Read full article on original website
Related
Adam Zimmer's death details revealed; docs say coach had 'bruising or blood pooling around his eye'
Details surrounding Adam Zimmer's death were revealed in a court filing on Monday. The football coach died at 38 last week at his home in Minnesota.
Saturday faces daunting task in preparing Colts for Raiders
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday faces a daunting task this week. First, he must select a play-caller. Then he must map out a game plan, figure out what’s wrong with the offense, try to fix a struggling offensive line and beat Las Vegas on the road. It’s a lot to ask of someone who spent more time in the broadcast studio than on the sideline recently, but Colts owner Jim Irsay believes Saturday can win on Sundays. “I feel fully capable, I’m excited about the opportunity — eight games,” Saturday said at his introductory news conference. “Here’s the great part about my career, I came in and nobody expected anything. I’m here and no one expects anything. If it goes well, hopefully it will go extremely well, but I have no preconceived notion I’m going to be some spectacular anything.”
NBC Connecticut
‘Everyone's Hands Are Dirty,' NFL Twitter Slams Colts After Frank Reich Firing
NFL Twitter reacts to Colts firing Frank Reich originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Another head coach has been fired in the midst of the 2022 NFL season. First, it was the Carolina Panthers’ Matt Rhule, and now the Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich. After a 3-5-1 start to...
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ fans witness something they have never seen before during a game
The Kansas City Chiefs had a rough night overall, to say the least. The offense started okay, while the defense played badly. Then, the offense slowed down, and was bad at times, while the defense was great, and that is kind of how the game ended as well. When I...
How Oregon Ducks performed during NFL Week 9 action
Oregon Ducks fans had an opportunity to see two of the greatest quarterbacks in school history, Marcus Mariota and Justin Herbert, go against each other on Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons took on the Los Angeles Chargers. The game itself was a bit of a disappointment, with Mariota only completing 12 passes and Herbert throwing a touchdown and an interception while leading his team to a victory. Still, it’s incredible to see two Oregon alumni starting at quarterback in the NFL, and many of the school’s other players had great weeks on the gridiron. Juwan Johnson secured his third receiving touchdown of the...
OL Reign re-sign defenseman Sam Hiatt through 2024 season
Defender Sam Hiatt re-signed with the OL Reign and now is under contract through the 2024 National Women’s Soccer League
NBC Connecticut
Andrej Stojaković, Son of Kings Legend Peja, Commits to Stanford
Andrej Stojaković, son of Kings legend Peja, commits to Stanford originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Another Stojaković is playing basketball in Northern California. Andrej Stojaković, son of former Sacramento Kings icon Peja Stojaković, announced his commitment to Stanford on Monday. Ranked No. 24 in ESPN’s...
Comments / 0