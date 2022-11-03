Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Putnam County closing schools, opening shelters due to Nicole
All schools in Putnam County will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10, the school district said ahead of a nor’easter and as Nicole churned toward Florida. All after-school activities and athletics are canceled at the end of the school day, Wednesday, Nov. 9. Friday, Nov. 11 is a scheduled...
News4Jax.com
Fernandina Beach declares local state of emergency ahead of Nicole
The city of Fernandina Beach declared a Local State of Emergency on Tuesday in response to Tropical Storm Nicole. All city government operations will continue as scheduled until further notice. The beach entrance to Seaside Park will close Tuesday evening and most likely remain closed until Friday. Ocean Rescue is...
News4Jax.com
Latest closures, cancellations because of Tropical Storm Nicole
Some local counties are anticipating damage and flooding from Nicole, which was upgraded to a tropical storm on Tuesday. Here’s the latest information on closures for local counties. Duval County. Among the closures and major schedule changes in preparation for Nicole, the Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade and breakfast on...
News4Jax.com
Flagler County distributes sandbags, prepares ahead of Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of the storm approaching the Florida coast later in the week, Flagler County officials are preparing early by opening a sandbag distribution location for the barrier island. The storm is expected to bring elevated winds and higher tides and surf. Officials predict that the...
News4Jax.com
Where to find sandbags ahead of Nicole, nor’easter
Ahead of a tropical system and a nor’easter expected to pack a one-two punch on Florida’s coast later this week, some local counties are offering sandbags for their residents. St. Johns. St. Johns County is providing free sandbags at three locations starting on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 10...
News4Jax.com
Duval County elections official explains process when ballot scanner breaks down
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Before you head out to vote, don’t forget to check your precinct, have a valid form of ID ready, and review what will be on your ballot. Duval County Chief Elections Assistant Robert Phillips said voters can get answers to their questions from the Duval County Elections Center by calling 904-255-8683.
News4Jax.com
Property appraiser says redrawing Riverside-Avondale district was a necessity due to growth
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After much deliberation and debating, Jacksonville City Council members made a final decision Friday on a redrawn redistricting map. The Jacksonville City Council had to design a new map after local groups sued alleging the new district lines were considered based on race. News4JAX spoke to...
News4Jax.com
Mayor: Veterans Day Parade canceled Friday, Jacksonville Fair closing Thursday because of Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Among the closures and major schedule changes in preparation for Nicole, the Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade and breakfast on Friday will not take place, Mayor Lenny Curry announced Tuesday. Nicole was upgraded to a Tropical Storm on Tuesday and its biggest threat to the Jacksonville area...
News4Jax.com
Sheriff candidates make final push to hear community concerns, address issues before Election Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville sheriff candidates Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K. Waters met with the community Monday night at a forum ahead of Election Day as a final push to hear people’s concerns and address the community. Faith leaders and dozens of Jacksonville residents gathered at the...
News4Jax.com
Flagler County issues evacuation as Tropical Storm Nicole nears
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials are urging residents to take Tropical Storm Nicole seriously and prepare for its effects. Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said the county is anticipating receiving strong winds, elevated surf and waves, and above-normal tides and rain amounting from 3 to 6 inches.
News4Jax.com
Coastal communities keep an eye on the storm as they prepare for its effects
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Florida’s director of the Division of Emergency Management is urging residents to keep an eye on the storm, especially those in coastal communities such as Vilano Beach. Residents around the coast have said they were preparing early and started gathering sandbags as the storm...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville security company urges residents to make safety a priority as midterm elections approach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local security company is urging residents to take their safety seriously, especially on the brink of Tuesday’s midterm election. Hyperion Services is a private firm run by veterans who work to keep communities safe both domestically and internationally. The company also focuses on high-risk security, rescue hostage operations and even what happens on social media.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach City Council votes to replace Adventure Landing site with apartments
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach City Council voted Monday night in favor of replacing the Jacksonville Beach Adventure Landing site with apartments. Council members also voted to reduce the latest plan submitted by developers from the original 427 proposed units to 415 units with 30 of those units designated for affordable housing.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Humane Society invites community to massive free adoption weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Each year, more than 5 million pets enter animal shelters in need of loving homes. The Jacksonville Humane Society is proud to partner with PetSmart Charities, Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS), and Brochu Law, PLLC to offer a three-day long free adoption event from Friday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 13 to the community.
News4Jax.com
Industrial fire, explosions at Brunswick chemical plant prompt evacuations, shelter-in-place orders
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Residents in Southeast Georgia — the Hickory Bluff and Sanctuary Cove areas — were asked to evacuate and shelter in place after an industrial fire at the Symrise plant in Glynn County, according to Glynn County Board of Commissioners. According to Jacksonville Fire Rescue...
News4Jax.com
Eartha M.M. White Historical Museum to reopen after hiatus during COVID-19 pandemic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Eartha M.M. White Historical Museum is reopening after being on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The renovated space — representing more than 150 years of Jacksonville’s Black history — will reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adonnica...
News4Jax.com
2 from Jacksonville indicted in south Georgia drug trafficking conspiracy
Two people from Jacksonville and one from Gainesville were among nearly three dozen indicted for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in south Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Carpet Ride,” identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke,...
News4Jax.com
Business owner left with unopened cigar lounge after being scammed out of $26,000
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Westside business owner is accusing an electric company of taking his money without completing the job. Andrew Messiana was supposed to open a cigar lounge called Tobacco Galore at least nine months ago, but his plans were involuntarily put on a hiatus when Covenant Electric did not finish the service.
News4Jax.com
Voting rights group hopes storm does not deter voters from showing up at polls Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With early voting wrapping up this weekend, Duval County Elections officials said they saw good numbers and are hoping that the momentum remains the same on Tuesday for the general election. Across Florida, more than 4.5 million votes were cast through mail-in ballots and early voting....
News4Jax.com
16th Annual Holiday Spectacular Event
JOIN ST. JOHNS TOWN CENTER IN KICKING OFF THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH THE 16TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR. Celebrate the joy and magic of the holiday season at the 16th annual Holiday Spectacular on Saturday, November 12th. Shoppers, families and visitors are invited to attend this action-packed day of free, family fun and music performances here at the St. Johns Town Center Mall!
