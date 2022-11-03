Read full article on original website
Santa Rosa’s Wildfire Season Declared Over
Santa Rosa’s wildfire season is officially over. On Monday, local fire officials said there is no longer a threat of severe wildfires. They credit recent rainfall, and upcoming rainfall, for making brush and grass less dry and flammable. Following the announcement, Santa Rosa residents no longer need to have their properties in compliance with the weed abatement ordinance. This year’s fire season lasted just a bit more than five months. It started on June 6th.
Petaluma House Fire Damages Attic and One Other Room
A home in Petaluma is being repaired following a weekend fire. The Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District says the blaze started where a recently used barbecue grill and a pile of wood was kept at the west Petaluma home just before 2 a.m. yesterday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials said the flames spread to a gazebo and eventually advanced up to the attic of the house on Chrisdumar Lane near Marshall Avenue. No injuries were reported.
Mendocino Flavors: Ukiah restaurant celebrates one-year anniversary, new restaurant coming to Willits, and more delicious news!
MENDOCINO Co., 11/15/22 – The rainy season is officially here in Mendocino County. It’s a great time to gather with friends at local restaurants or to start putting the final touches on your family’s Thanksgiving menu. Here’s the latest food and dining news throughout the county.
Rain Ahead with Possible Dangerous Weather for Sonoma County
It’s expected to be a week of wet and possibly dangerous weather in Sonoma County. Rain and strong winds with gusts of up to 35-miles-per-hour are in the forecast through Wednesday. There’s also a chance of thunderstorms. Meanwhile, a high surf advisory has also been issued for beaches in the North Bay. A northwest swell of ten to 15 feet is expected to begin this morning, bringing breaking waves in the 15 to 20-foot range. The hazardous surf conditions, which could lead to flooding, are expected to continue through tomorrow afternoon.
300-vehicle sideshow disrupted by Vallejo police
Police say there were about 300 vehicles involved in a sideshow on Saturday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department.
Subject Throwing Items At Cars, Dog Bite – Ukiah Police Logs 11.03.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Billboards Posted in Sonoma County Warning of Fentanyl Dangers
Billboards warning of the dangers of fentanyl use are going up across Sonoma County. The public service outreach campaign is a joint effort between the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program, and the FDA. The agencies are trying to lower the number of deaths caused by the opioid. The D.A.’s Office says there have been 63 fentanyl-related deaths reported in Sonoma County this year. There were just four fentanyl-related deaths in the county in 2017, and 105 last year.
Marin 911: The mini-skirted ‘crazy lady’ of Throckmorton
Yeller: The oft-star of the Mill Valley cop log – the “crazy lady” of Throckmorton — was at it again on Nov. 1, disturbing the peace by hitting store windows with a stick, kicking over trash cans and yelling wild things at shocked passersby. The woman was described as being in her 50s and wearing a mini skirt, neither of which is a crime in Mill Valley. Gone when the police arrived.
Fairfield police to release video of officer shooting in Vallejo
FAIRFIELD – The city of Fairfield is set to release video on Wednesday of Fairfield police officers pursuing a man into Vallejo and shooting him in June, under the terms of a settlement with the Vallejo Sun. The city had previously refused to release the footage, citing the criminal...
Driver dies in solo wreck Saturday evening near Anderson Valley
MENDOCINO Co., 11/6/22 — A 30-year-old man from Santa Rosa died Saturday evening in a solo crash on Highway 128, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim has not yet been publicly identified, but officers said in a press release Sunday afternoon that he was driving a 2011 Lexus.
Twenty People In A Red Truck, Theft Of Package – Ukiah Police Logs 11.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Sonoma County Well Represented in High School Football Championships
Eleven high school football teams from Sonoma County will be going for championships in their respective divisions. The playoffs start this Friday and Saturday. Windsor is the number two seed in division three and will take on College Park this Friday night. Windsor finished the season with an impressive eight-and-two record. Saint Vincent is the number one seed in division seven and will face Hoopa Valley on Saturday afternoon.
Sonoma County agrees to purchase former Guerneville bank building it had been leasing
After negotiating a final price, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has sewed up an agreement to acquire the former Bank of America building in downtown Guerneville to be used for county services to the lower Russian River area. The purchase is in line with the county’s Strategic Plan to...
Bay Area Safeway temporarily evacuated after customers start coughing
Six adults suddenly started coughing repeatedly at a Safeway on Tuesday, and officials still don't know why.
Vallejo Fire Department makes ‘unusual’ rescue
VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Vallejo Fire Department said it made an “unusual” rescue Friday morning. Neighbors near Vallejo Fire Department Station 24 said their parrot had escaped and was “migrating away from the home every time they attempted to catch her.” Photos from the rescue showed a fire crew member on the roof of […]
Fatal Traffic Collision East of Clearlake Oaks
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a fatal traffic collision occurred near the the intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 53 on the east side of Clear Lake. Approximately four miles east of Clearlake Oaks, a vehicle reportedly veered off the roadway...
Suspected DUI crash kills one in Cloverdale
CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — One person died and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol. On Saturday afternoon around 3:47 p.m., a crash took place at Geyserville Avenue just south of Zanzi Lane. Police say they received reports that […]
2 arrested for car thefts in American Canyon
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – The American Canyon Police Department recovered two stolen vehicles within a span of two hours on Thursday, the ACPD announced on Facebook Friday. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the ACPD was alerted to a stolen 2006 silver Chevrolet 4×4 pickup truck that had entered city limits. The vehicle was […]
Suspected Identity Thief Faces More Charges After Crash in Santa Rosa
An identity theft suspect is behind bars after crashing his vehicle in Santa Rosa. Police say Jesse Salter crashed into a pole early Sunday morning, then left his vehicle behind and walked away. He was arrested at his apartment less than a half-hour later. Salter was initially wanted for no-showing court to face forgery and identity theft charges. But, now he’s facing more charges, because police found two-ounces of meth inside his vehicle and believe he was planning to sell it.
Decades-old Bay Area Cattlemens could be demolished, replaced with Chick-fil-A
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
