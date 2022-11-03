Read full article on original website
Rawlins officials give status updates on strategic plan-related projects
During a Rawlins City Council work session last week, department heads provided status updates on accomplishments to numerous projects related to the community strategic plan. Primary among them was beautification. Parks and Recreation Director Jason Sehon detailed landscape projects in green spaces. These include 45 fruit trees at the cemetery, some of which produced fruit this year. Other improvements include revamped park entrances, some with self-watering planters. Photos of Bolton Park were shown as examples. Sehon said one of the more difficult projects has been initial work to overhaul the green-space islands along the west entryway to the city. He used before-and-after photos to illustrate the work that has been done.
Saratoga Town Council opts to let new council choose public works director
The Saratoga Town Council will punt the decision about hiring a a new public works director to the incoming governing body in January. Following Jon Winter’s resignation, the Town of Saratoga is operating without a public works director. During Tuesday’s town council meeting, Mayor Creed James asked his fellow councilmembers if they should try to fill Winter’s position or let the next council choose his replacement.
Saratoga officials reviewing proposed design for aquatic center
A proposed multi-million-dollar aquatic center in Saratoga could sink or swim based on answers to questions about budgets and financial risks to the town. Nick Haderlie has spent the past year putting together a feasibility study on building an indoor water-sports facility in Saratoga. Haderlie, the head instructor at Platte Valley Martial Arts, presented his completed proposal to the town at last Tuesday’s council meeting. Called the Platte Valley Aquatic Center, Haderlie began his presentation by informing the council that his study was paid for entirely by donations.
Carbon County Stock Growers Association to host annual meeting this Saturday
The Carbon County Stock Growers Association will host its annual meeting and dinner this Saturday in Saratoga. The $30-a-plate event offers ranchers and livestock growers from across the county come together and discuss the state of their industry. Kyle Berger, son of Jack Berger, is a fifth-generation rancher. He and...
USFS completes LaVA project in Carbon County
U.S. Forest Service workers have completed their first LaVA project. The Medicine Bow Landscape Vegetation Analysis Project, or LaVA, is a program developed by the U.S. Forest Service. Working with several federal and local agencies, their 15-year objective is to address large scale tree die-off caused by bark beetles and provide better grazing for big game animals.
Law enforcement increasing patrols at fairgrounds after vandalism, reckless driving incidents
Law enforcement is stepping up patrols at the Carbon County Fairgrounds after several acts of vandalism. In early October, during the buildup for the Harvest Festival, someone broke into the fairground’s goat barn, where the festival pumpkins were stored. Entering through a side window, the suspect smashed $90 worth of pumpkins and stole $4 from a donation box. The Secretary of the Board for the Rawlins Chamber of Commerce Angelina Iacovetto described the damage in more detail.
Remains of Elk Hunter Missing Since 2019 Likely Recovered in Wyoming
On October 16, a group of hunters in Wyoming found a firearm beneath a clump of vegetation. The discovery spurred a search that eventually led investigators to human remains. According to local Wyoming media outlet, the remains are thought to belong to an elk hunter who went missing in the area during a 2019 snowstorm.
