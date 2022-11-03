ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

DTE proposes huge increase in wind, solar energy, faster closure of Monroe plant

By Keith Matheny, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

DTE Energy on Thursday unveiled its integrated resource plan, a road map for how it intends to generate power for its 2.3 million customers in southeast Michigan over the next 20 years. The plan calls for dramatically increased wind and solar energy generation built in Michigan; increased battery storage; quicker closure of its large, remaining coal-fired power plants, and meeting bigger carbon reduction goals sooner than its previous plan in 2017.

"Across the country and here in Michigan, the energy landscape is changing rapidly and fundamentally, as coal gives way to natural gas and renewables to power what we call the new modern grid," said Jerry Norcia, DTE Energy chairman and chief executive officer.

The plan would invest $9 billion in Michigan's economy over the next 10 years, he said.

Norcia called DTE's "CleanVision plan" a "20-year proposal to dramatically transform how we generate or produce clean energy for our 2.3 million customers — all the while investing in a modern grid that keeps energy reliable and affordable."

DTE's renewable energy portfolio would increase from about 20% now to 60% by 2040.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sFikU_0ixXq1kH00

Five key takeaways from DTE's energy plan

  1. Meeting net-zero carbon emissions goals sooner.

Through significantly increased use of wind and solar energy, transition to natural gas-fired power plants, improved efficiency and battery storage, DTE Energy officials intend to reduce carbon emissions by 85% by 2035 and by 90% in 2040. That's stepped up from the 80% by 2050 targets the utility set in 2017. The company now targets net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

According to NASA , the planet's average surface temperature has risen about 2 degrees Fahrenheit since the late 19th century, a change driven largely by increased carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere and other human activities. Most of the warming occurred in the past 40 years.

Many scientists believe a limited amount of time remains to dramatically reduce carbon emissions into the atmosphere before already-occurring problems significantly worsen, such as drought or more intense storms that threaten food production, or rising sea levels that increase the risk of catastrophic flooding. Power generation is one of the leading emitters of carbon.

2. A huge increase in wind, solar generation

DTE Energy officials propose a major investment in wind and solar energy in Michigan — 15,400 megawatts of new generation by 2042, up from the existing 3,000 megawatts of wind and solar generation today. That's enough renewable energy to power 4 million homes.

The utility also proposes 1,800 megawatts of new battery storage, more than double the amount of storage DTE currently has on its energy grid, to help meet demand when less wind and solar power are produced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pjzjc_0ixXq1kH00

The operator of the Midwest's electrical grid in July approved a $10.3 billion upgrade of power transmission systems across nine states, including Michigan — an attempt to build a smarter, more interconnected and nimble power grid ready to better accommodate renewable energy. The so-called Tranche 1 extends transmission lines into the plains of the Dakotas, Iowa and northeast Missouri, tapping into some of North America's best wind energy potential. Future proposals would connect to the southeastern U.S. grid, opening up more solar potential.

But Norcia on Thursday said it still makes sense for DTE to make a large-scale investment in wind and solar generation built in Michigan, despite its more limited capacities.

"Having control of the assets in your own state gives you certainty that the assets will be available when you need them, and not subject to transmission bottlenecks or other concerns that may not have that power arrive in the state of Michigan," he said.

The emphasis on new solar development is large-scale, utility solar, not in distributed power, so-called rooftop solar.

Norcia said that approach keeps generation more affordable for DTE's customers.

"Distributed energy resources, we certainly welcome those onto our grid," he said. "They're being attached every day. (But) we are not, at this time, going to have any plans to build distributed energy resources ourselves — we are not going to install rooftop solar. But there are companies out there that are very active in our territory, and we welcome that."

3. Closing the Monroe, Belle River coal plants sooner

"When we talk about carbon reduction, it really has to do with retiring the last two coal-fired plants that we operate," said DTE Energy president and chief operating officer Trevor Lauer.

DTE's Monroe power plant is one of the largest coal-fired plants in the country — and the nation's second-largest greenhouse gas emitter. Moving on from the plant has always been one of DTE's last checklist items, because it is such an important power generator, producing 30% of the utility's overall generation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xhgu_0ixXq1kH00

DTE now proposes beginning to shut down Monroe 12 years ahead of its previous 2040 schedule. Two power-generating units at the plant would be closed by 2028 under current plans, with the remaining two shut down by 2035.

More : It won't be easy for DTE Energy to retire huge, coal-fired Monroe power plant More: Midwestern partnership backs hydrogen as clean energy source

DTE will make the final transition from the power Monroe once generated to "whatever technology is available in the 2030s" that best does the job affordably and cleanly, Norcia said. If a technology available now had to be used, it would be "a natural gas plant that captures carbon and stores it underground," he said.

DTE's Belle River power plant in St. Clair County would convert from a 24/7 coal plant to a natural gas peaking plant, operating during high-demand periods.

"That's going to be really important at times when we have extreme weather or high demand, to make sure that if the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing, we can make sure we are providing the power that our residential, commercial and business customers need," Lauer said.

The conversion of the Belle River plant is slated for completion by 2026. The nonprofit environmental group the Sierra Club was examining DTE's new plan, but has qualms about its continued reliance upon natural gas.

“While we appreciate DTE proposing a faster path beyond coal, burning it at two units of the Monroe plant until 2035 is too long to meet the urgency demanded by the climate crisis," said Mike Berkowitz, a representative of Sierra Club Michigan's Beyond Coal Campaign.

"We also plan to carefully scrutinize whether Belle River can be replaced with clean renewable energy that is good for jobs, public health and the climate, rather than converting that plant to burn a different polluting fossil fuel — fracked gas — until 2040."

4. No new nuclear plants

Nuclear power is a key component of power plans globally, because it does not generate carbon emissions — though the tradeoff is potentially harmful spent nuclear fuel that requires special storage for centuries.

DTE officials had earlier discussed the possibility of small, modular nuclear generation as part of its cleaner energy mix. But the utility's 20-year plan does not include new nuclear generation.

"Obviously, Fermi (the Fermi 2 nuclear power plant in Monroe County), we view that as an excellent asset inside our fleet," Norcia said. "It's carbon-free and generates power 24/7."

Small nuclear reactors are still an emerging technology, and are not yet commercially available, he said. It may take a decade or so before their use is viable.

"It's certainly a consideration for the future, as this technology evolves," he said. "Right now, new nuclear is very, very expensive when compared to other resources like renewables and natural gas."

5. Keeping the transformation affordable

The company has a no-layoffs policy, even as the Monroe plant is retired and the Belle River plant transformed, using attrition from retiring employees and the ability to shift workers to other positions of need, Lauer said.

Costs to ratepayers for the energy transformation are projected to cause the average residential ratepayer's monthly bill to increase by 40 cents, DTE Energy officials said. The utility has reduced the costs associated with its changes by $1.4 billion over its previous plan, Norcia said.

The submission of DTE's integrated power plan to the Michigan Public Service Commission opens an administrative law proceeding in which interested parties will have opportunities to intervene. Public comments on the plan will be submittable once the proceeding is underway. The process could take most of a year.

Contact Keith Matheny: kmatheny@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: DTE proposes huge increase in wind, solar energy, faster closure of Monroe plant

Comments / 4

Russell Angerer
4d ago

The new stack scrubbers are doing there job!!!Just steam being released!!!Unless steam is now a environmental hazard!!!Windmill and solar will not be able to handle the push for electric vehicles that will eventually be mandated!!!Solar fields will take up valuable farm land, windmills have there own environmental issues!!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
2
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Consumers Energy: Over 120K without power throughout Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. – Consumers Energy is reporting 122,000 customers across the state are without power due to high winds. The company reported that as of 9 p.m. on Saturday, about 122,000 Consumers Energy customers have been affected by the high winds. Track southeast Michigan outages: DTE Energy power outages...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces bridge project complete ahead of schedule

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced another bridge rebuilding project has been completed ahead of schedule.This comes as part of the state initiative to fix the roads and bridges at a record pace. The 26-mile road bridge, which sits over the Clinton River in Macomb County, has been under construction since mid-August. The project was supposed to be completed Nov. 13; instead, the road officially reopened to traffic Nov. 7."Thanks to our hard work, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan at a record pace. With the completion of the 26 Mile Road Rebuilding Our Bridges...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

These Michigan Tunnels Were The First in the World to Connect Countries

Did you know that the first three tunnels in the world to connect countries are in Michigan?. Michigan has a lot of firsts. For example, Michigan was the first state to Abolish the Death Penalty, the first state to end prohibition, and the first state to have a paved road. That's just three examples of many. The mitten state holds a very special place in history when it comes to international travel. Our state not only had the first-ever tunnel that connects two countries, but it has the first three tunnels to do so.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

It's Election Day in Michigan. Here's everything you need to know.

It's Election Day! In Michigan and across the U.S., voters will head to the polls to weigh in on key races for governor, Congress and control of state legislatures. If you're an eligible Michigan resident, it's not too late to register to vote and cast a ballot today. If you still have an absentee ballot, don't put it in the mail. Return it as soon as possible in person to your local clerk's office or a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Election Day 2022 live updates: Feds monitor polls in 5 cities across state

Polls are open for Election Day. And many eyes are on Michigan, with races for governor, secretary of state and attorney general at stake, as well as three ballot proposals and a state Legislature that could flip to Democrats for the first time in decades. We're following what's happening at polls across metro Detroit and around the state, so keep your eyes here and refresh for new updates. Polls close at 8 p.m. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Michigan Governor Catching Heat For Referring To Women As...

Just one day before people head to the polls for the midterm elections, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made a comment that could cost her a number of votes from women. In a brief address on TikTok Monday, Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period." The comment came when she was discussing lowering tax on menstrual products.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Judge rejects Kristina Karamo lawsuit targeting Detroit voters ahead of midterm election

In a blistering opinion issued the day before the midterm election, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny Monday rejected a request from Kristina Karamo — the Republican vying to serve as Michigan's next chief elections officer — to expand election observers' access in Detroit's absentee ballot counting room and subject Detroit voters and election officials to a different set of rules than the rest of the state. In his order Monday, Kenny dismissed the lawsuit,...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Arabic-language ballots in Dearborn have error, City Clerk says

Arabic-language ballots printed in Dearborn for the November election were issued with an error, and all voters who have the translated ballots or requested them are being notified, City Clerk George Darany said. The mistake appears in the portion of the ballot listing candidates for Michigan Supreme Court, Darany said in a news release. The error affected 34 Dearborn voters who requested Arabic-language ballots as of last Thursday, Darany said. ...
DEARBORN, MI
WLNS

Major shift seen in Michigan housing market

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts say if you’re looking to buy a house in Michigan, now might be the time. “The market is changing. It hasn’t completely changed yet, but I think it’s for the better, really, for both sides,” said Jordan Waters, a realtor at Exit Realty. David Hall, president and CEO of Hall […]
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

3 Michigan communities see upcoming election through different lenses

LAKE CITY, Mich. — Brad Seger knows this northern Michigan town inside and out.  A former mayor with roots that go back a generation, Seger can talk about logging in the area and the best time to tap the trees for syrup. He can go into the history of the church on the corner. And when the conversation turns to politics, he can explain how and why Republican Tudor Dixon will win this county in a landslide...
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy