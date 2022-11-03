Read full article on original website
Nov. 8 election: Jay Hovey and Sherri Reese face off to be State Senator of District 27
Democrat Sherri Reese and Republican Jay Hovey are the two candidates running for the position to be State Senator of District 27 in the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. District 27 is made up of parts of Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Democrat Sherri Reese. Reese, 49, was born...
Auburn players share where they were, how they found out about Bryan Harsin’s firing
Derick Hall was on the short course at Grand National in Opelika on Monday when the news hit. Auburn’s captain was in the middle of a round of golf with teammates Luke Deal, Brandon Frazier and Reed Hughes — just trying to unwind and not think about football for a few hours — when they collectively got word of Bryan Harsin’s firing. The quartet of Tigers found out of the change within the program’s leadership like most people did: via Twitter.
RoT believes former USC HC, current Auburn football target better than last 4 Tigers coaches
Reign of Troy’s Evan Desai believes that Lane Kiffin would not only be an upgrade over the recently-fired Bryan Harsin — an opinion anyone with a pair of eyes who has seen an Auburn football game since the start of the 2021 season besides this past Saturday’s Mississippi State matchup shares as well — but that he’d be the best Tigers coach of the 21st century if he were hired.
5 election questions that Alabama voters will answer Tuesday
Alabama voters go to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new U.S. senator and to decide races for governor, the state’s seven seats in the U.S. House, all 140 seats in the Legislature, and other contests. Voters will decide the fate of 10 statewide amendments to the Alabama...
Nick Saban's police escort sees LSU fan put fists up as coach walks off the field
Anytime Nick Saban’s Alabama team loses on the road, there’s a strong chance that fans are going to rush the field. It happened Saturday night for the second time this season in the 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. Tennessee fans rushed the field earlier this season after upsetting the Tide, too.
‘Finding ways to move forward’: Mayors in Lee County recognize Day of Remembrance
November 5 will officially be known as the Day of Remembrance as three of Lee County’s mayors read a proclamation declaring so to a crowd at the Lee County Courthouse Square on Saturday morning. The proclamation was read by the Mayor of Opelika, Gary Fuller, the Mayor Pro Term...
Bill O'Brien getting called out for Alabama's offensive play vs. LSU
Bill O’Brien and Alabama’s offense have been less than impactful against LSU’s defense. In fact, the Tide’s offense has struggled for much of the night. Tiger Stadium is definitely a factor, but the Tide’s offense has been out of rhythm. LSU leads Alabama 7-6 at...
Aniah’s Law is on the ballot, opponents say it could disrupt Due Process
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An amendment is on Alabama ballots that could change the state’s bail process if passed. The amendment known as “Aniah’s Law” is named after a young woman from Homewood who was kidnapped and killed in Auburn in 2019. The man charged with...
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Auburn coach injures himself running down the sideline calling a timeout
Auburn coach Zac Etheridge is giving his all for the Tigers on Saturday night. The Tigers are in a battle with Mississippi State and the players are leaving it all on the field. Well, so is Etheridge on the sidelines. As you can see below, both Etheridge and interim head...
Zac Etheridge, Auburn assistant, offers status update following injury suffered during timeout
Zac Etheridge appeared to suffer an injury on Auburn’s sideline with about 2:30 remaining in the Tigers’ loss at Mississippi State on Saturday night, but the assistant coach reported that all is well. Rushing down the sideline to get an emergency timeout, Etheridge appeared to pull a hamstring....
East Alabama man, jailed for five years, still waiting for speedy trial
The criminal defense team for a Lanett man says their client's right to a speedy trial has been trampled as he's spent five years in jail waiting as his day in court for Capital Murder continues getting delayed.
Voters face a choice between Republican and Libertarian candidates for the Lee County Commission District 4 race
As the mid-term elections come up on Nov. 8, many Lee County residents might be surprised to see two candidates running for the District 4 County Commission seat. District 4 residents will have a choice between Libertarian candidate Lance Farrar, and republican candidate Tony Langley. Farrar said he originally stepped...
Young woman shot in Auburn, police searching for shooter
A Saturday morning shooting in Auburn sends a young woman to the hospital with serious injuries, as police look for her suspected shooter.
Faith @ Eufaula | 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights as Faith takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Rev. Roy Plummer remembered as a community leader as Columbus says good-bye
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Hundreds of mourners showed up at the Columbus Civic Center today to pay respects to a soldier, pastor, and community leader. Rev. Roy Plummer was remembered as a leader who served his flock and his community with grace and dignity. The life of Jamaican-born Roy...
2022 Families of the Year: The Scott family
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bobby and Marilyn Scott have been married for 32 years and they have two adult children, Victoria and Valencia. Recently, they gained a son-in-law, Bernard, when Victoria got married over the summer. This family is the perfect example of the Family Guidance Center’s Families of the Year awards. They exhibit family teamwork, individual growth and family involvement.
Smiths Station, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Have questions about voting in the Lee County general election? Here's what you need to know
Here’s what you need to know before heading out to the polls to vote in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The polls in Lee County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. How do I find my polling place?. There are 22...
