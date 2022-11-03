ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Washington Examiner

Officials: Potential fraud in Maricopa 2020 vote

Arizona’s Maricopa County, which fought claims of 2020 election irregularities, has now coughed up dozens of potential election violations and referred them to the state attorney general, who has been asking for an example of fraud for nearly two years. Officials told Secrets that the county turned over “no...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Washington Examiner

As the Mexican press disappear, cartels take over and endanger public

As dangerous as the war is for journalists in 2022 in Ukraine, where eight have been killed, the danger closer to home is more severe. In Mexico, 13 journalists have been confirmed killed, and an additional 15 are missing or have been abducted so far this year. Mexico also topped the world list in journalist deaths in 2021 and 2020, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
New Hampshire Bulletin

Midterm voting mostly problem-free in battleground states, voting advocates report

As of midday Tuesday, voting across the country has largely gone smoothly without any major issues or incidents of voter intimidation, voting rights advocates said.  In counties that did experience problems, which were typical of any Election Day, the incidents were largely attributed to faulty technology and human error.   In Maricopa County, Arizona, one of […] The post Midterm voting mostly problem-free in battleground states, voting advocates report appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Washington Examiner

Lake says Arizona 'will show Texas how' to declare an invasion

(The Center Square) –Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reiterated her commitment to declare an invasion at the Arizona-Mexico border at a news conference on Friday. She said once she’s governor, “Arizona would show Texas how to do it.”. If elected, and after being sworn in, she...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizonans, vote for Blake Masters to secure the border

We are writing as Arizona ’s Republican delegation to Congress to call on our constituents and all Arizona voters to vote for Blake Masters for U.S. Senate. With the situation along our southern border continuing to deteriorate, we need someone in the U.S. Senate who will work with us to secure the border and the safety of all Arizonans.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

America's decline has to be by design

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele ruffled a lot of feathers when he declared in a March Twitter post, “The most powerful country in the world is falling so fast, that it makes you rethink what are the real reasons. ... Something so big and powerful can’t be destroyed so quickly, unless the enemy comes from within.”

