Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the USBecca CNew York City, NY
The Story of Anthony Prince and His Journey to SuccessThe News BreakersNew York City, NY
Related
Huntington's 75-foot Christmas tree on Wall Street will not return this year due to safety concerns
The tree light will take place at Heckscher Park on Nov. 26 following the Huntington Holiday Parade on Main Street.
Customer, 25, found dying inside iconic Williamsburg social club Toñitas
A 25-year-old customer was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Medics rushed Xo-Pop to Woodhull Hospital, but he could not be saved. Local residents ...
Restaurant Chain Known For Southern-Style Comfort Food Coming To Levittown
A fast-casual restaurant chain known for serving up Southern-style comfort food is set to open a new location on Long Island. Texas Chicken & Burgers signed a long-term lease for a 1,500 square-foot location at Levittown Mews Shopping Center, located on Hempstead Turnpike, Breslin Realty announced on Monday, Nov. 7.
Huntington Parking Fee Proposal Stirs Opposition
A proposal to add meters to currently free parking in downtown Huntington and elsewhere got a chilly reception at a Town Board meeting last week. Residents and business owners in Huntington Village and Cold Spring Harbor said that charging a fee to park would keep Read More ...
longisland.com
Texas Chicken & Burgers Announces Lease Signing in Levittown, NY
Texas Chicken & Burgers has announced the signing of a long-term lease in the Levittown Mews Shopping Center in Levittown, NY. Texas Chicken & Burgers will be occupying approximately 1,500 square feet at Levittown Mews on Hempstead Turnpike (NY-24). Texas Chicken & Burgers is a fast casual restaurant serving Southern-style...
At NYC school with sharpest drop in math scores, high poverty, crowded classrooms and a recent gun scare
Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights serves as an extreme example of the pandemic-era challenges facing students and educators. [ more › ]
Controversy brewing at Westchester school district over assignment based on book addressing racism
The assignment is part of a larger divide between parents: the hiring of an employee for diversity, equity and inclusion.
queenoftheclick.com
Sunset Park – People Shooting Up On The Street in the Afternoon. NY We Need To Change This!
Sunset Park is a family neighborhood. I live there for decades and it was never like this. People did drugs in other people’s basements, on rooftops and behind buildings – not out in the open like this.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Living in the Tunnels Beneath New York - Mole People: Walter
Stories of "mole people" have always intrigued me. Years ago I went urban exploring in search of these mole people living in the tunnels under New York City. I found some of them in the Freedom Tunnel, a train tunnel that runs under the West Side highway. This tunnel is...
boropark24.com
Orthodox Jewish Communities Vote in Droves in Governor’s Race, Where Every Vote Counts
Almost two months after the New York Times launched its attacks on NYC’s Orthodox Jewish communities, which likely influenced the New York’s Department of Education to issue its latest educational guidelines for yeshivas one day later, Orthodox Jewish New Yorkers have come out in droves over the last days of Early Voting to make sure their votes are counted.
Owners of company providing services to NYC migrants are major supporters of governors who bused them north
Rows of cots inside the encampment on Randall's Island where SLSCO is under contract to provide services to asylum seekers. According to campaign finance records, the family that owns and operates SLSCO, a Galveston-based company hired by the city to provide services to asylum seekers at emergency response centers, has given generously to governors in Texas and Florida. The Council's immigration committee chair is calling on the city to “ditch” the company. [ more › ]
Gillen vs. D'Esposito is one of big Congressional races on Long Island
NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. -- There are four tight Congressional races on Long Island and none of them are considered a sure thing.Three of the four are open seats, because Lee Zeldin, Tom Suozzi and Kathleen Rice all decided not to seek re-election.CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has more on the 4th Congressional District on Nassau County's South Shore, which is considered a toss up.READ MORE: Tri-State voter guide: Nov. 8 General Election details and deadlinesA seat held by Democrats for 25 years -- Carolyn McCarthy and then Rice -- is up for grabs a year after a red wave swept the Long Island...
Two robbed at knifepoint at 42nd Street subway station in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – For many years, Times Square has been one of the safest places in New York City. That has changed. Crime, stabbings, assaults and robberies are on the rise in the heart of the Big Apple. On Tuesday, two people were robbed at knifepoint inside the usually busy subway station at 8th Avenue and 42nd Street. According to police, at around 4:40 am, two suspects approached the two passengers and robbed them at knifepoint. The NYPD Midtown South precinct is investigating. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Two robbed at knifepoint at 42nd Street subway station in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Firefighters from across country travel to LI for training
YAPHANK, N.Y. - Hundreds of firefighters from across the nation are receiving lifesaving training in Suffolk County through the weekend thanks to a foundation that honors an FDNY hero. That hero gave his life to save another firefighter on what's infamously known as "Black Sunday." That tragic day in 2005 spawned the annual effort to make firefighters safer. "That piece of rope and Joey DiBernardo saved my life that day," said retired FDNY firefighter Jeff Cool. Cool survived a dark day in FDNY history - Black Sunday - Jan. 23, 2005. "I never want to see another firefighter jump out a window,"...
Tower Records returns with new NYC music space
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name. It’s the first physical location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. Tower Records was known for its album release parties for artists including Elton John […]
queenoftheclick.com
Jayda Overton – Missing Brooklyn Teen
Jayda Overton is a missing 16-year-old teen from Brooklyn. She has been missing since Wednesday, October 19th. She was last seen in Redhook. Why did it take so long for this missing flyer to be shared?. Jayda has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’2″ and 140 lbs....
macaronikid.com
We Will Miss You Five Pennies Creamery!
It's been 12 years since Dan Levine opened the Five Pennies Creamery. Many of our kids have grown up going there craving their favorite ice cream made by Dan. We have loved going there. But now it's the end of an era. Five Pennies plans to close in December. Until then, let's keep visiting them and show them some love and thank Dan for the special place he gave us. So many of us have such fond memories of their visits there. I know we do.
Long Island deli will stay open thanks to help from landlord
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The owners of a Jewish deli on Long Island that had planned to close for good after 56 years say they're staying open.The last day of business at Regal Kosher Delicatessen in Plainview was set for this Sunday.READ MORE: Long Island diners shuttering as labor shortage, inflation puts restaurants in a tight spotThe Weiss family says they've been struggling to make ends meet with rising rent, high meat costs and a labor shortage.After CBS2's story aired in October, however, the owners say the landlord offered to help with rent.One of the deli employees also offered to buy the place and keep it running.
longisland.com
Lido Beach Man Convicted for Murder of 16-Year-Old During Oceanside Melee
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced today that a Lido Beach man has been convicted of the murder of an Oceanside teenager in September 2019. Tyler Flach, 21, was convicted after a jury trial before Judge Howard Sturim on charges of Murder in the Second Degree (an A-I felony); Gang Assault in the First Degree (a B violent felony); Assault in the Third Degree (an A misdemeanor); and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (an A misdemeanor).
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx Biz
BRONX - A pair of crooks in the Bronx took the shoplifting problem to a whole other level. Cops are looking for two men who drove up to a construction contractor with a flatbed truck, loaded up and just drove off with the building materials.
Comments / 3