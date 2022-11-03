Read full article on original website
Jody
4d ago
I guess 87% of media’s negative reporting of republicans is not enough.
Reply
6
Related
CNN's Ana Navarro Says Biden Administration 'Sucks' At Critical Midterm Function
The Republican commentator went after the president for failing to do one simple thing.
Bill Maher Looks Toward A Grim Future As Democrat Shellacking Looms On Election Day
Bill Maher instinctively knows what doom awaits Democrats on Tuesday’s Election Day, as polling indicates an arrow pointing down for Big Blue, So despite a few jokes at the top of the show, he spent the bulk of Friday’s Real Time trying to figure out how things went so wrong for an administration that came into office with the most votes in history and control of the legislative branch. This week’s panel discussion included senior political correspondent for The New York Times and author of Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Maggie Haberman, and The Washington Post columnist and host of CNN’s...
Sunny Hostin Says Republicans’ “Sad” Strategy Only Focuses on “Fear-Mongering” and “Anti-Biden” Messaging on ‘The View’
The View has its sights set on the midterms as republicans and democrats duke it out in the remaining days ahead of the election. On today’s episode, the co-hosts focused on speeches from President Joe Biden and former president Barack Obama, both of whom addressed voters and warned of the “chaos” sowed by republican candidates. After hearing both speeches, Sunny Hostin came after conservatives, calling them out for their reckless campaigns and accusing them of having no other agenda aside from derailing Biden’s presidency. “It’s become, instead of republicans having a real agenda and having a real message on how they’re gonna help...
Washington Examiner
Democrats 'did not listen' to voters, warns party strategist
President Joe Biden has warned in the waning days of the midterm election cycle that democracy is under threat if Republicans triumph, arguing in speeches across the country that voters must consider this choice when they cast their ballots on Nov. 8. Yet Biden’s closing message is drawing skepticism from...
Black Men Aren't Leaving The Democratic Party. The Democrats Left Us | Opinion
Come November 9, progressives can blame us all they want. But it wasn't Black men that left the Democrat Party. They left us.
Lifelong Democrat clergy leader denounces AOC, urges Hispanics to support her opponent: 'We are fed up'
Rev. Ruben Diaz, Sr., told 'Fox & Friends First' on Thursday that he is throwing his support behind Tina Forte and Rep. Lee Zeldin in key New York races.
Stephen Colbert Taints Gov. Ron DeSantis With An Absolutely Biblical Burn
The "Late Show" host rips the Florida governor for his over-the-top religious ad.
Washington Examiner
Record number of Republicans say they back party over Trump: Poll
A record number of Republican voters say their loyalty lies with the party rather than with Donald Trump, throwing the former president a curveball as he reportedly prepares to announce a third White House bid. Almost two-thirds (62%) of Republicans say they identify themselves as supporters of the GOP rather...
‘The View’ Sparks Frenzied Antisemitism Debate: “Not An Argument That You Should ‘Both Sides’”
The View launched into a loaded discussion about the troubling rise of antisemitism on today’s episode, during which Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin clashed once again as tensions continue to rise at the panel ahead of next week’s midterm elections. After high-profile figures like Kanye West and Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving recently sparked outrage for pushing antisemitic rhetoric and ideas, The View dove in during Hot Topics, sparking a debate about the response to such incidents and who is responsible for fueling the concerning trend. Alyssa Farah Griffin, The View‘s conservative voice, claimed the influx of antisemitism is coming from both...
Washington Examiner
'I'm not suicidal': Kari Lake reacts to Hillary jab with 'Clinton Body Count' joke
A war of words between Kari Lake and Hillary Clinton took a conspiratorial turn on Thursday. Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, alluded to the "Clinton Body Count" while reacting to the former secretary of state's criticisms of her. "I’m in perfect health, my brakes on my car are...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz With One Day Before Election
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman's performance in a live televised debate appears to have damaged the lieutenant governor's chances in the still too-close-to-call race with GOP rival Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to polls and bookmakers. With one day before the November 8 polls open, U.K-based betting company Betfair is...
Booker: Democrats have ‘very strong pathway’ to adding seats in Senate
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said on Sunday that he believes his party has a “very strong pathway” to add more seats in the Senate ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. “The party in the White House usually loses during midterms but the reality is we still have a very strong pathway, not just to keeping the Senate but really picking up seats … in Pennsylvania and in places like Wisconsin and North Carolina,” Booker told host Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week.”
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia.The research, funded by the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, claimed among other things that Mr Trump paid prostitutes in Moscow to urinate on a hotel bed Barack and Michelle Obama had once used.“It wasn’t good for me to go home that night and explain to the First Lady,” Mr Trump said...
MSNBC Staffers Worry They Just Handed Tucker Carlson a Win
This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Regardless of whether it actually had to do anything with Tucker Carlson, MSNBC’s abrupt firing of Tiffany Cross sure has network staffers, as well as media observers and journalists, fretting that the ouster is an unequivocal victory for the far-right Fox News host. Carlson recently bashed Cross on his primetime show, personally targeting her by accusing the weekend host, who is Black, of fomenting a Rwandan-style “race...
House Republicans Unveil Road Map For Making Biden’s Life Hell
A report released Friday by Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee points to how conservative lawmakers might make Joe Biden’s life as miserable as possible if the GOP retakes control of Congress next week. The 1,000-page document accuses the FBI and DOJ of political bias against conservatives under Biden’s administration. Whistleblowers cited in the report characterize the FBI’s Washington hierarchy as “rotted at its core” with a “systemic culture of unaccountability.” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)—reportedly the leading member behind the report and the lawmaker likely t0 be appointed chairman of the House Judiciary Committee if the Republicans take the gavel after Tuesday’s midterms—has already indicated he would use the committee to frustrate Biden’s presidency.Read it at Axios
Democrats Are Gaslighting Black People on Crime | Opinion
With less than a week before the midterm elections, Democrats are still struggling to make their case for why voters should allow them to retain control.
Washington Examiner
'Fairly big swings' may deprive Republicans of Senate majority, pollster says
Polling guru Nate Silver says Republicans have "the edge" in the contest to win control of the Senate, but "fairly big swings" could save the Democrats in the midterm elections. Two days before Election Day, Silver shared FiveThirtyEight's forecasts for the balance of power in Congress on ABC's This Week,...
It's Not 1994 Anymore—Democrats Can Win the Midterms With Gun Safety | Opinion
If Democrats want to turn the tables from the GOP's recent upswing, they need to promote their recent gun safety wins.
Washington Examiner
Democratic election losses will spur calls for Biden to step aside in 2024
President Joe Biden has a looming decision over whether to seek reelection in 2024 as scrutiny over his age and ability to lead the Democratic Party mounts ahead of the midterm election results. The question has hovered over the final weeks of the midterm elections as Biden warned that democracy...
Democracy Is on the Ballot. The Democrats Are the Only Choice | Opinion
A vote for Democrats is a vote for our democracy. A vote for Republicans, is a vote for un-American chaos.
Comments / 4