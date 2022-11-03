ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford Township, MI

Wallaby loose in Bedford Township; authorities say do not approach

By Blake Bacho, The Monroe News
 5 days ago
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says that a wallaby that's been running free in Bedford Township poses no threat to public safety.

However, the sheriff's office said in a press release that anyone who spots the exotic marsupial should not approach it, but instead contact Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.

"Under the Animal Welfare Act (AWA), the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is responsible for overseeing exotic animal breeders and enforcement of exotic animal facilities," the sheriff office said in its press release. "The issue with the wallaby has been reported to the USDA. In addition, they were consulted in order to determine any risk to public health that may result from this animal roaming freely in our community. We are happy to announce the USDA has informed us that the wallaby is not a threat to public safety as it will not approach humans, dogs, or other domestic animals.

"Anyone with information on the wallaby's owner is asked to report the information directly to the USDA."

According to nationalgeographic.com, wallabies are members of the kangaroo clan found primarily in Australia and on nearby islands. Depending on the species, wallaby can grow up to 41 inches tall and weigh up to 53 pounds. When in the wild, they typically have an average life span of 9 years.

This is not the first time Bedford Township has been an unknowing host to an exotic animal.

In 2019, a juvenile American alligator was found swimming in the Biology Pond on Bedford Public Schools' junior-senior high campus. Most likely an illegal, exotic pet that either escaped captivity or was abandoned by its owner, the gator was pulled out of the pond by Joe Garverick, owner of Indian Creek Zoo, about a day after the reptile was spotted floating int he shallow waters.

Given the name Renegade by the zoo's staff, the gator still lives at the zoo today.

