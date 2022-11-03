Read full article on original website
Sonoma County extends funding for secure RV parking site for homeless in Sebastopol
A program that allows unhoused people in Sonoma County to safely park their RVs while receiving wrap-around services has been extended through June after the Board of Supervisors approved $330,000 of funding Tuesday. The Horizon Shine Village safe RV parking program at 845 Gravenstein Highway North in Sebastopol provides county-approved...
ksro.com
Billboards Posted in Sonoma County Warning of Fentanyl Dangers
Billboards warning of the dangers of fentanyl use are going up across Sonoma County. The public service outreach campaign is a joint effort between the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program, and the FDA. The agencies are trying to lower the number of deaths caused by the opioid. The D.A.’s Office says there have been 63 fentanyl-related deaths reported in Sonoma County this year. There were just four fentanyl-related deaths in the county in 2017, and 105 last year.
Rural ranchers face $4,000 proposed fine for violating state drought order
The penalty is the maximum the ranchers — who pumped Shasta River water for eight days — could face under state law. It amounts to about $50 per rancher, which is no deterrent, ranchers and officials agree.
richmondconfidential.org
Would Props 26 or 27 benefit West Contra Costa’s only casino?
A man in a baseball cap repeatedly slams his balled up fist against a large, red button. He reaches into the back pocket of his jeans, pulls out a thick wad of $20 bills, and feeds the electronic bingo machine in between his frustration-filled hits. Next to him, a middle-aged woman in a bejeweled T-shirt and pink hoodie raises her arms in the air with pure joy, excitedly stamping her feet. Her machine dings and flashes bright, colorful lights, like the many others around her. Rows of machines are packed tightly together and nearly every seat is filled.
Santa Rosa looks to shore up strategy to keep Eel River water available for use
photo credit: Courtesy of shannon1/Wikimedia Commons PG&E has begun relinquishing its control of the Potter Valley Project. Concerned that this will reduce water supplies, Santa Rosa is exploring options. Mendocino County's century old Potter Valley Project consists of two Eel River dams, a tunnel diverting some of the Eel into the East Fork of the Russian River, and an inoperable powerhouse in need of expensive repairs. Outgoing Santa Rosa council member Tom Schwedhelm said one thing is certain. "This is going be challenging," Schwedhelm said. "It's going to be years ahead of us, but we just need to be supported being on the same...
mendofever.com
State Drought Manager and Atmospheric River Expert Featured in Sonoma County Town Hall on November 10th
The following is a press release issued by Sonoma Water:. Jeanine Jones, drought manager for the California Department of Water Resources, and Julie Kalansky, a climate scientist from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and an expert on atmospheric rivers, will be the featured speakers at the County of Sonoma’s drought town hall meeting in November.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Memory-robbing toxin found in Northern California shellfish from two counties
The consumption of shellfish harvested from two Northern California counties could come with permanent short-term memory loss, according to the state Department of Public Health. The department warned on Thursday not to eat sport-harvested razor clams from Del Norte County or mussels from Humboldt County. The shellfish from both counties...
What we know about the Northern California meteorite and house fire
Partial walls are all that remain of a rural home on a cattle ranch in Northern California that was destroyed in a fire Friday evening, not long after witnesses say they saw a bright object falling from the sky nearby.
The conservative California county where Prop. 1 may mean nothing for abortion
In parts of California, accessing an abortion is still impossible for many.
sonomacountygazette.com
There's hardly a dull moment in Rohnert Park
Veteran's Day is a beautiful day of remembering all the losses and current hardships of people who served in times of war. Friday, 11/11, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., celebrate and honor veterans and active duty military. Mayor Jackie Elward will host, and the Rohnert Park Community Band will perform at Friday's ceremony.
Marin Co. retirement home hosts 'senior prom' with local high schoolers for 1st time since pandemic
The event, which has been a tradition at the retirement community, was put on hold for several years because of the pandemic.
Lake County News
Lady of the Lake: Superfund site — the Sulfur Bank Mercury Mine
We just moved to a house near the Oaks Arm and I have heard there is concern with mercury on Clear Lake. Is it safe to go fishing and swimming? When will the mercury be cleaned up and how do I receive updates?. Thanks!. — Musing about Mercury. Dear Musing,
ksro.com
Sonoma County Well Represented in High School Football Championships
Eleven high school football teams from Sonoma County will be going for championships in their respective divisions. The playoffs start this Friday and Saturday. Windsor is the number two seed in division three and will take on College Park this Friday night. Windsor finished the season with an impressive eight-and-two record. Saint Vincent is the number one seed in division seven and will face Hoopa Valley on Saturday afternoon.
North Bay woman goes missing during drive to Oregon
COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard from Sunday night at about 10:05 p.m. […]
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: The mini-skirted ‘crazy lady’ of Throckmorton
Yeller: The oft-star of the Mill Valley cop log – the “crazy lady” of Throckmorton — was at it again on Nov. 1, disturbing the peace by hitting store windows with a stick, kicking over trash cans and yelling wild things at shocked passersby. The woman was described as being in her 50s and wearing a mini skirt, neither of which is a crime in Mill Valley. Gone when the police arrived.
vallejosun.com
Challenge to ruling allowing Vallejo cops to demand licenses at DUI checkpoints denied
VALLEJO – The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has denied an en banc rehearing in a case of a Vermont man who claimed his 4th Amendment rights were violated when he was asked to show his drivers’ license at a Vallejo DUI checkpoint in 2014.
NBC Bay Area
$1.1 Million Powerball Ticket Matching First 5 Numbers Sold in San Leandro
Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot in Saturday's draw, but a player in the Bay Area is holding one of three tickets sold in California worth $1.1 million after matching the first five numbers, according to the California Lottery. The 5/5 ticket was bought at the 76 station...
KSBW.com
'A mistake,' Monterey and San Benito county leaders react to Newsom's homeless funding rejection
SALINAS, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he is going to block about $1 billion in funding for homeless programs across the state and demanding more aggressive action plans by local governments. Leaders in Monterey and San Benito counties say the governor's claims don’t apply to the...
Sonoma County agrees to purchase former Guerneville bank building it had been leasing
After negotiating a final price, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has sewed up an agreement to acquire the former Bank of America building in downtown Guerneville to be used for county services to the lower Russian River area. The purchase is in line with the county’s Strategic Plan to...
