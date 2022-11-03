Two arrested for Nebraska barn burglaries

STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — A Nebraska man and woman were arrested on burglary charges on Tuesday afternoon for breaking into a barn.

Justin Robinson, 42, and Tammy Albers, 44, both of Columbus, were arrested in connection to the break-in of a secured rural farm building on two separate occasions earlier this fall.

The two were also allegedly found to have had burglary tools and police say that Robinson had a trailer that was stolen in Butler County.

Both were charged with burglary, possession of burglar tools, criminal trespass, and theft.

The investigation was a collaboration between the Stanton, Colfax, and Platte County Sheriff’s Offices.

Further charges and arrests are possible in the case. Both are scheduled to appear in court next month.

