Read full article on original website
Related
Walton man sentenced to 15 years in traffic homicide
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he killed a motorcyclist in 2018, prosecutors wrote in a news release. John Bartlett was attempting to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone during “heavy rain conditions” when he struck the motorcyclist. Bartlett then drove away from […]
WCTV
Two arrested for kidnapping a minor in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two adults after they allegedly kidnapped a minor and beat her. The JCSO responded to a call Saturday morning regarding a kidnapping. When they arrived, deputies found a girl with her hands bound behind her back. During investigation,...
JCSO: Two behind bars after allegedly kidnapping a minor
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Alabama man and woman have been arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor. Around 6:15 Saturday morning, Jackson County deputies responded to a call regarding a possible abduction. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, upon arrival, deputies found a minor with her hands bound behind her back. Investigators determined […]
Okaloosa Co. woman charged with felony murder in shooting
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Niceville area woman has been charged with felony murder following a fatal shooting at her home Saturday evening. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Susan Cole called 911 around 8:30 p.m. to report that she had shot someone during a domestic violence-related incident. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman charged with murder in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Niceville woman has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting someone at her home on Adams Street Saturday Night, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that 58-year-old Susan Cole called 9-1-1 around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday to report that...
waltonso.org
ON DUTY WALTON COUNTY CODE COMPLIANCE OFFICER ARRESTED FOR VIOLATING INJUNCTION
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— An on-duty Walton County Code Compliance Officer is arrested for violating an injunction for protection against stalking. On Saturday, November 5th, Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Code Compliance Officer Thomas Brennan after he was found to be actively violating an injunction in place since March of this year.
Alabama teen in superhero costume arrested for kidnapping, beating minor in Florida
Two Alabama residents have been charged with kidnapping a minor and related crimes in Florida, the sheriff’s office in Jackson County, Fla., has announced. According to information released by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a kidnapping or abduction early Saturday, Nov. 5. “Upon arrival, deputies found a minor with her hands bound behind her back,” reported the JSCO. “After further investigation, it was determined that the minor was picked up by Coby Jerome Jordan on Friday evening. Later, they met up with two other females, one being Molly Michele Jarrett. Around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, the victim was taken to an abandoned building, where Jordan beat her and bound her hands and feet. A short time later, the victim was dropped off and left alone under a tree, where she eventually escaped.”
wtvy.com
Prosecuting attorney’s cyber girlfriend pleads guilty to drug charges
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Reporters waited on Jamie Connolly’s arrival at the Houston County Courthouse Monday morning with their cameras rolling. But, without the back story, their lurking is perplexing. Connolly is neither a notorious criminal nor public official who has run afoul of the law. She is an...
PCB man charged with attempted murder in stabbing
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Panama City Beach man and charged him with attempted first-degree murder. BCSO investigators said 34-year-old Steven Avila-Martinez was arguing with another man over a woman. The argument reportedly started on Saturday at the victim’s home on Dorothy Avenue. Investigators said it then […]
wdhn.com
“That was never brought up in this conversation.” Woman linked to former Houston Co. attorney reaches plea deal
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A woman who was linked to a former Houston County Assistant District Attorney through social media pleaded guilty Monday afternoon even before a jury selection in her trial was finished. Jaime Connolly, a woman who had more than 21 drug charges from Houston County...
wtvy.com
Motorcycle crash in Walton County ends in death
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcyclist has died after a fatal crash in Walton County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Early Tuesday morning, officials say a 40-year-old Freeport man was traveling in the westbound lane on Rock Hill Road near Ed Brown Field Road and attempting a left turn.
wdhn.com
One killed in Covington County crash
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dozier man is dead following a Saturday night crash in Covington County. Chad Moseley, 50, was killed when the 1994 Chevrolet pickup he was driving left the roadway and overturned. State troopers say he was attempting to elude a trooper before the crash.
wtvy.com
ALEA: Man fleeing trooper dies after crash in Covington County
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Dozier man has died in a crash after authorities said he attempted to elude a state trooper. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Chad A. Moseley, 50, was killed around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when the 1994 Chevrolet C1500 he was driving left the roadway and overturned.
Family seeks answers after an inmate killed in Bay prison
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Two weeks after an inmate died in the Bay Correctional Facility, he was buried this weekend. His family said another prisoner killed the 60-year-old. “All I want is justice for my dad,” Michael Toler Sr.’s daughter Talitha Toler said. Weeks after Toler was killed in the Bay County prison, his family […]
wtvy.com
Vernon man dead after hit and run in Washington County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A hit and run Sunday night in Washington County has left a Vernon man dead. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the person was wearing dark clothing while walking along an unlit area of Holmes Valley Road. An unknown car going the same direction hit the person near the intersection of Holmes Valley Road and Twin Ponds Road. The car then drove away.
Alabama man killed in crash as he fled state troopers
An Alabama was killed as he fled from police when his truck left he road and overturned, state troopers said Sunday. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 8:33 p.m. Saturday. Chad A. Moseley, 50, of Dozier, was fatally injured when the 1994 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the...
washingtoncounty.news
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident Sunday night
Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a 65-year-old Vernon man dead late Sunday night. Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release that the victim was walking in an easterly direction in an unlit area of Holmes Valley Road in what appeared to be in the middle of the roadway while wearing dark clothing shortly before 10 p.m.
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: Phone Scams
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss phone scams. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wdhn.com
Houston Co. Coroner candidate’s home damaged by shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The democratic candidate for Houston County Coroner is on edge not because of the upcoming election, but because bullets went flying through her car and home. Thursday night, a drive-by shooting in her neighborhood — off Headland Avenue in the West Baxley Street area.
wdhn.com
Crash in Dothan stalls Saturday evening traffic
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A car crash on South Oates Street may have slowed down your Saturday night commute. Officials were called to a critical accident in the 3300 block of South Oates Street. When they arrived, they found that a vehicle was overturned in the median. Witnesses tell...
Comments / 3