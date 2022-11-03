ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Two students in Baltimore County report incidents of assault, indecent exposure

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3avC_0ixXqBUI00

Students from Lansdowne Middle School and Lansdowne High School reported incidents of assault and indecent exposure earlier this week.

The first incident reported came from Lansdowne Middle School while a student was walking to school.

According to a letter sent out to parents, the student was followed by an individual in a black vehicle with dark tinted windows, the driver of the vehicle then exposed himself to her.

The student made it to school safely and immediately reported the incident to school administration, Baltimore County police were contacted and began investigating.

The second incident came form Lansdowne High School, again while a student was walking to school.

While walking over a footbridge near Twin Circle Way, she was assaulted by an unknown person.

She was able to make it to school and share the incident with school officials, Baltimore County police began an investigation and put out additional officers in the community for an abundance of caution.

Police say they are working closely with the Baltimore County Public School System to address community concerns and provide resources.

Principals from both schools issued in their letters to parents that "The safety and security of students is a top priority."

The investigation for both incidents is still ongoing.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup. 
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot by paintball gun in Glen Burnie, one of a number of similar incidents, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police are searching for three men they say tried to rob a man and then shot the victim several times with a paintball gun. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, the victim was in the area of Georgia Avenue and Linden Lane in Glen Burnie when a car pulled up beside him, police said. Three men approached him and proceeded to punch him and attempted to steal his necklace, police said. The victim managed to resist and ran away, police said. As he fled, he was shot several times with a paintball gun. The victim did not require medical attention, police said.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family and friends of Parkville gunshot victim hold candlelight vigil for him in Baltimore County

WINDSOR MILL, Md. -- Family and friends of a 24-year-old man who was gunned down at a gas station in Baltimore County have arranged a candlelight vigil for him on Saturday. On Oct. 30, Malik Baker was at the Exxon gas station on McClean Boulevard when he was shot and killed around 2 a.m. when Baltimore County police said he was shot. Convenience store security camera footage—obtained by WJZ—captured the shooting.The chilling video shows a sedan with temporary tags pulling up to one of the gas pumps closest to the roadway. Two masked people jumped out of the car and quickly approached...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kids caught carrying guns puts residents on edge

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the city continues to struggle with the squeegee kid crisis, some of the youth swarming intersections are armed with more than just a spray bottle and squeegee. Over the weekend, police arrested a 19-year-old squeegee kid for assault and carrying a loaded handgun. "They want...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police: Over 75 thefts from vehicles reported in Nottingham area

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Thefts of items left inside vehicles are on the rise in the Nottingham area, police say. On Monday morning, authorities said that the White Marsh Precinct has seen a spike in reports of thefts from vehicles. Officers are actively patrolling neighborhoods, including documenting the locations in the areas...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
foxbaltimore.com

UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old boy found safe and unharmed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: Baltimore City Police say 9-year-old Thaddeus Stallings-Bell was found safe. The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a missing boy. 9-year-old Thaddeus Stallings-Bell was last seen in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say Thaddeus is approximately 4-feet, 5-inches tall and...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy