Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Bring Back This Former NBA All-Star

The Golden State Warriors are just 3-5 to start the season, and I think they should consider bringing back a former player.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off winning their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

However, they are off to a rough start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

They are just 3-5 in their first eight games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

They should consider bringing DeMarcus Cousins back to help with some of their current problems.

At one point, Cousins was a borderline superstar who made the NBA All-Star Game four times in a row.

However, a series of injuries derailed the prime of his career.

He suffered his first significant injury with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017-18, and after missing the rest of the season, he was a free agent.

That summer, he joined the Warriors, and in 2018-2019 he played 30 regular season games and averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest (he also helped them make the NBA Finals).

While he is no longer the player he was during that season (he tore his ACL the following offseason), he fit in well with the Warriors.

This past season, he played in 48 games for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets and averaged a respectable 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in just 15 minutes of playing time per contest.

Right now, the Warriors rank just 22nd in the NBA in total rebounds per contest (52.0 RPG) .

Cousins could be a big help to them on the boards while also being able to stretch the floor with his shooting ability.

No, he will not make a massive difference, but he could be someone that helps give them some life to turn around their season.

He could get hot and have a big game on any given night.

A player like that on a roster featuring Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson could be dangerous.

In the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Warriors beat the Nuggets in five games, and Cousins averaged 10.6 points per contest.

After the series, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr highly praised Cousins.

"I also just want to mention how happy I am for DeMarcus Cousins," Kerr said on April 28. "Obviously, I wanted to win, but that guy put his heart on the line for us several years ago, and he's been through hell. Torn Achilles, torn ACL; he's a great guy; he was a great teammate here, and really fun for me to just see him play so well."