Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: ‘Sexy:’ indie pop’s hottest girl album of 2022
I expect nothing but greatness from Coco & Clair Clair, and that’s exactly what their new album, “Sexy,” is: greatness. Sprinkled with dreamy beats and iconic features, “Sexy” is made for the sexy yet eccentric femme audience. Coming in at just over 32 minutes, this...
Popculture
Jessica Simpson Shares New Photo in Wake of Fans' Concerns
Fans have been worried about Jessica Simpson lately. The "With You" singer shared an Instagram post that had fans deeply concerned about her appearance and behavior from the Pottery Barn ad. In the video, Simpson seemingly slurred her words and appeared much smaller than what appeared to be healthy to the eye. "Hi, I'm Jessica Simpson, and welcome to my daughter Birdie's room, designed by Pottery Barn Kids and a little bit of me," the Newlywed alum said in the Nov. 3 post. "I was really drawn to the geometric prints and the color scheme. This really, to me, is Birdie's personality. Thank you everyone for checking out the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson." In a new black and white post, Simpson shared a behind-the-scenes shot of her filming the pilot for her series based on her 2020 memoir. She still appears small, but the alarm isn't as high.
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: Horror films have always been meaningful
Horror is being reborn. After years of drudgery in the swamps of endless “Saw” and “Paranormal Activity” films, the genre has come back swinging with hit after hit. Films like “Hereditary,” “The Witch” and “Get Out” have ushered in a new wave of horror fans who expect meaning — or at least some semblance of it — out of their viewing experience.
