Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Somerville School Committee, city councilors endorse millionaire tax ballot questionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Open dialogues: Conservatism at TuftsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Police: 1 person dead, 5 injured in 3 separate shootings across Boston
BOSTON — Six people were shot and one person was killed in three separate shootings that occurred within an hour of each other in Boston on Sunday night, officials said. First, two adult males were shot on Orlando Street in Mattapan at approximately 9:10 p.m. One of the men, Edwin Pizarro, 48, of Mattapan, died from his wounds while the other is expected to recover.
whdh.com
Community members remember victim of deadly Mattapan shooting, decry spike in violence
BOSTON (WHDH) - Friends of Edwin Pizarro, of Mattapan, who police identified as the victim of a deadly double shooting in the neighborhood Sunday night mourned him on Monday as community leaders spoke out against a recent uptick in gun violence in the city. “Just terrible, terrible day,” a friend...
Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
Teen arrested for stabbing in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say an argument over how a car was parked led to a stabbing in New Bedford Saturday. New Bedford Police Lieutenant, Scott Carola, says a teenager stabbed a man on Earle St after the two were apparently fighting over “the manner in which a vehicle parked.” The victim was […]
capecod.com
Wareham Police Seek Suspect in Smoke Shop Robbery
WAREHAM – Wareham Police are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interested in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva @ 508-295-1204. Cape...
New Bedford police investigating shooting
New Bedford police are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night.
NECN
5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns
A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
chelseapolice.com
Officers Seize Firearm, Drugs and Cash in Sunday Arrest
On Sunday, November 6th, members of the Chelsea Police Drug Control Unit while continuing their surveillance efforts in the Congress, Shawmut, and Maverick Streets area for reported drug activity, arrested Ramon Valdez, age 37, of Chelsea, on a variety of drug and firearm charges. Based on an ongoing investigation, the...
WMUR.com
Manchester police investigating reported assault
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating a reported assault. Police said the man was walking on Elm Street on Nov. 1 when an unknown man stopped him. During the interaction, the man allegedly got angry and beat the victim with a stick. The victim said an unknown woman was there as well.
whdh.com
Man shot and killed in Boston overnight
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed in Boston Friday night. Police said they responded to calls of a person shot at 10:47 p.m. near Yarmouth Place. Responders found a man with gunshot wounds, who Boston EMS pronounced dead on the scene. The Boston Police Department is actively...
NECN
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, Mass.
A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced. Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
Two men wanted in connection to a Boston convenience store unarmed robbery
BOSTON — Boston Police are asking the public for help in locating two men that allegedly attacked and robbed two employees of a convenience store on Wednesday night. Police responded to Adam’s Convenience store on Hanover Street just after 11 p.m. and located an adult male and an adult female who stated that they had been attacked and robbed as they took the trash out to a dumpster behind the building.
whdh.com
Police seek info from public following fatal accident in Nashua, New Hampshire
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua say a 22-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident near the state line with Massachusetts. According to the department, the victim was the driver and only occupant when the crash happened before 2 a.m. at 427 Main Dunstable Road. The victim was...
whdh.com
Middleton man accused of repeatedly vandalizing sign at Winthrop Beach
WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A Middleton man is facing charges he repeatedly vandalized a sign on Winthrop Beach. Police in Winthrop said they obtained video from a camera showing the suspect walking up to the sign, writing on it with a heavy marker and walking away. Police said the sign...
bpdnews.com
Officers Assigned to the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force Arrest Suspect on Firearm Related Charges Following Foot Pursuit in Roxbury
At about 7:10 PM on Wednesday November 2, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Josman Delgado, 20, of East Boston, on firearm related charges during an investigation in the area of Turquois Way and Smith Street in Roxbury. The officers were in the area when they engaged in a foot pursuit with the suspect. As the suspect fled, he was observed discarding a firearm underneath a parked motor vehicle. The suspect was placed in custody as he attempted to scale a six-foot-tall chain link fence in the area 33 Smith Street. The discarded firearm was later recovered and determined to be a loaded .40 caliber Taurus PT 140 PRO Millennium handgun.
Man suspected of selling cocaine, crack in northern RI
Police said they got a tip that Anthony Paulino was delivering drugs to the Smithfield area.
NECN
Boston Police Looking to ID Woman Found Dead in Dorchester Cemetery
Boston Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead in a Dorchester cemetery earlier this week. Police said the body was found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street Monday around 6 p.m. The woman is described as being in her early 20s, about 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with short brown hair. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the initials USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike slide on sneakers.
Police: Multiple arrests made after woman and small children egged at MBTA Station, knife shown
BOSTON — Authorities arrested two teens and a Mattapan man after a woman and her small children were allegedly egged at an MBTA station Monday night. Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station around 9:30 p.m., where a woman told officers a group of teens threw eggs at her and her three young children.
Boston police seeking public help to identify victim in unattended death at Dorchester cemetery
Boston Police are asking the public for help to identify the body of a woman found in a Dorchester cemetery on Monday night. The white Hispanic female was found at the Codman Burying Ground shortly after 6:00 p.m. The woman is believed to be in her early twenties, and is described at 5′3″ and approximately 150 pounds. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hoodie with the letters USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike sneakers. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WCVB
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Store on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
Comments / 0