married for 32 years and they have two adult children, Victoria and Valencia. Recently, they gained a son-in-law, Bernard, when Victoria got married over the summer. This family is the perfect example of the Family Guidance Center’s Families of the Year awards. They exhibit family teamwork, individual growth and family involvement.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Smiths Station, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Lee-Scott Academy basketball team will have a game with Glenwood School on November 07, 2022, 14:50:00.
SMITHS STATION, AL

