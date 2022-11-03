Second Pasco Man Charged In Brutal Clearwater Beach Murder

18-year-old Savonne Morrison (bottom) and 26-year-old Jermaine Adrian Bennett (top)

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police announced Thursday they arrested a second person in the Clearwater Beach murder of Jeffrey Chapman.

18-year-old Savonne Morrison of Pasco County has been charged with first-degree murder in the homicide of Chapman on Oct. 21 on Clearwater Beach.

Morrison joins 26-year-old Jermaine Adrian Bennett, who was arrested soon after the murder of Chapman.

Bennett was charged with first-degree murder in the brutal death of Chapman.

“With the assistance of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Morrison was booked into the Pasco County Jail on Tuesday,” said Clearwater Police Department.

Morrison will be moved to the Pinellas County Jail in the near future, according to police.

Clearwater Police homicide detectives have worked for the last two weeks on this case, but continue to seek additional information and evidence.

During a news conference on Thursday, it was also revealed that Bennett and Morrison were suspects in the beating of an elderly St. Petersburg man and multiple cases of criminal mischief in that city on the same night.

“Here is a video of both suspects, Jermaine Bennett, and Savonne Morrison, using the murder weapon to damage multiple cars in St. Petersburg before attacking a man in St. Pete and then Chapman in Clearwater,” said CWP.

The suspects used the same weapon, a tire iron, to attack that man and several vehicles.

After the heinous crime, Bennett went to his job at Insight Family Eye Care in Wesley Chapel. He was arrested based on surveillance video and tips about his vehicle.

Walek said the victim happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time when the two men went to Clearwater for unknown reasons.

“We are confident [these] two suspects are responsible for this murder,” said Deputy Chief Michael Walek, adding that Morrison was out on probation for an armed carjacking.

Police have not yet identified all the owners of the vehicles that were damaged.

Anyone with information on any cases regarding Bennett and Morrison is asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

