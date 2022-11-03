DA: Man arrested in ‘savage’ murder of Brockton woman died after drinking battery acid

BROCKTON, Mass. — A lone bouquet of flowers rests on the front stairs of a grandmother’s home after she was brutally killed on Wednesday.

Police said her killer was a man she had been in a relationship with and that 48-year-old Victoria Gonclaves was killed in her own driveway while her two-year-old granddaughter sat in the back seat of her car.

“Especially in front of her granddaughter which is an unspeakable act. For someone to do that in front of a child,” said Pedro Rosario who is a nephew of Goncalves.

Her accused killer was her former boyfriend, identified as 56-year-old Joao Correia. While speaking with investigators, Correia admitted that he had ingested battery acid and he then suffered a medical episode.

Correia passed away in the hospital just hours after the brazen daylight killing, law enforcement officials announced Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious person outside of a home at 342 Crescent St. on the city’s East Side around 1 p.m. found Goncalves suffering from obvious trauma to her head and face. Correia, whose clothes were covered in blood, was found inside the home.

The Plymouth County District Attorney confirms the two were a couple.

“There was a relationship between the two,” said DA Tim Cruz.

Cruz and the family say there was no history of domestic violence and the vicious attack was a surprise.

“This was a savage, brutal incident. We’ll do our best to make sure she gets justice,” said DA Cruz.

Goncalves’s two-year-old granddaughter was not injured in the attack but her family is concerned about what she witnessed.

“Probably confused what took place like we are confused as well. I can’t imagine what she had to witness, what she heard is at 2 years old,” said Rosario.

Her family now trying to understand how this could have happened and come to grips with the sudden and tragic loss.

“A very wonderful mom. Def a strong independent woman and kind hearted. You know we are all in a state of shock that someone would do this to her is beyond belief.” We are still trying to piece it together,” said Rosario.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

