Domestic dispute turns into DWI arrest in Cortland

HOMER, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On November 1st, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Kwik Fill on Homer Avenue in Cortland for a reported domestic dispute inside of a vehicle.

Police determined that the driver, Roger West, 57 of Homer, was operating the motor vehicle while intoxicated.

West was also found to be in possession of an illegal weapon.

He was arrested an transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where he was processed, issued appearance tickets, and released on his own recognizance.

He is set to appear in the City of Cortland Court on November 14th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.