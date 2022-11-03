ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Daily News

It's 'not that crazy' to have a November hurricane. But 2 at the same time? That's unusual

By James Coleman, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ynsH_0ixXtLUb00
  • Hurricane Martin became the 7th hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season
  • 4 major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher have formed in November
  • Hurricane Lisa has already battered Belize, a country of about 400,000 people
  • Hurricane Lisa was the 12th named storm of the season

The scariest part of hurricane season generally wraps up in late October, but the tropics are still churning into early November, a reminder that the season shouldn't be written off just yet.

Two hurricanes formed Wednesday — Hurricane Lisa in the Caribbean and Hurricane Martin in the north-central Atlantic Ocean. It was only the third time on record that two hurricanes have been active at the same time in the 11th month of the year, according to John Feerick, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather.com.

The other years were 1932 (unnamed storms) and 2001 with Category 4 Michelle that made landfall twice in Cuba and Category 1 Noel that moved northwest in Atlantic waters.

"It's really not that crazy to have two hurricanes form in November, but it's definitely unusual to have two at the same time," Feerick said.

Record magnitude:Hurricane Ian underwent an eyewall change, turning a disheveled mess into a monster

Compare Hurricane Ian against other intense storms that hit Florida

Destruction and desperation:See Hurricane Ian damage city by city across Florida

Both storms strengthened Wednesday afternoon, and it marked the first time since 1932 that the Atlantic has featured two hurricanes with 85-plus mph winds breathing at the same time in November.

A third system is also expected to develop over the northeastern Caribbean Sea as it chugs toward the northwest through early next week. That could bring some severe storms into Florida's east coast, but probably not anything of tropical storm or hurricane strength.

Lisa made landfall in Belize on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 1 with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, while Martin simmered harmlessly in the Atlantic also at 85 mph, about 600 miles east-northeast of Bermuda, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"The earth's atmosphere is not like an on-and-off switch," said Shawn Bhatti, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami. "The waters are still warm enough to produce active storms even at this time of the year."

The Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June through the end of November, started quietly with only three named storms before Sept. 1 and none during August — something that hasn't occurred since 1997.

But that all changed early in September as the Atlantic became alive, and by the end of the month, Hurricane Ian had ripped through Florida's west coast as a Category 4, one of the most powerful and destructive storms to make U.S. landfall in the past decade.

After Ian dissipated Oct. 2, the waters have been relatively quiet — until now.

How rare are November hurricanes?

Since hurricane record-keeping began in 1853, there have been 76 hurricanes in November. And since 1950, when names were attached to storms after wind speeds reached at least 39 miles per hour, there have been 37 hurricanes.

Four major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher have formed in November, including in 1985 when Hurricane Kate blew into the Panhandle four days before Thanksgiving. No other hurricane has made landfall on the U.S. mainland later than Kate.

In the record-breaking 2020 season that featured 14 hurricanes, seven became major hurricanes, including two in the month of November. On the last day of October, Hurricane Eta formed and hit Nicaragua at Category 4 strength on Nov. 3.

A few days later, Hurricane Iota formed in the Caribbean and rapidly intensified into a high-end Category 4, causing record rainfall and catastrophic damage also in Nicaragua. It was the only time in a recorded season that November featured two major hurricanes.

The good news for Floridians — only Kate and a 1935 storm have hit the Sunshine State as hurricanes in November, and neither Lisa or Martin will come close to the U.S.

On Wednesday, Lisa battered Belize, a country of about 400,000 people whose port city of Belize City is barely above sea level and took the biggest brunt of the storm that will cross northern Guatemala and into southeastern Mexico.

Hurricane Lisa formed Monday as the 12th named storm of the season and was soon followed by Martin.

Meanwhile, Bhatti called Hurricane Martin's formation a "bit of an anomaly" for November.

"Martin formed in subtropical waters, but to some degree it is a little more surprising for this time of year," he said. "As it moves north, it will still maintain that tropical strength into the weekend."

For Subscribers:These 3 factors created a 'worst-case scenario' with Hurricane Ian that proved deadly

La Niña is back again for a third straight winter

Both Bhatti and Feerick cautioned against pointing the finger at global warming as the root of these November storms. Rather, La Nina is more of a culprit.

La Niña, a climate pattern considered amenable to the formation of tropical cyclones, happens when the central and equatorial Pacific waters are cooler than normal. Wind blows warm water at the ocean’s surface from South America to Indonesia and the wind pattern change reduces westerly wind shear, which is a big factor in reducing hurricane strength in the Atlantic.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, La Niña has returned for the third consecutive winter, driving warmer-than-average temperatures along the Gulf Coast and eastern seaboard.

It marks only the third time on record of ENSO (El Niño-Southern Oscillation, the El Niño and La Niña system), which dates back to 1950, that three consecutive La Niña winters have happened.

"There are a lot of climatological factors that go into the formation of hurricanes," Bhatti said. "We've been in a La Niña phase the past few years, and that's likely contributed."

Still, links between hurricanes and climate change are evident. A report by the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said tropical cyclones are going to be wetter and stronger on a warming planet, with more reaching Category 4 and 5 strength. Seven Category 5 hurricanes have formed since 2016.

What's the storm outlook for the rest of November?

Most November storms form in the western Atlantic northeast of Cuba and in the southwestern Caribbean near the Central American coast, with waters in those areas still hovering around the 80 degrees that help fuel systems.

That's the sweet spot for a current low-pressure system the National Hurricane Center is watching that could possibly form late this weekend or early next week near Puerto Rico, Hispaniola or the Bahamas.

It's a broad system that could develop and move toward the northeast part of Florida. The area has 20% chance of developing in the next five days as it moves north.

For South Florida, the chances are low that the area will experience any subtropical conditions from the system, but wind combined with Tuesday's full moon will help elevate water levels along with some unsettled weather early in the week and could make for a rainy Election Day.

"It wouldn't be shocking if this developed into a named storm," Feerick said. "It might wobble in a northwest direction and at the very least bring some rain, rough surf and beach erosion to the east coast of Florida."

The next named storm will be Nicole.

On top of that, another system of disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with a weak, nontropical area of low pressure about 200 miles east of Bermuda came on the radar Thursday morning.

It's a reminder that the calendar may say November, but the tropics clearly aren't finished tossing and turning.

James Coleman is a journalist at the Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can follow him on Twitter at @JimColeman11 or reach him at jcoleman@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in Florida: Where They Live & How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in Florida: Where They Live & How Often They Bite. Florida is a popular state in the southeastern region of the United States. It has a warm, tropical climate and many diverse ecosystems – including its many barrier islands. There are many fascinating animals, both large and small, that make their home in the state. Snakes are some of the most common animals in Florida, and there are approximately 50 species, including six venomous ones. One of these is the cottonmouth which is the only semi-aquatic venomous snake in the US. So let’s discover where they live and how often they bite.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki

Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
HONOLULU, HI
Ingram Atkinson

Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days

Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
rigzone.com

Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane

Tropical Storm Roslyn is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall on Mexico’s west coast this weekend, bringing torrential rains and threats of flash floods. The storm is expected to bring as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rainfall to the region, which could lead to flash...
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?

Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
ARIZONA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

NOAA winter outlook predicts another La Niña and no end to extreme drought

Winter is coming, and U.S. forecasters are predicting the extreme drought that is affecting more than half of the country will continue, especially out West. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's winter outlook, which was released Thursday by the National Weather Service, La Niña — a weather phenomenon caused by the natural cooling of seawater in the tropical Pacific Ocean — will return for the third consecutive winter.
OREGON STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy