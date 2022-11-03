Two students in Baltimore County report incidents of assault, indecent exposure

Students from Lansdowne Middle School and Lansdowne High School reported incidents of assault and indecent exposure earlier this week.

The first incident reported came from Lansdowne Middle School while a student was walking to school.

According to a letter sent out to parents, the student was followed by an individual in a black vehicle with dark tinted windows, the driver of the vehicle then exposed himself to her.

The student made it to school safely and immediately reported the incident to school administration, Baltimore County police were contacted and began investigating.

The second incident came form Lansdowne High School, again while a student was walking to school.

While walking over a footbridge near Twin Circle Way, she was assaulted by an unknown person.

She was able to make it to school and share the incident with school officials, Baltimore County police began an investigation and put out additional officers in the community for an abundance of caution.

Police say they are working closely with the Baltimore County Public School System to address community concerns and provide resources.

Principals from both schools issued in their letters to parents that "The safety and security of students is a top priority."

The investigation for both incidents is still ongoing.