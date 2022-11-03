ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

News4Jax.com

Putnam County closing schools, opening shelters due to Nicole

All schools in Putnam County will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10, the school district said ahead of a nor’easter and as Nicole churned toward Florida. All after-school activities and athletics are canceled at the end of the school day, Wednesday, Nov. 9. Friday, Nov. 11 is a scheduled...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Fernandina Beach declares local state of emergency ahead of Nicole

The city of Fernandina Beach declared a Local State of Emergency on Tuesday in response to Tropical Storm Nicole. All city government operations will continue as scheduled until further notice. The beach entrance to Seaside Park will close Tuesday evening and most likely remain closed until Friday. Ocean Rescue is...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Latest closures, cancellations because of Tropical Storm Nicole

Some local counties are anticipating damage and flooding from Nicole, which was upgraded to a tropical storm on Tuesday. Here’s the latest information on closures for local counties. Duval County. Among the closures and major schedule changes in preparation for Nicole, the Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade and breakfast on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Flagler County distributes sandbags, prepares ahead of Nicole

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of the storm approaching the Florida coast later in the week, Flagler County officials are preparing early by opening a sandbag distribution location for the barrier island. The storm is expected to bring elevated winds and higher tides and surf. Officials predict that the...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Where to find sandbags ahead of Nicole, nor’easter

Ahead of a tropical system and a nor’easter expected to pack a one-two punch on Florida’s coast later this week, some local counties are offering sandbags for their residents. St. Johns. St. Johns County is providing free sandbags at three locations starting on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 10...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Flagler County issues evacuation as Tropical Storm Nicole nears

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials are urging residents to take Tropical Storm Nicole seriously and prepare for its effects. Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said the county is anticipating receiving strong winds, elevated surf and waves, and above-normal tides and rain amounting from 3 to 6 inches.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville security company urges residents to make safety a priority as midterm elections approach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local security company is urging residents to take their safety seriously, especially on the brink of Tuesday’s midterm election. Hyperion Services is a private firm run by veterans who work to keep communities safe both domestically and internationally. The company also focuses on high-risk security, rescue hostage operations and even what happens on social media.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Humane Society invites community to massive free adoption weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Each year, more than 5 million pets enter animal shelters in need of loving homes. The Jacksonville Humane Society is proud to partner with PetSmart Charities, Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS), and Brochu Law, PLLC to offer a three-day long free adoption event from Friday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 13 to the community.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 from Jacksonville indicted in south Georgia drug trafficking conspiracy

Two people from Jacksonville and one from Gainesville were among nearly three dozen indicted for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in south Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Carpet Ride,” identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

16th Annual Holiday Spectacular Event

JOIN ST. JOHNS TOWN CENTER IN KICKING OFF THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH THE 16TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR. Celebrate the joy and magic of the holiday season at the 16th annual Holiday Spectacular on Saturday, November 12th. Shoppers, families and visitors are invited to attend this action-packed day of free, family fun and music performances here at the St. Johns Town Center Mall!
JACKSONVILLE, FL

