Monmouth County, NJ drug dealer sentenced for role in cocaine and fentanyl trafficking ring
A Manasquan man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to his role in a drug trafficking organization dealing cocaine and fentanyl analogs, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. The now 30-year-old Richard Dobin of Manasquan was engaged in the throngs of a...
New Jersey man sentenced for having unregistered rifles and fake federal I-D’s
A Waretown man who pleaded guilty in April of this year to multiple weapons charges has now been sentenced to just over a year in prison. It'll be officially 12 months and one day in prison for 57-year-old Jeffrey Backlund of Waretown for unlawfully possessing a privately manufactured short barrel rifle, a silencer, and five imitation badges of various federal agencies, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, who added that the charges stem in part from the Ocean County man "unlawfully possessing firearms that were not registered in the National Firearms Register and Transfer Record, and unlawful possession of an official badge or identification card."
New Jersey man who cruelly looted sick girlfriend’s bank account, heads to prison
A Lacey Township man who cruelly took advantage of his then-sick girlfriend by devising a scheme to steal from her bank accounts has now received a sentence for prison, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. It was in June of 2021 that 56-year-old Ross Miserendino was charged, in August...
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters
Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
2 New Jersey Towns Make Best Christmas Towns In America List
It is almost the most wonderful time of the year, and it turns out that if you are in New Jersey for the holidays, you are exactly in the right place. There are so many amazing places to be across this great nation when the holiday season comes around, but, according to the experts, New Jersey is a Christmas hot spot.
One of the most underrated tourist attractions in America is in Mercer County, NJ
If you have never been to, or even heard of, the Grounds for Sculpture, you are missing a real jewel of New Jersey. The travel website HawaiianIslands.com put out a list of the 20 most underrated tourist spots in America, and it was wonderful to see the Grounds for Sculpture taking the number 5 spot.
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet
JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
New indoor go-kart track is coming to South Jersey
Go-kart facilities are hot this year in New Jersey. In August it was announced that the world’s largest indoor go-kart track is planned for Edison; now comes word that an indoor track will be coming to Berlin. According to NJ.com, the new Camden County facility will be located in...
A Fantastic Christmas Lights Display Returns to Toms River, New Jersey
It's always fun to talk Christmas and we are closing in on Thanksgiving, so it's a very festive time of year. Christmas lights displays are always a big draw and people love to go and see these displays every winter. It's even better when the displays are close to home and only a short ride to go and see.
NJ voting troubles: Scanners on Mercer County machines not working
New Jersey 101.5 will have live New Jersey congressional election result coverage tonight after polls close at 8. Voting machines were down Tuesday morning across Mercer County, leaving voters to fill out paper ballots that would have to be counted at one location once the polls close.. Voters will be...
NJ phone services company pays $100M over ‘junk fees’ allegations
HOLMDEL — A Monmouth County-based home-phone services company has agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations of deceptive and unfair practices. The Federal Trade Commission announced that it had taken action against Vonage for charging junk fees and trapping customers into unwanted subscriptions. Under terms of the deal,...
Drunk NJ school bus driver had kids on board in crash, prosecutors say
WOODLAND PARK — A school bus driver is charged with 42 counts of endangering the welfare of a child after a crash on Friday. Juan Gonzalez, 51, of Paterson, was drunk behind the wheel of the bus with high school students on board when he crashed into a parked car, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.
What’s Up With the Farm Store in Toms River, NJ, It Never Seems Open
Farm Stores drive-thru grocery stores are popping up everywhere. Farm Stores is America's largest and original grocery drive-thru, according to farmstores.com. It's a franchise business with "new" locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and more. The grand opening of the farm Stores drive-thru was just about two years ago for...
Ocean County Republican Chair Gilmore confident in GOP candidates on Election Day 2022
There are a number of races affecting Ocean County in this year's election from Congress to County Sheriff, two County Commissioner seats, 10 mayoral races, several critical school board races, and a couple of ballot questions. Historically, in recent memory especially, Ocean County has had the most registered Republicans in...
Party For A Good Cause! Hurricane Ian Fundraiser Being Hosted In Seaside Heights, NJ
It has been over a month since category 4 Hurricane Ian tore through parts of Florida and the Caribbean. It feels like just yesterday. Whenever natural disasters like this one occur, it is important for all of us to come together to help. Luckily, I know the perfect way how.
93-year-old man struck and killed by car
EAST ORANGE — A 93-year-old East Orange man was killed in a car accident over the weekend. Essex County prosecutors and East Orange police investigated the vehicle-pedestrian collision that caused the death of Earnest Green on Saturday. Police were notified that a pedestrian had been struck near the intersection...
A $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold in New Jersey
We know how big the drawing was for the NJ Lotter Powerball on Saturday night. The drawing was worth $1.5 Billion and there were no winners except for a couple of good winners in New Jersey, maybe not the billion, but some winners. We all buy lottery tickets and put...
NJ county launches first-of-its-kind plastic recycling program
A new plastic film recycling program in Union County is the first of its kind to launch in New Jersey. Union County residents can help conserve resources and keep plastic out of the waste stream with this new drop-off plastic film recycling program, in partnership with 12 participating municipalities. The...
New Taco & Tequila Bar Opens In Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
With all the closing announcements I've had to make in the last few months, a new restaurant opening in Ocean County is a refreshing change of pace. Are you a fan of fajitas? What about margaritas? Or what about tequila straight-up? Then you will love the new spot that opened...
