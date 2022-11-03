Read full article on original website
A new kind anti-snoring device that actually helps you sleep
We are all aware of what it’s like to have your mind feel tired yet simultaneously wide awake. In an age of the 24-hour news cycle and endless social media feeds, it’s not too uncommon to have your head hit the pillow at night and find yourself unable to fall asleep. For the majority of us who need to get up for work or school, these sleepless nights can be crushing and can have a major impact on our health.
Alzheimer's vs. normal memory loss: here are 5 things to know right now
An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and up are living with Alzheimer's disease. The progressive disease is devastating and can cause symptoms ranging from memory loss to seizures, according to the National Institute on Aging (NIA). With that, it's understandable to be nervous if you find you or a...
Dementia signs might be detected up to 9 years before onset, researchers say
Researchers say data indicates that healthcare professionals may be able to diagnose demential up to nine years before its onset. A study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association points to signs like balance issues, falls, impairment and problem-solving issues could be clues that help doctors warn of dementia years before symptoms.
How to Talk to a Loved One Who Has Dementia: Never Say 'No'
This story is part of Mysteries of the Brain, CNET's deep dive into the human brain's infinite complexities. I'll never forget the last real conversation I had with my late mother-in-law, Grace. She'd had Alzheimer's disease for a number of years, and making a call on her smartphone was getting tough for her. So I was surprised to see her name pop up on my screen, calling me on a random Thursday night in the fall of 2021.
One in 10 Americans Over 65 Have Dementia—Here are 15 Ways to Reduce Your Risk
As much as you might have zero use for your ability to still recall your childhood landline phone number, or could really do without your ability to karaoke to every word of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" on cue—no screen lyrics required—a sharp memory is nothing to take for granted.
5 strange signs you’re not getting quality sleep, according to experts
These 5 strange hidden signs could mean you’re not getting good sleep at night
Using a Weighted Blanket May Naturally Boost a Key Sleep Hormone, Study Finds
For many people who struggle with anxiety and poor sleep, weighted blankets are one cozy, wellness luxury well worth the small investment. Countless shoppers swear by the calming benefits of weighted blankets, reporting better sleep, lower stress and anxiety, and overall increased feelings of relaxation. Most of these weighted blanket wellness claims are anecdotal, but with no side effects or doctor’s prescription needed, who wouldn’t want to give this natural sleep solution a try? If you feel like it helps you sleep and chill out, that’s great! Worst case scenario: It’s not for you, so you return it or give it away as a thoughtful gift.
Does picking your nose really increase your risk of dementia?
Research Checks interrogate newly published studies and how they’re reported in the media. The analysis is undertaken by one or more academics not involved with the study, and reviewed by another, to make sure it’s accurate. No matter your age, we all pick our nose. However, if gripping headlines around the world are a sign, this habit could increase your risk of Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia. One international news report said: ‘SCARY EVIDENCE’ How a common habit could increase your risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia Another ran with: Alzheimer’s disease risk increased by picking your nose and plucking hair, warns study An...
Getting just five hours of sleep or less a night can raise your risk for multiple conditions, including cancer and diabetes
Prioritizing ample sleep each night matters, and a new study further emphasizes that sacrificing those hours has consequences. In a study published this week in PLOS Journal, researchers at The University of College London used data from the Whitehall II study (a long-term study of British civil servants) to analyze over 7,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom over the course of 25 years, who reported how much they slept at about ages 50, 60 and 70 respectively. The study notes whether the participants developed a chronic condition, or multimorbidity, meaning having two or more of 13 chronic diseases: cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, liver disease, arthritis, Parkinson’s, depression and other mental health disorders.
Can Picking Your Nose Really Cause Dementia? What to Know About the Trending Study
Dementia is a terrifying illness that impacts more than 20% of American adults between the ages of 85 to 89. There’s a lot doctors don’t understand about dementia and why people develop it, but one study has a theory: Dementia could be linked to nose-picking. Sort of. The...
Take steps (literally) to prevent dementia
A recent study out of England found that walking just under 10,000 steps a day reduces a person’s risk of developing dementia by 50 percent. Pick up the pace to a “brisk” walk (over 40 steps per minute), and that risk goes down even further. Perhaps most strikingly, the authors found that even a low number of daily steps was associated with a reduced risk of dementia.
My Life Hack for Insomnia
You wake up, and the clock’s blue light is blinking 3:12 a.m. You know that feeling—you’re wide awake with little hope of falling back to sleep. Panic sets in as you remember your alarm is set for 6:30 a.m. Sometimes I would call on those unreliable white...
Lewy body dementia – Do you even know what that is?
Millions of people and their families around the world, are suffering from a little-known devastating neurodegenerative disease that is often misdiagnosed, largely misunderstood and has no approved treatments. This confusing disease, which can masquerade as Parkinson’s disease, or a psychiatric condition, is the largest dementia that you have never heard of, and when correctly diagnosed is called Lewy body dementia (LBD).
Menopause can affect every workplace – here’s how to start supporting every worker experiencing it
Menopause is receiving a wave of increased attention about its relevance to businesses and economic prosperity more broadly. Many high-profile initiatives, including British TV presenter Davina McCall’s documentary, Sex, Mind and the Menopause, are working to increase people’s understanding of how symptoms can affect working lives. But whose menopausal workplace experiences are being taken into account to shape this understanding?
4 of the most dangerous fungi that can make you sick, according to the WHO — from toxic mold to yeast infections
According to the WHO, the most dangerous fungi include candida auris, aspergillus, and cryptococcus.
Experts Are Anticipating Another COVID Wave This Winter—And We’re Not Prepared for It
As cold and flu season settles in, COVID cases will likely rise again. Though it’s tough to predict exactly what the pandemic will have in store for us in the coming months, some experts suspect that this year’s expected winter wave could “spell trouble.”. Elizabeth Carlton, PhD,...
Am I a Fool to Keep Loving You?
People can get stuck in dysfunctional relationship dynamics despite the high cost to their self-esteem and independence. Understanding the source of the dysfunction and gaining a new perspective can help them make positive changes. It helps to avoid these common obstacles that can prevent some people from moving on, even...
My COVID-Cautious Wedding Showed Me Why Community Care Matters
I got married last month, and it was the most fabulous party of my life. We had an ABBA cover band, gold disco balls, and, best of all, no known resulting COVID-19 cases. It was the perfect celebration of love—not just because we had all-gender bathrooms and dessert options for the lactose intolerant among us, but because we took responsibility for each other’s health, following in a tradition that queer communities and organizers have long modeled.
TikTok Is Changing the Way We Talk About ADHD—For Better and Worse
It’s remarkably easy to go down a TikTok rabbit hole. You watch one video and then get hit with another on the same topic, thanks to the platform’s eerily accurate algorithm. Your feed is then filled with videos about said topic—and you’re endlessly fascinated by how much you relate to it. Suddenly, the term “For You” feels much more targeted than it should.
