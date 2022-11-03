Read full article on original website
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Deputies
Seven experienced law enforcement officers with various backgrounds recently joined the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh and Deputy Chief Britt Reed welcomed the officers and presented them with their badges. “We try to operate as a family,” Fitzhugh said of the Sheriff’s Office with more than 500...
WKRN
Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center
7th grader charged in connection with alleged threat made to Lebanon Special School District
A 7th grader has been charged after investigators say they were able to connect the student with a "concerning post" made on Snapchat over the weekend.
fox17.com
THP looking for suspect who fled from trooper during I-65 arrest
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is looking for a 26-year-old man they said fled from a trooper Sunday during an arrest on Interstate 65. THP says Sedric Stevenson was handcuffed on I-65 in Robertson County when he fled on foot. The trooper was attempting to put Stevenson in his patrol car at the time. The arresting officer chased after Stevenson but couldn't find him.
3 arrested after driving stolen SUV in Mt. Juliet; gun & drugs recovered
Three people were arrested Sunday after they were caught driving a stolen SUV in Mt. Juliet.
WSMV
Handcuffed man escapes arrest following traffic stop in Robertson County
WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a man who managed to run away following a traffic stop on I-65 North above Millersville on Sunday night. According to Millersville Police, the man was pulled over by Tennessee Highway Patrol on the Bethel Road exit ramp...
WSMV
Nashville man charged with murder found dead in jail cell
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An inmate in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia, 20, of Nashville, was found unresponsive while detention deputies were doing...
WKRN
Deadly shooting investigation in South Nashville
A shooting investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Nashville early Tuesday morning. A shooting investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Nashville early Tuesday morning. Clarksville pedestrian crash. Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Clarksville that injured two pedestrians. Newsmaker: Election analyst...
Juvenile Charged after Threat made at Franklin County High School
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has taken a juvenile into custody and charged for making threats that were written on a wall at Franklin County High School Monday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office takes these threats seriously and worked quickly to find the person responsible. One of...
Metro police search for woman allegedly posing as rideshare driver, drugging passengers to steal wallets
Metro's Central Precinct detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who they believe may be posing as a rideshare driver, allegedly drugging passengers and stealing their wallets.
Technology opens new leads in Giles County homicide investigation
It's been more than 18 months since beloved businessman Jim Grimes was shot and killed on his Lynnville property. However, new advancements in technology have investigators confident the missing piece in solving the homicide is in their small Giles County community.
WKRN
Student charged accused of social media threat in Lebanon
Wilson County Sheriff’s Office continues search for 19-year-old missing woman
The search continues for a missing 19-year-old woman who authorities said went missing Sunday night in Mt. Juliet.
fox17.com
Missing 19-year-old out of Wilson County found safe, TBI confirms
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (Nov. 4 around 4 p.m.): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Friday afternoon that they found Michaelle Van Kleef who was reported missing out of Wilson County. She was found safe, TBI confirmed. Michaelle's family gave the following statement after receiving the...
Man killed in suspected hit and run crash Saturday night
A man was found dead Sunday morning after an apparent hit and run crash that happened Saturday night on E. Due West Avenue.
WSMV
7th-grade student charged after school threat made to Lebanon school district
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat against the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD). On Saturday afternoon, the Lebanon Police Department received a notification about a possible threat made at LSSD on Snapchat. Officials were able to identify the...
wgnsradio.com
MPD Needs Helping In ID'ing These 2
(MURFREESBORO) Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department need the public's help in identifying two persons of interest in a theft case that took place at the Joe B. Jackson Walmart on Oct. 29, 2022. Police reports indicate that an unidentified male and female allegedly took nearly $2,000 worth of over-the-counter...
wgnsradio.com
Duo Allegedly Shoplifted $2,000 Worth of Medication from Murfreesboro Walmart Store
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) MPD Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a theft case that occurred on October 29th. The theft in question was reported at the Walmart store on Joe B. Jackson Parkway at South Church Street (HWY 231S). According to police, an unidentified male and female made...
Cheatham County family pushes for drug dealers to be held accountable for overdose deaths
The dangers of fentanyl are serious and could be deadly, which is why one Cheatham County family has pushed for the drug dealers who sell it to be held more accountable when someone overdoses, and for the overdoses to be ruled homicides.
1 killed in deadly crash in Trousdale County
A portion of Highway 231 was closed following a deadly crash in Trousdale County.
