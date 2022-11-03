Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
Two-man game between veterans, newcomers crucial in No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball win
Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Where there’s a Trayce, there’s a Race. That’s been common knowledge for over three years. The teammates-turned-roommates-turned captains have always shared a palpable on-court chemistry, and their high-low passing plays in the lane were a focal point of Indiana basketball’s offense last season.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball is going to be amazing. Or it isn’t. It’s been one game.
After nearly nine cold, hard months, the wait is over. First, the hype video of players silently, somewhat awkwardly screaming at the camera. Then, the dulcet tones of Baroque-era masterpiece “Split (Only U)” by Tiësto featuring The Chainsmokers blaring through the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall speakers. Finally, tip-off — Indiana men’s basketball is back.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s basketball shows depth in 88-53 victory over Morehead State
No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball has no lack of talent in its starting lineup, but when struggling early against Morehead State University in its season opening 88-53 victory Monday, it turned to its bench. The second unit responded thoroughly. Tied 21-21 with nine minutes remaining in the first half,...
Indiana Daily Student
Key takeaways from No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball exhibitions going into the regular season
The No. 13-ranked Indiana men’s basketball team will take on Morehead State University in its regular season opener Monday night, but head coach Mike Woodson’s squad already has two unofficial victories under its belt. With exhibition wins against Marian University and the University of Saint Francis, there are high expectations for this 2022-23 Hoosier roster. It can be tempting to draw unreasonable conclusions based on two blowouts, but there are still some important points to note from the preseason performances heading into the regular season play.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball’s losing streak continues after 3-1 defeat to No. 3 Wisconsin
Indiana volleyball traveled to Madison, Wisconsin on Sunday to complete a home and away series against No. 3 Wisconsin. The Hoosiers sent the Badgers to a fourth set but could not win the additional needed sets to pull off the upset, ultimately losing 3-1. An early kill from junior outside...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana football is a broken record of your least favorite song
Indiana football got off to a promising start for the fifth-consecutive time. Can you guess the outcome of each of those contests?. The Hoosiers are stuck on repeat every weekend they take the field: a good start followed by beyond-imaginable self implosion. To put it bluntly, the result of these losses is marked by disappointment and embarrassment.
Indiana Daily Student
INSTANT RECAP: Indiana football offense collapses, Penn State takes contest 45-14
Indiana football came into its matchup with Penn State hoping to get an upset and break its ever-growing losing streak. Neither happened, and with an injury to the game’s starting quarterback Jack Tuttle, Indiana’s younger players saw a glimpse of the field. Freshman quarterback Brendan Sorsby and redshirt sophomore Dexter Williams both saw time leading the offense but couldn’t swing the game in the Hoosiers’ favor. Indiana kept it close for the first quarter before failing to move the ball and allowing Penn State to score at will with its rushing attack. In the end, the Hoosiers fell 45-14.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football falls to Penn State 45-14 amidst changes at quarterback
Indiana football welcomed Penn State to Bloomington Saturday afternoon and were taken to task by a score of 45-14. The Nittany Lions came to Memorial Stadium off a debilitating loss to second-ranked Ohio State last week, where the team gave up a fourth-quarter lead. The loss spurred rumors that Penn State freshman quarterback Drew Allar might replace the veteran senior quarterback Sean Clifford at the helm.
Indiana Daily Student
BREAKING: Jack Tuttle starts at quarterback for Indiana football against Penn State
Redshirt junior Jack Tuttle was named the starter at quarterback for Indiana football ahead of its matchup with Penn State on Saturday afternoon. Tuttle, who was named a captain prior to the 2022 season, announced he was transferring from the program back on Oct. 17 but would remain with the team through the end of the semester.
Indiana Daily Student
Monroe County will have 28 polling places open on Election Day. Find yours here.
Tuesday, Nov. 8 is election day. Monroe County will have 28 polling locations open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow. Voters must vote at the location that is assigned to them via their address. This information can be viewed in the voter registration portal at Indiana Voters. The Academy.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Where to enjoy the best fall flavors in Bloomington
November is finally here, which means there’s only so many days left to enjoy fall’s best dishes. Hurry to these local spots for their fall options before it’s too late:. The Elm is a great place for a nice family dinner or romantic date night. I started my meal off with some of their small plates, such as the Fall Burrata, Squash Tart, and the Butternut Squash Soup. Out of all the small plates I tasted, the Fall Burrata was my favorite. The bread was toasted perfectly, as I topped it with the burrata, apple confiture, honey, pecans and cranberries. I recommend the Goodnight Bolognese and Maple Leaf Farms Duck for the main course. I liked the vegetables in the bolognese, though it didn’t fill me up. The duck’s portion was much bigger, served with sweet potato purée and lacinato kale. Not only does the menu celebrate the season, the inside of the building is filled with fall colors and scented candles.
Indiana Daily Student
Kirkwood Candle Bar open for Bloomington residents to make personalized candles
Marcy and Carl Cook, the owners of EllieMae’s Boutique on Kirkwood Avenue, decided to open a custom candle bar just two weeks ago. The soft opening of Kirkwood Candle Bar was Friday, Nov. 4 and its grand opening was Saturday, Nov. 5. The owners were able to make Kirkwood...
Indiana Daily Student
Car crashes into Bloomington UPS Store Friday
A car crashed into The UPS Store on 885 S. College Mall Road in Bloomington around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, shattering the front store glass. Earlier this year on April 8, a car drove into the same store, shattering the other side of the front store glass. . In a statement...
Indiana Daily Student
LIVE UPDATE: Scenes, news around Monroe County on Election Day
The Indiana Daily Student will bring you news, updates and scenes all day at the polls as well results after they close. We have you covered so you know who's on your ballot and whether your candidates are in the lead. Check out the IDS's midterm elections landing page for...
Indiana Daily Student
Controlled burn, deer hunts planned at Griffy Lake
The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department plans to conduct a controlled burn and host deer hunting events at Griffy Lake to promote plant diversity in the area. The Parks and Recreation Department will conduct a 5.5- acre burn on Nov. 9, according to a press release. The burn will allow...
Indiana Daily Student
‘Lifeblood of politics’: Campaign finance through the lens of local candidates
Nicholas Almendares wants to make it clear that “money is the lifeblood of politics.”. It’s an old quote, and he’s not entirely sure who to attribute it to — if anybody at all — but it’s an accurate mantra nonetheless, he said, especially as running for office has only gotten more expensive for candidates.
Indiana Daily Student
Early in-person voting closes, 14 thousand turned out
At noon Nov. 7, early in-person voting closed in Monroe County. Currently, 14% of registered Monroe County voters chose to vote early, according to the Monroe County Clerk’s Office, but absentee ballots are being accepted until 6 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. Voters who requested absentee ballots but who would like to vote in person instead can surrender their absentee ballot at the polls to do so.
