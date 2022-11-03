IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash 5
13-20-25-28-32
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $85,001
Cash4Life
18-22-38-43-56, Cash Ball: 3
(eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight, forty-three, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)
Quick Draw Midday
01-08-09-14-15-18-27-37-43-44-45-49-50-52-65-67-72-74-76-80, BE: 52
(one, eight, nine, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-two, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-six, eighty; BE: fifty-two)
Daily Three-Midday
6-2-0, SB: 4
(six, two, zero; SB: four)
Daily Three-Evening
1-3-4, SB: 4
(one, three, four; SB: four)
Daily Four-Midday
9-1-4-7, SB: 4
(nine, one, four, seven; SB: four)
Daily Four-Evening
8-4-7-0, SB: 4
(eight, four, seven, zero; SB: four)
Quick Draw Evening
02-04-06-10-13-16-17-18-28-29-38-39-43-51-52-54-55-56-57-79, BE: 18
(two, four, six, ten, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, seventy-nine; BE: eighteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,500,000,000
Comments / 0