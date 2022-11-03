Peacock's Vampire Academy is an adaptation of Richelle Mead's popular fantasy YA saga. Previously adapted into a movie by Mean Girls director Mark Waters, showrunners Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre have taken Mead's first novel and adapted it into a sexy, soapy series that takes vampire mythology to the next level. Plec, the former creator of The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies, brings her affinity for teen dramas and bloodsuckers to Peacock with the show. The story follows Princess Lissa Dragomir as she survives a family tragedy and finds herself taking her brother's place as the heir to the throne. She struggles to conform to the expectations brought down upon her by the royal family but finds solace in a new friendship with Christian Ozera, a royal outcast. Her best friend, Rose Hathaway, fights an uphill battle as she tries to reinstate her position at St. Vladimir's Academy as the top guardian to watch so that she can be Lissa's official protector once she graduates. Rose also has to contend with oversight from Lissa's new guardian, Dimitri Belikov, and a confusing telepathic connection that has started to blossom between her and Lissa. All while the threat of the Strigoi, undead and lethal vampires, looms over their heads.

