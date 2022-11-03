ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRN

Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center

Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

THP looking for suspect who fled from trooper during I-65 arrest

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is looking for a 26-year-old man they said fled from a trooper Sunday during an arrest on Interstate 65. THP says Sedric Stevenson was handcuffed on I-65 in Robertson County when he fled on foot. The trooper was attempting to put Stevenson in his patrol car at the time. The arresting officer chased after Stevenson but couldn't find him.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Nashville man charged with murder found dead in jail cell

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An inmate in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia, 20, of Nashville, was found unresponsive while detention deputies were doing...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Deadly shooting investigation in South Nashville

A shooting investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Student charged accused of social media threat in Lebanon

A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat.
LEBANON, TN
fox17.com

Missing 19-year-old out of Wilson County found safe, TBI confirms

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (Nov. 4 around 4 p.m.): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Friday afternoon that they found Michaelle Van Kleef who was reported missing out of Wilson County. She was found safe, TBI confirmed. Michaelle's family gave the following statement after receiving the...
WSMV

7th-grade student charged after school threat made to Lebanon school district

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat against the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD). On Saturday afternoon, the Lebanon Police Department received a notification about a possible threat made at LSSD on Snapchat. Officials were able to identify the...
LEBANON, TN
wgnsradio.com

MPD Needs Helping In ID'ing These 2

(MURFREESBORO) Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department need the public's help in identifying two persons of interest in a theft case that took place at the Joe B. Jackson Walmart on Oct. 29, 2022. Police reports indicate that an unidentified male and female allegedly took nearly $2,000 worth of over-the-counter...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
