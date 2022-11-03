Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Paper containing threat toward teachers, students found at Inglenook Elementary
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A piece of paper indicating a possible threat for some students and teachers at Inglenook Elementary School was discovered Monday morning. Parents have been notified of the incident. The person responsible will be subjected to the Birmingham City Schools Code of Conduct. The matter still is...
wbrc.com
Cullman Co. Schools welcomes therapy dog to Hanceville Elementary
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Hanceville Elementary School’s newest employee is unlike any other. He has several years of training and so many skills that administrators are even going to allow him to take naps on the job. But when the new employee is as precious a pup as Ghost, it is easy to see why so many students are eager to welcome him to Hanceville Elementary.
wbrc.com
Crash involving school bus in Calera
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus this morning. It happened at Co. Rd. 16 and Camden Park. No injuries have been reported. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
wbrc.com
Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Nov 5, Leeds Police arrested Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville after a pursuit in St. Clair County. Butler was wanted in Autauga County for kidnapping two juveniles on November 3. He was also facing robbery and attempted murder charges in Georgia. Chief Paul Irwin says...
1 injured in shooting at basketball court by Shades Mountain Baptist Church
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Vestavia Hills Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon at a basketball court. According to VHPD, police and fire departments arrived to Shades Mountain Baptist Church around 3:09 p.m. on calls of a person shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital with […]
wbrc.com
Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A deceased female was located off of Cook Springs Road in Pell City on Sunday. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet from Lincoln. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office located Malet at approximately 11 a.m. Sheriff Billy Murray said she had been shot and they are conducting a homicide investigation.
wbrc.com
Victim transported to UAB hospital after getting shot at outdoor basketball court in Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) -One victim was transported to UAB hospital on Sunday with a gunshot wound. Vestavia Hills Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Shades Mountain Baptist Church for a call saying a person had been shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB...
Man found dead in bullet hole-ridden car in Jefferson County
PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old man was found dead in a car covered in bullet holes that was overturned on the side of the road in Pinson Sunday night, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were notified of a car accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and […]
Several transit buses destroyed in Anniston fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Fire Department is on the scene of a fire where several buses were burned Monday morning. Anniston officials report that the fire was at New Flyer, a company that designs electric transit buses. This was a commercial vehicle fire that started away from the building and no one was […]
Man hit by train in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is being treated at UAB Hospital after being hit by a train in Cullman Monday morning, the Cullman Police Department reports. Jarod Moon, 33, of Warrior was hit by a train at the corner of 1st Ave and 4th Street SE around 10:38 a.m. According to the CPD, Moon […]
Human remains found in Shelby County community
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found by locals Saturday morning. According to SCSO, family members and friends of a missing person searched a wooded area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260 in the Pea Ridge community around 8:15 a.m. […]
Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man shot and killed Friday evening in Birmingham has been identified. Jesse Dewayne Cummings, 33, was shot during a reported assault in the 800 block of 45th Place North around 5:47 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cumings was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:12 p.m. The […]
Family members searching for missing Hoover woman find unidentified human remains in Shelby County
Human remains were discovered over the weekend in Shelby County by a group searching for a missing Hoover woman. Family members and friends of Floriselda Milla Villanueva, who has been missing since Oct. 16, were carrying out a search Saturday in a wooded area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260 in the Pea Ridge community.
UPDATED: Fire at New Flyer in Anniston Leads to Evacuation
Update: From the earlier breaking news story regarding the fire there have been several updates. Anniston Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep stated that, “That our crews did a tremendous job in limiting the damage and the fire is under investigation to hopefully determine a cause. “ New Flyer issued a statement to the Calhoun Journal as […]
wbrc.com
JCSO: Man found dead in wrecked vehicle riddled with bullet holes
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, Nov. 6, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive in Pinson. Police say upon arrival, deputies discovered a man identified as 21-year-old Kendall Jarrod Thornton Jr. trapped...
wbrc.com
VA patients receive special gift ahead of Veterans Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In honor of Veteran’s Day, Norton’s Florist is continuing its tradition of surprising veteran patients at the Birmingham VA Medical Center with a special gift. Today, Norton’s gave out 100 red rose bud vases to the patients of the VA. Along with today’s...
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. votes on low-speed vehicle amendment
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - People living in Shelby County will vote on a low-speed vehicle amendment. What’s right for Helena residents’ may not be right for residents in Pelham or Calera. Which is why, if passed, this amendment will allow local governments to create their own rules...
Missing 90-year-old man last seen Friday found safe
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Kirkland has been found and is safe. The Lincoln Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 90-year-old man. According to LPD, Edward Kirkland was last seen Friday around 8 a.m. wearing black pants, a blue button up shirt and a light brown jacket in the area […]
wvtm13.com
Lane closure planned for Interstate 65 at Cullman-Blount county line
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Expect slow traffic on one section of Interstate 65 this week. The Alabama State Troopers say the right, northbound lane of I-65 at the Cullman-Blount county line will be closed for road maintenance. Crews will be working from about 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from...
Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-65 identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man that was struck and killed while walking on I-65 Sunday morning has been identified. Martin Michael Cruse, 42, was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m., while walking in a travel lane on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cruse was […]
