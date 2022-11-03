ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Saturday faces daunting task in preparing Colts for Raiders

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday faces a daunting task this week. First, he must select a play-caller. Then he must map out a game plan, figure out what’s wrong with the offense, try to fix a struggling offensive line and beat Las Vegas on the road. It’s a lot to ask of someone who spent more time in the broadcast studio than on the sideline recently, but Colts owner Jim Irsay believes Saturday can win on Sundays. “I feel fully capable, I’m excited about the opportunity — eight games,” Saturday said at his introductory news conference. “Here’s the great part about my career, I came in and nobody expected anything. I’m here and no one expects anything. If it goes well, hopefully it will go extremely well, but I have no preconceived notion I’m going to be some spectacular anything.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Oregon Ducks performed during NFL Week 9 action

Oregon Ducks fans had an opportunity to see two of the greatest quarterbacks in school history, Marcus Mariota and Justin Herbert, go against each other on Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons took on the Los Angeles Chargers. The game itself was a bit of a disappointment, with Mariota only completing 12 passes and Herbert throwing a touchdown and an interception while leading his team to a victory. Still, it’s incredible to see two Oregon alumni starting at quarterback in the NFL, and many of the school’s other players had great weeks on the gridiron. Juwan Johnson secured his third receiving touchdown of the...
NBC Connecticut

Andrej Stojaković, Son of Kings Legend Peja, Commits to Stanford

Andrej Stojaković, son of Kings legend Peja, commits to Stanford originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Another Stojaković is playing basketball in Northern California. Andrej Stojaković, son of former Sacramento Kings icon Peja Stojaković, announced his commitment to Stanford on Monday. Ranked No. 24 in ESPN’s...
