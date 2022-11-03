Read full article on original website
Sassenach
5d ago
so explain how my abuser was sentenced 1.5 yrs prison but was let out after 3 months!??? (let's just let him repeat again and again to other innocent victims!)
Reply(2)
8
H Marsh
5d ago
This article is correct and if someone gets out before they should they have a no good lawyers or judge working for them
Reply
2
Related
wuwm.com
Disability rights advocate breaks down legal protections for voters with disabilities
There have been numerous lawsuits in Wisconsin that have put the concerns of voters with disabilities front and center. >> Guidelines OK'd as Wisconsin voters with disabilities arrange assistance to vote absentee. >> Judge: Disabled Wisconsin voters can receive help voting. Barbara Beckert is the Director of External Advocacy at...
CBS 58
Wisconsin voters will weigh in on marijuana, guns on Election Day
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- While tight races for U.S. Senate and governor are drawing the most attention, there are other ways that voters can make their voice heard on Tuesday's ballot. No less than eight Wisconsin cities and counties have marijuana referendum legalization questions put before their voters, including:. Appleton.
wuwm.com
Barnes, Johnson, Evers and Michels make final case for votes in Wisconsin elections
The candidates in Tuesday's election contests in Wisconsin were very busy Monday, reaching out to potential supporters. In the U.S. Senate race, Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes met with Master Lock workers on the north side of Milwaukee. Then he went to Glendale to thank volunteers who were about to do get out the vote work for him.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin election officials prepare for voter intimidation and ensure a fair and safe election
Poll workers across the state are trained to diligently verify voter information, manage lines, and answer election process questions. As we approach Wisconsin midterms, they’re also preparing for any illegal activity like voter intimidation. In Wisconsin, the state’s Department of Justice has issued a statement saying that any voter...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin's OBGYN shortage may worsen with abortion law
Wisconsin’s criminal abortion law has been a major issue in the midterm elections, and some of the people most affected by it are physicians. While some anti-choice politicians have tried to distance themselves from the prosecution aspect of the law, doctors and medical professionals who provide abortion care could be committing a felony. Although the law makes an exception for saving the life of the pregnant person, in practice, it can be difficult to know where the line is between what’s considered life-saving and what’s not.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Reince Priebus: Wisconsin Races Not as Close as They Seem
The slivers of information that Reince Priebus is seeing in Wisconsin have him expecting Republican wins up and down the ballot. Priebus, who used to lead both the Wisconsin Republican Party and the RNC, told Jay Weber on News Talk 1130 WISN Monday that data collected by both organizations show independent and undecided voters breaking for Republicans.
Did Tim Michels say that he will end democracy in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Republish our articles for...
DOJ monitoring polls in 2 Wisconsin cities for election violations
The cities of Milwaukee and Racine are among 64 jurisdictions where the U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring for federal voting rights laws compliance during the 2022 election on Tuesday.
empowerwisconsin.org
Journal Sentinel’s latest bomb in war on Johnson
MADISON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s campaign is punching back at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its war on the Republican incumbent after the newspaper’s latest hit piece. “In the future, when anyone wonders why more good people don’t run for public office, have them study the...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison report: Wisconsin's abortion ban could decrease abortion access by 20%
A recent University of Wisconsin-Madison report found the number of Wisconsinites receiving abortions could drop 20% in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. Wisconsin’s four remaining abortion clinics, including two in Milwaukee and one each in Madison and Sheboygan, ceased...
wisconsinrightnow.com
‘Wisconsin RINO Hunters’ Joan Beglinger Scam Attempts to Trick Conservatives
This is the biggest dirty trick in the entire campaign. Don’t fall for the Wisconsin Rino Hunters scam on Joan Beglinger. If you’ve received a text, direct mail piece, or seen an online ad from a group called “WI Rino Hunters” or “Wisconsin Rino Hunters” pushing Joan Beglinger for governor, please be aware that it’s a scam.
Wisconsin Gov. Evers way ahead of Republican challenger Michels in direct donations, but losing in outside spending
The Wisconsin governor has raised nearly $42 million to Michels’ mostly self-funded $25 million. But independent groups have spent more than $13 million trying to get the Republican elected, compared to about $4 million for the Democrat. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has raised about $42 million in his reelection...
wuwm.com
What's on the mind of Wisconsin election workers in the 2022 Midterm Elections
When you’re at your polling place, you’ll be greeted by election workers diligently upholding the democratic process. They’ve been front and center these 2022 Midterm Elections as skepticism in the voting process has increased and threats have been made against election workers across the county. Kathy Dolan...
wuwm.com
Get out the vote efforts are active from Milwaukee's Garden Homes neighborhood to Waukesha
Get-out-the-vote efforts are in full swing ahead of Tuesday's election. Not just by the various campaigns in Wisconsin but also by grass-roots groups and even individuals. Over the weekend, the Working Families Party was one of the groups spreading out across Milwaukee, urging people to vote early, or on Tuesday, for Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Halloween Killer Victim’s Mom Says AG Kaul’s Non-Response Was ‘Slap in the Face’
Maryann Gehring, the mother of 9-year-old murder victim Lisa Ann French, says it “was like a slap in the face” when Attorney General Josh Kaul walked away without response on video after being asked about Gehring’s comments that he failed her. “He doesn’t want to tell the...
wpr.org
GOP candidate for Wisconsin attorney general says he's the candidate to enforce rule of law
The Republican prosecutor vying to unseat Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general says he is the candidate who would enforce the rule of law — regardless of whether it’s popular with his party. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney made the comments this week while appearing on...
wuwm.com
Capitol Notes: Election eve edition
What's a longtime observer of Wisconsin's political scene analyzing on Election Day and when early returns come in? We ask WisPolitics.com editor JR Ross that question in this week's edition of Capitol Notes.
milwaukeeindependent.com
State law for counting absentee ballots means full results from Election Day voting could take time
As Wisconsin prepares for midterm elections on November 8, clerks are reminding voters that full results are likely to take time, especially with so many people expected to vote absentee. Under Wisconsin law, clerks cannot start processing and counting absentee ballots until polls open at 7:00 a.m. on Election Day....
wisconsinrightnow.com
Deconstructing the Wisconsin Media’s Deception: How Voters Were Lied to on Paroles
We deconstruct how the Wisconsin media, in partnership with Democrats, created and spread their own narrative to deceive the public about parole. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin media have repeatedly deceived the public about parole numbers. They have falsely reported that hundreds of the paroles were mandatory releases. They...
Comments / 12