BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police are searching for three men they say tried to rob a man and then shot the victim several times with a paintball gun. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, the victim was in the area of Georgia Avenue and Linden Lane in Glen Burnie when a car pulled up beside him, police said. Three men approached him and proceeded to punch him and attempted to steal his necklace, police said. The victim managed to resist and ran away, police said. As he fled, he was shot several times with a paintball gun. The victim did not require medical attention, police said.

GLEN BURNIE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO