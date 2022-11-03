Wisconsin’s criminal abortion law has been a major issue in the midterm elections, and some of the people most affected by it are physicians. While some anti-choice politicians have tried to distance themselves from the prosecution aspect of the law, doctors and medical professionals who provide abortion care could be committing a felony. Although the law makes an exception for saving the life of the pregnant person, in practice, it can be difficult to know where the line is between what’s considered life-saving and what’s not.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO