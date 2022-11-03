ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton's Appvion acquires Nekoosa-based company

By Becky Jacobs, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 5 days ago

APPLETON – Appvion announced Wednesday that it has acquired a central Wisconsin company.

Nekoosa Coated Products, which is based in Nekoosa, is joining the Appleton company's platform, according to a news release . The businesses did not say how much Nekoosa was acquired for.

"We are bringing together two great companies with complementary businesses and capabilities to accelerate growth and create additional value for our customers," Laurie Andriate, who took over as CEO of Appvion in January , said in a statement.

Together, the combined company has about 700 employees, and about half of those work in Appleton, Kirt Walker, Appvion's chief human resources officer, told USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin in an email Wednesday. Appvion plans to continue operations at Nekoosa's sites in Nekoosa, Wisconsin Rapids, Nevada and New Jersey.

"We are evaluating options regarding merging the corporate office in Kimberly with the Appvion corporate offices in Appleton given the proximity," Walker said. "We are not planning job cuts as a result of those efforts."

Paul Charapata, Nekoosa's CEO, will join Appvion’s executive team, according to Walker.

"I'm excited for our teams as we move forward and write a new chapter together," Charapata said in the news release.

Nekoosa provides engineered materials in application tapes, specialty synthetics, pressure sensitive films and sheeted digital and offset grade carbonless paper.

Last month, Appvion celebrated its 115th anniversary . The company creates specialty coating solutions for many tickets, tags, labels and packages that people touch each day, according to its website.

Appvion is a Wynnchurch Capital L.P. portfolio company. The private equity firm, which is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, purchased Appvion's thermal coating business and its subsidiaries in December .

In 2018, Appvion was sold to a group of its lenders led by Franklin Advisers Inc., after the business went bankrupt the year before. Prior to that, Appvion was employee owned through an ESOP, or employee stock option plan, that was created in 2001 to save the company.

Appvion employees lost millions of dollars in retirement funds , though, during the bankruptcy and 2018 sale. So, they filed a lawsuit through Employee Stock Ownership Plan committee administrator Grant Lyon against the company’s past senior management, directors, ESOP committee, claiming “fraud and concealment” in how the ESOP was handled.

More than four years later, the lawsuit is still making its way through the United States District Court’s Eastern District of Wisconsin, Green Bay Division. In September, a judge decided that most of the defendants should be dismissed from the case. But the lawsuit continues on two counts against Argent Trust Company, federal court records show.

In the meantime, "several current and former Appvion employees are still working past the age they planned to retire," and "some retirees are concerned they may pass away before they see any recovery," according to a document filed by Lyon on Tuesday.

Reach Becky Jacobs at bjacobs@gannett.com or 920-993-7117. Follow her on Twitter at @ruthyjacobs .

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton's Appvion acquires Nekoosa-based company

