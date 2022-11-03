ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

DA: Man arrested in ‘savage’ murder of Brockton woman died after drinking battery acid

By John Monahan, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago

BROCKTON, Mass. — A lone bouquet of flowers rests on the front stairs of a grandmother’s home after she was brutally killed on Wednesday.

Police said her killer was a man she had been in a relationship with and that 48-year-old Victoria Gonclaves was killed in her own driveway while her two-year-old granddaughter sat in the back seat of her car.

“Especially in front of her granddaughter which is an unspeakable act. For someone to do that in front of a child,” said Pedro Rosario who is a nephew of Goncalves.

Her accused killer was her former boyfriend, identified as 56-year-old Joao Correia. While speaking with investigators, Correia admitted that he had ingested battery acid and he then suffered a medical episode.

Correia passed away in the hospital just hours after the brazen daylight killing, law enforcement officials announced Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious person outside of a home at 342 Crescent St. on the city’s East Side around 1 p.m. found Goncalves suffering from obvious trauma to her head and face. Correia, whose clothes were covered in blood, was found inside the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43vEwx_0ixXpTAL00

The Plymouth County District Attorney confirms the two were a couple.

“There was a relationship between the two,” said DA Tim Cruz.

Cruz and the family say there was no history of domestic violence and the vicious attack was a surprise.

“This was a savage, brutal incident. We’ll do our best to make sure she gets justice,” said DA Cruz.

Goncalves’s two-year-old granddaughter was not injured in the attack but her family is concerned about what she witnessed.

“Probably confused what took place like we are confused as well. I can’t imagine what she had to witness, what she heard is at 2 years old,” said Rosario.

Her family now trying to understand how this could have happened and come to grips with the sudden and tragic loss.

“A very wonderful mom. Def a strong independent woman and kind hearted. You know we are all in a state of shock that someone would do this to her is beyond belief.” We are still trying to piece it together,” said Rosario.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman facing charges after allegedly pulling box cutter on Dorchester Dollar Tree employee

A Boston woman is facing charges after allegedly threatening a Dollar Tree employee with a box cutter after the worker attempted to prevent her from shoplifting. According to the District Attorney’s office, Cherry Clayton, 52, was attempting to steal items from the Dollar Tree on Dorchester Avenue when a worker attempted to step in. Clayton then allegedly pulled a box cutter from her pocket and attempted to stab the worker. Other employees then restrained Clayton. While attempting to disarm Clayton, she then allegedly bit the victim.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Middleborough woman identified as the victim of a deadly crash involving a man wanted by police

TAUNTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identified the woman killed in a deadly crash involving a Medford man who was wanted by police. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough was fatally struck in her car Monday afternoon in Taunton just moments after the suspect took off from an attempted stop by police for an ongoing investigation, police said.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Teen arrested for stabbing in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say an argument over how a car was parked led to a stabbing in New Bedford Saturday. New Bedford Police Lieutenant, Scott Carola, says a teenager stabbed a man on Earle St after the two were apparently fighting over “the manner in which a vehicle parked.”  The victim was […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest man in connection to shooting in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police Monday made an arrest in connection to one of the several shootings from Sunday night. Investigation into the incident led detectives to arrest Aquan Hudson, 24, of Brockton, police said. Hudson was charged with Armed Assault with intent to Murder, ABDW, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Boy arrested in connection to New Bedford shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A girl was seriously injured after being shot in New Bedford over the weekend, according to authorities. The shooting happened at about 11 :30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Bullard and North Front streets. When police arrived at the scene, they said they...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Officials: 38-year-old shot and killed in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Taunton early Sunday morning. At 1:38 a.m. Taunton police received a 9-1-1 call for a man, later identified as 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham, who was on the ground bleeding with a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets.
TAUNTON, MA
whdh.com

Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. Calls for the incident at Atkinson and South Hampton Streets came in at 10:14 a.m., according to officials. Boston Police said the victim, a man, was stabbed in the shoulder and that...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Car crashes into Swampscott Stop & Stop

A North Shore Stop & Shop had a massive mess to cleanup Monday. Swampscott Police confirmed to Boston 25 that a car crashed through the side of the Stop & Shop on Paradise Street. Footage sent into Boston 25 shows debris littering pickup and delivery area and a large hold...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for suspect after 2 people shot in Melrose

Melrose police scoured the area around Waverly Place Sunday night after a shooting hospitalized two men and left one with serious injuries. Police responded to the area at approximately 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. After arriving at the scene, police found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. The two victims were transported by ambulance to local hospitals.
MELROSE, MA
bpdnews.com

Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm Following Brief Foot Pursuit in Roxbury

At about 9:41 PM on Sunday November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) arrested Kevin Johnson, 37, of Chelsea on firearm related charges after responding to a call for a disturbance in the area of 51 Brunswick Street in Dorchester. During the incident, the suspect was seen displaying a firearm during a verbal dispute in front of the residence. Upon seeing the officers arriving on scene, the suspect immediately fled on foot while clutching at the waistband area of his pants. The officers exited their marked cruiser and pursued the suspect on foot at which time they observed him enter a nearby residence. The officers followed the suspect inside where they attempted to perform a pat frisk which indicated the presence of a firearm, leading to a brief struggle as the suspect began to violently resist. As the officers placed the suspect in custody, they were able to safely recover a loaded .40 Smith & Wesson SD40VE handgun from the suspect’s pants.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Two Suspect After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 10:37 PM, on Friday, November 4, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite arrest in the area of 200 Quincy Street in Dorchester when they observed a motor vehicle traveling on Columbia Road without a valid inspection sticker and no rear brake light.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
131K+
Followers
139K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy