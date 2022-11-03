ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will you be watching the HBO series about the Murdaugh Family Saga?

By Rob Jones
Brand new programming from HBO was released today that focuses on the Murdaugh family saga. HBO Max has announced the debut of the mini-series "Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty". The series will look at the turn of events in the family's tumultuous past and the present happenings in the case.

The fatal boat crash involving Paul Murdaugh in 2019 is feaatured on the show, as is the murders of Paul and his mother Maggie last year. The series also delves into Alex's alleged history of financial crimes. The Murdaugh Dynasty miniseries is three episodes with each lasting just under an hour. It is the 1st of many expected programs about the Murdaugh case.

Alex Murdaugh is set to stand trial for the murders of his wife and son in January, in what is one of the nation's most anticipated upcoming trials. Will you be watching this series? Let us know below.

