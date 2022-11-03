Derick Hall was on the short course at Grand National in Opelika on Monday when the news hit. Auburn’s captain was in the middle of a round of golf with teammates Luke Deal, Brandon Frazier and Reed Hughes — just trying to unwind and not think about football for a few hours — when they collectively got word of Bryan Harsin’s firing. The quartet of Tigers found out of the change within the program’s leadership like most people did: via Twitter.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO