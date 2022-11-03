ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Second Pasco Man Charged In Brutal Clearwater Beach Murder

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RA594_0ixXqtsu00 18-year-old Savonne Morrison (bottom) and 26-year-old Jermaine Adrian Bennett (top)

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police announced Thursday they arrested a second person in the Clearwater Beach murder of Jeffrey Chapman.

18-year-old Savonne Morrison of Pasco County has been charged with first-degree murder in the homicide of Chapman on Oct. 21 on Clearwater Beach.

Morrison joins 26-year-old Jermaine Adrian Bennett, who was arrested soon after the murder of Chapman.

Bennett was charged with first-degree murder in the brutal death of Chapman.

“With the assistance of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Morrison was booked into the Pasco County Jail on Tuesday,” said Clearwater Police Department.

Morrison will be moved to the Pinellas County Jail in the near future, according to police.

Clearwater Police homicide detectives have worked for the last two weeks on this case, but continue to seek additional information and evidence.

During a news conference on Thursday, it was also revealed that Bennett and Morrison were suspects in the beating of an elderly St. Petersburg man and multiple cases of criminal mischief in that city on the same night.

“Here is a video of both suspects, Jermaine Bennett, and Savonne Morrison, using the murder weapon to damage multiple cars in St. Petersburg before attacking a man in St. Pete and then Chapman in Clearwater,” said CWP.

The suspects used the same weapon, a tire iron, to attack that man and several vehicles.

After the heinous crime, Bennett went to his job at Insight Family Eye Care in Wesley Chapel. He was arrested based on surveillance video and tips about his vehicle.

Walek said the victim happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time when the two men went to Clearwater for unknown reasons.

“We are confident [these] two suspects are responsible for this murder,” said Deputy Chief Michael Walek, adding that Morrison was out on probation for an armed carjacking.

Police have not yet identified all the owners of the vehicles that were damaged.

Anyone with information on any cases regarding Bennett and Morrison is asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 20

Cindy Murphy
3d ago

These 2 were possessed or something. Both made no sense like a B flick movie. A person died for no reason. The 2 I guess looking forward for a lifetime spent in prison or death penalty. It was something else when they tried to break the car windows and couldn't and for no reason. Bunch of idiots. They too are an embarrassment. Unreal and my condolences to the family who lost a loved one for NO reason by these killer clowns

Reply
3
Jeff Eanes
3d ago

Ahhhhh, isn't that cute?????? You're Home Boy snitched you out....... SHOCKING.......

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hernandosun.com

2021 murder attributed to Latin Kings

Five men are facing murder charges in connection with the 2021 killing of a man who was allegedly attempting to resign from the Latin Kings street gang. All of the accused men are alleged members of that gang. The Latin Kings gang was founded in Chicago, in the mid 20th...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
143K+
Followers
19K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy