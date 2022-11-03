Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Did You Catch That Actor Swap in the ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale?
The season finale of HBO’s House of the Dragon aired a couple of weeks back to much fanfare, as fans of the fantasy drama series were left to process the state of play in Westeros. With the series not returning till at least 2024, there would be ample time for fans to imagine Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) response to the death of her son, Prince Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) in the skies above Storm’s End. In the months that follow, there will likely be those also rewatching the series. In the finale, there is an actor switch you might have missed.
Collider
Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date
ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Where You've Seen the Cast Before
The White Lotus finally returns for the long-awaiting season 2. The well-loved and fan-favorite series won 10 Primetime Emmy Awards for Season 1. While the last season was set on a resort in Hawaii, this season takes place on a Sicilian resort. The show follows the exploits of both guests...
Collider
Does ‘House of the Dragon’ & ‘Rings of Power’ Show We've Lost Our Taste for Good Vs Evil?
The success of Game of Thrones proved that audiences find morally gray fantasy characters compelling, so it was to be expected that its spin-off prequel series House of the Dragon would follow in its footsteps. Less expected was that Amazon's prequel to The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power, would also dip its toes into a more complex morality, stepping away from what general audiences may have expected from a prequel to J.R.R. Tolkein's fantasy epic. It begs the question: have audiences lost their taste for stories of straightforward stories of "good versus evil"?
Collider
‘The Last of Us’: 10 Things You Need To Know About HBO’s Upcoming Video Game Adaptation
Historically, video game adaptations haven’t always "wowed" film and television fans. That, of course, has changed in recent years with award-winning releases like Arcane. It’s a good time to be a video game fan, given the many adaptations set to release. The Last of Us is perhaps the...
Collider
New ‘The English’ Footage Sees Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer Headed Down a Violent Path
Prime Video has released a brand-new clip for their upcoming Western limited series drama The English starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place franchise, Sicario, Oppenheimer) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Echo) which see our two lead characters discussing the metaphorical road of life. The 2-minute clip sees Lady Cornelia Locke,...
Collider
New 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Set Images Include Lumax, Laughs, and More
Happy Stranger Things Day! It may be quite a while until our favorite heroes from Hawkins, Indiana return to the small screen, but Netflix and the Stranger Things team are treating fans to a veritable feast today in the first Stranger Things Day following Season 4. While the festivities are far from over, so far Netflix has launched new user icons featuring the ensemble cast's Season 4 attire, the return of the RPG game Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, and more. In two separate drops, the official Stranger Things accounts also released several new behind-the-scenes photos of the cast on set while filming the show's penultimate season.
Collider
'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Spinoff Series Casts Clémence Poésy & Adam Nagaitis Opposite Norman Reedus
Daryl Dixon has found his new traveling companions for his self-titled The Walking Dead spinoff series. Per Deadline, Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis joined the cast as leads opposite series star Norman Reedus at AMC. They'll play a pair of new characters joining Daryl on his journey across France.
Collider
5 Reasons 'House of The Dragon' is Better Than 'Game of Thrones,' and 5 Reasons It Is Not
After the disastrous final season of Game of Thrones, the show that had dominated the 2010s vanished from everyone's minds, when HBO announced a prequel series focused on the Targaryen civil war, there was a healthy dose of skepticism. When House of the Dragon aired, it quickly silenced detractors and revived everyone's love of the world created by George R. R. Martin.
Collider
'The Witcher's' Henry Cavill & 9 Other Actors Whose Roles Got Recast
Sometimes, a fictional story will continue without one of its actors. Cast members may leave a TV show or movie series before the writers retire the character they play, and that leaves few options besides recasting the role. Fans might not be entirely happy with a new face in an old role, but if it's a great character, it's often better to see them live on with a new actor rather than have the character pass away off-screen or be forgotten about.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Jason Concepcion on Why Having More Dragons is a Disadvantage for Rhaenyra's Side
Season 1 of House of the Dragon has left fans on a cliffhanger that raises many questions about the upcoming Dance of the Dragons. The war began the moment when Aegon II was crowned as the new in King's Landing. When christened with Aegon, the conqueror’s crown and sword and publicly pronounced the protector of the seven realms – all signs of legitimacy surrounds him weakening the claim of King Viserys’ real heir Rhaenyra. In the books, the Princess simply tells the envoy, who comes to Dragonstone with terms from the Greens, “Tell my half-brother that I will have my throne, or I will have his head.” But in the series we see the Black Queen delays her answer. But as fate decreed, Prince Aemond and Vhagar accidentally killed his nephew, Luce and the war has begun. In a new featurette, House of the Dragon podcast co-host Jason Concepcion talks about why dragons aren’t an advantage in the upcoming war.
Collider
10 Reasons Why 'Werewolf by Night' is Integral To Future MCU Phases
Halloween may have come and gone, but that doesn't mean the spooky season has to stop. A well-crafted ghost story or film can be as compelling on a cold, windy November night as it can in October. Only recently, your movie choices would likely not include anything Marvel had to offer. But that could change with the release of Werewolf by Night.
Collider
10 Times '9-1-1' Had The Audience on The Edge of Their Seats
From the very beginning, 9-1-1 has given the fans much to talk about with episodes that put the main characters at risk and make them confront some of their biggest fears. That is why viewers keep tuning in week after week to get more of the loss and chaos in high stakes episodes. The show knows exactly how to make fans nervous.
Collider
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Series as Hermes
Another God has been added to the pantheon. Deadline is reporting that three-time Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda has been cast in Disney+’s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series! The Hamilton star will be playing Hermes, the Greek messenger God, in a guest role. Production on the series is currently underway in Vancouver.
Collider
Was Old Valyria Really as Great as the Targaryens Claim?
Even though House of the Dragon is set two centuries prior to the events of Game of Thrones, the series has alluded to events in the past that take place much earlier in the timeline of George R.R. Martin’s fictional universe. There is a lot of emphasis in the first season on the legacy of Aegon I Targaryen, the legendary conqueror that united six of the seven kingdoms and established the Targaryens as the dominant source of power in Westeros. However, there’s a history that even precedes Aegon with the legacy of the ruined city of Valyria in Essos.
Collider
‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Trailer Reveals an Octopus Army and the Return of Susan Sarandon
Adult Swim has released a new Rick and Morty trailer ahead of the return of Season 6. The series entered a hiatus on October 9 after airing six episodes, with the four remaining episodes set to release weekly starting on November 20. At the end of Season 5 of Rick...
Collider
'SNL': COVID Is a Suitable Vacation Option in New Sketch
Saturday Night Live loves to call out society and now they're doing it with COVID. Remember the days when you could go outside and see other people wearing masks and taking the pandemic seriously? Because I do and this sketch is honestly a pretty good call out to both how people are currently reacting to COVID as well as everyone's return to the mentality of needing a break. Host Amy Schumer took to a classic Saturday Night Live commercial format with ease and it was honestly very fun.
Collider
'Vampire Academy’ Cast and Character Guide
Peacock's Vampire Academy is an adaptation of Richelle Mead's popular fantasy YA saga. Previously adapted into a movie by Mean Girls director Mark Waters, showrunners Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre have taken Mead's first novel and adapted it into a sexy, soapy series that takes vampire mythology to the next level. Plec, the former creator of The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies, brings her affinity for teen dramas and bloodsuckers to Peacock with the show. The story follows Princess Lissa Dragomir as she survives a family tragedy and finds herself taking her brother's place as the heir to the throne. She struggles to conform to the expectations brought down upon her by the royal family but finds solace in a new friendship with Christian Ozera, a royal outcast. Her best friend, Rose Hathaway, fights an uphill battle as she tries to reinstate her position at St. Vladimir's Academy as the top guardian to watch so that she can be Lissa's official protector once she graduates. Rose also has to contend with oversight from Lissa's new guardian, Dimitri Belikov, and a confusing telepathic connection that has started to blossom between her and Lissa. All while the threat of the Strigoi, undead and lethal vampires, looms over their heads.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Vhagar's Storied History, Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon's fanbase has seen quite a bit of Vhagar, the oldest and strongest dragon alive in the spin-off. She instills fear in her enemies and isn't above ignoring her rider when she sees fit. We've seen two riders join her in the skies so far, but Vhagar has had quite a tumultuous history well before the Dance of the Dragons. The old girl has earned her stripes and seen her share of warfare.
Collider
Dave Chappelle to Host This Week's 'Saturday Night Live' Despite Controversy
The current season of Saturday Night Live is already considered a landmark run – not only because of the show’s longevity, but also because high-profile producer Lorne Michaels saw a “mass exodus” of some fan-favorite cast members over the hiatus, and a whopping number of eight players left the expansive cast ahead of the Season 48 premiere. Now, the sketch comedy show might have to deal with a more serious crisis: Comedian Dave Chappelle has been announced as a host for the upcoming November 12 episode.
Comments / 0