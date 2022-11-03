ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ksro.com

Billboards Posted in Sonoma County Warning of Fentanyl Dangers

Billboards warning of the dangers of fentanyl use are going up across Sonoma County. The public service outreach campaign is a joint effort between the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program, and the FDA. The agencies are trying to lower the number of deaths caused by the opioid. The D.A.’s Office says there have been 63 fentanyl-related deaths reported in Sonoma County this year. There were just four fentanyl-related deaths in the county in 2017, and 105 last year.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
richmondconfidential.org

Would Props 26 or 27 benefit West Contra Costa’s only casino?

A man in a baseball cap repeatedly slams his balled up fist against a large, red button. He reaches into the back pocket of his jeans, pulls out a thick wad of $20 bills, and feeds the electronic bingo machine in between his frustration-filled hits. Next to him, a middle-aged woman in a bejeweled T-shirt and pink hoodie raises her arms in the air with pure joy, excitedly stamping her feet. Her machine dings and flashes bright, colorful lights, like the many others around her. Rows of machines are packed tightly together and nearly every seat is filled.
SAN PABLO, CA
KRCB 104.9

Santa Rosa looks to shore up strategy to keep Eel River water available for use

photo credit: Courtesy of shannon1/Wikimedia Commons PG&E has begun relinquishing its control of the Potter Valley Project. Concerned that this will reduce water supplies, Santa Rosa is exploring options. Mendocino County's century old Potter Valley Project consists of two Eel River dams, a tunnel diverting some of the Eel into the East Fork of the Russian River, and an inoperable powerhouse in need of expensive repairs.   Outgoing Santa Rosa council member Tom Schwedhelm said one thing is certain.   "This is going be challenging," Schwedhelm said. "It's going to be years ahead of us, but we just need to be supported being on the same...
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

State Drought Manager and Atmospheric River Expert Featured in Sonoma County Town Hall on November 10th

The following is a press release issued by Sonoma Water:. Jeanine Jones, drought manager for the California Department of Water Resources, and Julie Kalansky, a climate scientist from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and an expert on atmospheric rivers, will be the featured speakers at the County of Sonoma’s drought town hall meeting in November.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

There's hardly a dull moment in Rohnert Park

Veteran's Day is a beautiful day of remembering all the losses and current hardships of people who served in times of war. Friday, 11/11, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., celebrate and honor veterans and active duty military. Mayor Jackie Elward will host, and the Rohnert Park Community Band will perform at Friday's ceremony.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Well Represented in High School Football Championships

Eleven high school football teams from Sonoma County will be going for championships in their respective divisions. The playoffs start this Friday and Saturday. Windsor is the number two seed in division three and will take on College Park this Friday night. Windsor finished the season with an impressive eight-and-two record. Saint Vincent is the number one seed in division seven and will face Hoopa Valley on Saturday afternoon.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

North Bay woman goes missing during drive to Oregon

COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard from Sunday night at about 10:05 p.m. […]
EUREKA, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: The mini-skirted ‘crazy lady’ of Throckmorton

Yeller: The oft-star of the Mill Valley cop log – the “crazy lady” of Throckmorton — was at it again on Nov. 1, disturbing the peace by hitting store windows with a stick, kicking over trash cans and yelling wild things at shocked passersby. The woman was described as being in her 50s and wearing a mini skirt, neither of which is a crime in Mill Valley. Gone when the police arrived.
MILL VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy