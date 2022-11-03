TIAA Bank sold. What does that mean for Jacksonville headquarters, Jaguars stadium name?

TIAA has entered into a definitive agreement to sell TIAA Bank to new investors.

TIAA and Nuveen, its asset manager, plan to focus on its retirement and wealth management businesses instead of banking. However, TIAA will retain a non-controlling ownership stake in the bank.

The transaction is expected to close in late 2023, according to TIAA spokesperson Michael Cosgrove.

TIAA Bank's headquarters and main base of operations will remain in Jacksonville, Cosgrove said, and the bank will operate under a new name, which will be announced when the transaction closes.

That will ultimately mean a new name for the home of the Jaguars, known since 2018 as TIAA Bank Field. TIAA Bank acquired the naming rights after it bought EverBank in 2017 and controls those rights until the end of the 2024 NFL season.

Cosgrove said the bank has "a great partnership with Jacksonville and the Jaguars," but did not say whether new ownership would seek to extend those naming rights with the bank's new name.

The decision to exit the banking sector is "really part of the company's go-forward strategy" to really focus on its other businesses, Cosgrove said.

"We think this is a great outcome for Jacksonville," Cosgrove said. "Our bank has its roots that go back to the 1960s here. We are part of the fabric of this community."

New ownership aims to keep bank headquarters in Jacksonville

The new ownership is committed to remaining in Jacksonville, Cosgrove said.

"We are so pleased that the headquarters is going to remain here in Jacksonville," he said. "We plan to continue hiring and growing here."

The agreement, which is subject to regulatory approvals, will have all the bank's current assets and business lines under new ownership, with the exception of TIAA Trust, which is part of TIAA Bank but is more closely aligned with the wealth business that TIAA plans to continue. TIAA will apply for a new, separate national trust bank charter, and the TIAA Trust business will become a subsidiary of TIAA.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The changes we're announcing are in the best interest of TIAA and our retirement clients, and for our bank's consumer and commercial clients and the incredible TIAA Bank associate team," said David Nason, TIAA's COO, in a Thursday news release. "TIAA is making this move from a position of strength, and we are confident the bank is well-positioned for future growth and success."

The new investors that will each own non-controlling interests in the bank after the transaction closes are funds managed by Stone Point Capital, Warburg Pincus, Reverence Capital Partners, Sixth Street and Bayview Asset Management.

After the transaction closes, TIAA and Nuveen will continue to have ongoing business relationships with the bank.

TIAA and the bank's new ownership anticipate a smooth transition for TIAA Bank consumer and commercial clients, with no expected changes to the bank's products and services.

"The firm is doing extremely well financially, the bank is in strong financial shape, [and] we're looking forward to serving our clients," Cosgrove said.