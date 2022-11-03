ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

4 people taken to hospital, Brookline High School closed following Hazmat situation

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News
 5 days ago
BROOKLINE, Mass — Students and staff at Brookline High School were dismissed early from school today, due to a chemical incident.

Around noon, students and staff were evacuated due to a chemical irritant found inside the first-floor bathroom close to the cafeteria, according to Brookline Public Schools.

The Brookline Fire Department (BFD), Brookline Police Department, Public Health officers, and EMS services were called and arrived to the scene.

The affected area of the school is being cleared and ventilated and air quality is also being monitored.

“Boston Hazmat is also present at the scene to further evaluate the situation. In consultation with emergency and public health officials, we are ending the school day early and dismissing all BHS students and staff at this time,” the school said in a statement.

According to school officials, two students and two staff members have been taken to the local hospital for evaluation and treatment and their families have been notified.

Medical personnel is still on the scene to treat students and staff who has minor symptoms.

Parents can pick up their students on Lowell Road or Greenough Street, police said. All other traffic is asked to avoid the area.

All other Brookline Public Schools are not affected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

