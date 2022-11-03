ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pell City, AL

wbrc.com

Cullman Co. Schools welcomes therapy dog to Hanceville Elementary

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Hanceville Elementary School’s newest employee is unlike any other. He has several years of training and so many skills that administrators are even going to allow him to take naps on the job. But when the new employee is as precious a pup as Ghost, it is easy to see why so many students are eager to welcome him to Hanceville Elementary.
HANCEVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Crash involving school bus in Calera

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus this morning. It happened at Co. Rd. 16 and Camden Park. No injuries have been reported. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Nov 5, Leeds Police arrested Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville after a pursuit in St. Clair County. Butler was wanted in Autauga County for kidnapping two juveniles on November 3. He was also facing robbery and attempted murder charges in Georgia. Chief Paul Irwin says...
LEEDS, AL
CBS 42

1 injured in shooting at basketball court by Shades Mountain Baptist Church

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Vestavia Hills Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon at a basketball court. According to VHPD, police and fire departments arrived to Shades Mountain Baptist Church around 3:09 p.m. on calls of a person shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital with […]
wbrc.com

Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A deceased female was located off of Cook Springs Road in Pell City on Sunday. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet from Lincoln. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office located Malet at approximately 11 a.m. Sheriff Billy Murray said she had been shot and they are conducting a homicide investigation.
PELL CITY, AL
CBS 42

Man found dead in bullet hole-ridden car in Jefferson County

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old man was found dead in a car covered in bullet holes that was overturned on the side of the road in Pinson Sunday night, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were notified of a car accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Several transit buses destroyed in Anniston fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Fire Department is on the scene of a fire where several buses were burned Monday morning. Anniston officials report that the fire was at New Flyer, a company that designs electric transit buses. This was a commercial vehicle fire that started away from the building and no one was […]
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

Man hit by train in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is being treated at UAB Hospital after being hit by a train in Cullman Monday morning, the Cullman Police Department reports. Jarod Moon, 33, of Warrior was hit by a train at the corner of 1st Ave and 4th Street SE around 10:38 a.m. According to the CPD, Moon […]
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Human remains found in Shelby County community

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found by locals Saturday morning. According to SCSO, family members and friends of a missing person searched a wooded area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260 in the Pea Ridge community around 8:15 a.m. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man shot and killed Friday evening in Birmingham has been identified. Jesse Dewayne Cummings, 33, was shot during a reported assault in the 800 block of 45th Place North around 5:47 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cumings was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:12 p.m. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

UPDATED: Fire at New Flyer in Anniston Leads to Evacuation

Update: From the earlier breaking news story regarding the fire there have been several updates. Anniston Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep stated that, “That our crews did a tremendous job in limiting the damage and the fire is under investigation to hopefully determine a cause. “ New Flyer issued a statement to the Calhoun Journal as […]
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

JCSO: Man found dead in wrecked vehicle riddled with bullet holes

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, Nov. 6, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive in Pinson. Police say upon arrival, deputies discovered a man identified as 21-year-old Kendall Jarrod Thornton Jr. trapped...
PINSON, AL
wbrc.com

VA patients receive special gift ahead of Veterans Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In honor of Veteran’s Day, Norton’s Florist is continuing its tradition of surprising veteran patients at the Birmingham VA Medical Center with a special gift. Today, Norton’s gave out 100 red rose bud vases to the patients of the VA. Along with today’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby Co. votes on low-speed vehicle amendment

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - People living in Shelby County will vote on a low-speed vehicle amendment. What’s right for Helena residents’ may not be right for residents in Pelham or Calera. Which is why, if passed, this amendment will allow local governments to create their own rules...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Missing 90-year-old man last seen Friday found safe

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Kirkland has been found and is safe. The Lincoln Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 90-year-old man. According to LPD, Edward Kirkland was last seen Friday around 8 a.m. wearing black pants, a blue button up shirt and a light brown jacket in the area […]
LINCOLN, AL
wvtm13.com

Lane closure planned for Interstate 65 at Cullman-Blount county line

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Expect slow traffic on one section of Interstate 65 this week. The Alabama State Troopers say the right, northbound lane of I-65 at the Cullman-Blount county line will be closed for road maintenance. Crews will be working from about 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-65 identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man that was struck and killed while walking on I-65 Sunday morning has been identified. Martin Michael Cruse, 42, was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m., while walking in a travel lane on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cruse was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

