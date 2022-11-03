Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 live: 'Suspicious items' prompt major police response to Kari Lake campaign HQ
Police warned election officials of a "bomb scare" at an early voting site, according to the New York City Board of Elections. Emergency protocols were initiated immediately and staff along with a handful of voters were escorted out safely, the board said Sunday on Twitter around 12:44 p.m. Within 20...
Washington Examiner
Officials: Potential fraud in Maricopa 2020 vote
Arizona’s Maricopa County, which fought claims of 2020 election irregularities, has now coughed up dozens of potential election violations and referred them to the state attorney general, who has been asking for an example of fraud for nearly two years. Officials told Secrets that the county turned over “no...
Florida airport security finds gun stuffed inside raw chicken: 'Personal fowl'
TSA officers found a gun inside a raw chicken at the Fort Lauderdale Airport recently during an inspection of luggage, according to the government agency.
Washington Examiner
As the Mexican press disappear, cartels take over and endanger public
As dangerous as the war is for journalists in 2022 in Ukraine, where eight have been killed, the danger closer to home is more severe. In Mexico, 13 journalists have been confirmed killed, and an additional 15 are missing or have been abducted so far this year. Mexico also topped the world list in journalist deaths in 2021 and 2020, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Midterm voting mostly problem-free in battleground states, voting advocates report
As of midday Tuesday, voting across the country has largely gone smoothly without any major issues or incidents of voter intimidation, voting rights advocates said. In counties that did experience problems, which were typical of any Election Day, the incidents were largely attributed to faulty technology and human error. In Maricopa County, Arizona, one of […] The post Midterm voting mostly problem-free in battleground states, voting advocates report appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Washington Examiner
Lake says Arizona 'will show Texas how' to declare an invasion
(The Center Square) –Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reiterated her commitment to declare an invasion at the Arizona-Mexico border at a news conference on Friday. She said once she’s governor, “Arizona would show Texas how to do it.”. If elected, and after being sworn in, she...
Washington Examiner
Midterms live updates: Polls open on Election Day; Biden heckled on stage during event
Guam has elected a Republican to serve as the next delegate to the United States Congress. James Moylan will be the first Republican non-voting delegate since 1993. However, Democrats will retain control of Guam's Congress, expanding their majority by one, for a 9-6 seat edge over Republicans. 3:45 PM Nov...
Washington Examiner
Midterms live updates: Senate forecast shows Republicans securing comfortable win over Democrats
Cup of Morning Joe: Trump angling to 'step on' big night DeSantis. MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said high expectations for support behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's reelection bid is what is fueling speculation that former President Donald Trump will announce a 2024 run as soon as Monday night. "DeSantis expected...
Washington Examiner
Arizonans, vote for Blake Masters to secure the border
We are writing as Arizona ’s Republican delegation to Congress to call on our constituents and all Arizona voters to vote for Blake Masters for U.S. Senate. With the situation along our southern border continuing to deteriorate, we need someone in the U.S. Senate who will work with us to secure the border and the safety of all Arizonans.
Washington Examiner
America's decline has to be by design
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele ruffled a lot of feathers when he declared in a March Twitter post, “The most powerful country in the world is falling so fast, that it makes you rethink what are the real reasons. ... Something so big and powerful can’t be destroyed so quickly, unless the enemy comes from within.”
