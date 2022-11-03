Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Armand Gerard “Butch” Pomerleau II
Armand Gerard “Butch” Pomerleau II, 75, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, died on October 24, 2022, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, in Leonardtown, Maryland. Born on December 30, 1946, in Biddeford, Maine, he was the son of the late Marie Anna Breault. At the age of 18 Butch enlisted...
Disorderly Man On PCP Hit With Electronic Control Device In Busy Waldorf Intersection: Sheriff
Authorities say that a belligerent man who was caught attempting to stop drivers at a busy Maryland intersection was possibly under the influence before being apprehended in Charles County. Joseph Leroy Duckett, 55, of Indian Head, was released from custody following his arrest on Sunday, Nov. 6 by officers called...
Speeding Maryland Motorcyclist Killed Crashing Into Work Van In Prince Frederick: Sheriff
Authorities in Maryland have released the name of a 31-year-old rider who was killed after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a white work van being driven by a Virginia man. In Calvert County, Waldorf resident Jesse Lee Wallace was killed shortly before 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5,...
Bay Net
Three Injured After Collision In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On November 7, 2022 at approximately 5:21 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Budds Creek Road. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved with three occupants reportedly injured. All three patients...
Bay Net
MISSING TEEN: Juan Alberto Lopez-Cambara, Age 16
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Juan Alberto Lopez-Cambara (H-M-03-31-06) If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Juan Alberto Lopez-Cambara, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008. Please share and...
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To Outside Fire Threating A Residence In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Today, first responders were called to the scene of a outside fire threatening a residence in the 21900 block of Point Lookout Road. At approximately 11:35 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene to find the large outside fire in the woods spreading quickly. Crews requested brush trucks to assist with the fire.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Early Bird Liquor Store And Tractor Supply
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, Nov. 3, 2022, at 12:05 pm, the suspect placed two bottles of alcohol in his pockets and left the Early Bird Liquor Store in Hollywood without paying.
Bay Net
Margaret Ann Pruitt
Margaret Ann (Norris) Pruitt, 71, of Compton, MD passed away on October 30, 2022 at her daughter’s home. She was born on July 19, 1951 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD to Woodrow Wilson Norris and Agnes Teresa (Woodburn) Norris. Margaret Ann lived the first two years...
Bay Net
Leonardtown Veterans Day Parade And Parking Information
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The public is invited to salute America’s Veterans at the 2022 Veterans Day Parade in Leonardtown. The parade, sponsored by the Commissioners of Leonardtown and the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, takes place Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. and begins at St. Mary’s Ryken High School and will proceed along Fenwick Street and through Town Square.
Bay Net
Possible Overdose; Suspected Drugs Recovered From Student At Robert D. Stethem Educational Center
POMFRET, Md. – On November 7 at 9 a.m., a school resource officer at Robert D. Stethem Educational Center was assisting staff with a student who was having a medical emergency as a result of a possible drug overdose. The officer located packaged pills and suspected marijuana in the...
Bay Net
George Lawrence Davis
George Lawrence Davis, 60 of Hollywood, MD passed away on October 28, 2022 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, D.C. He was born on December 26, 1961 in Harrisburg, PA to the late George Davis and Sophie (Kraska) Davis. George was raised in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania but made St. Mary’s County, Maryland...
Paintball gun robbers: police look at connection between cases in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a group of people with a paintball gun robbed someone early Sunday morning and that the incident may be connected to other cases. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the person who was robbed was walking along Georgia Avenue near Linden Lane in Glen […]
Bay Net
One Transported After Motorcycle Crash In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motorcycle crash this afternoon that has sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 4 PM on November 5, first responders were dispatched to Medleys Neck Road for a reported crash. Initial reports indicated that it was a single vehicle...
Bay Net
Dennis Gary Simmons
Dennis Gary Simmons, 66 of Ridge, MD passed away on October 29, 2022, at home. He was born on January 22, 1956, in Baltimore, MD to Raymond Simmons and Laratha (Mansfield) Simmons. Dennis was employed as an Engineer for St. Mary’s College in St Mary’s City, MD until his retirement....
Bay Net
Political Profile: Alexandra Rak, Candidate For Charles County Commissioner District 2
INDIAN HEAD, Md.– Alexandra Rak, known for her involvement in leading the Reopen Charles County movement since May 2020, is running against Thomasina Coates to become the Charles County Commissioner of District 2. “If you want a change in Charles County – to improve your quality of life, the...
dcnewsnow.com
La Plata mass shooting spree ruled a murder-suicide
The Charles County Sheriff's Office has ruled the five deaths inside a La Plata home a murder-suicide. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/la-plata-mass-shooting-spree-ruled-a-murder-suicide/. La Plata mass shooting spree ruled a murder-suicide. The Charles County Sheriff's Office has ruled the five deaths inside a La Plata home a murder-suicide. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/la-plata-mass-shooting-spree-ruled-a-murder-suicide/
Maryland state trooper to receive medal in Baltimore for saving trapped tow truck driver
BALTIMORE -- A Maryland state trooper who saved a tow truck driver pinned beneath a sport-utility vehicle earlier this year will receive a "Courage Under Fire" award from the tow truck industry, according to authorities.Trooper Jason Reid rescued the tow truck driver on the morning of May 23, according to the Maryland State Police. The 51-year-old tow truck driver had been removing a Chevrolet Equinox from a crash site on Interstate 495 in Silver Spring, Maryland, when the sport-utility vehicle slipped off the back of the tow truck and pinned him.Despite having never operated a tow truck, Reid used the truck's...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot by paintball gun in Glen Burnie, one of a number of similar incidents, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police are searching for three men they say tried to rob a man and then shot the victim several times with a paintball gun. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, the victim was in the area of Georgia Avenue and Linden Lane in Glen Burnie when a car pulled up beside him, police said. Three men approached him and proceeded to punch him and attempted to steal his necklace, police said. The victim managed to resist and ran away, police said. As he fled, he was shot several times with a paintball gun. The victim did not require medical attention, police said.
Bay Net
Community Supporting Victims Of Quadruple Murder In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. — Following the tragedy that unfolded on November 4 in a La Plata neighborhood, the community has already expressed tremendous support for those who lost their lives in what was deemed a quadruple murder and suicide. A small vigil was recently held in the Agricopia community,...
Bay Net
Two Flown Out After Serious Vehicle Crash In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious crash that has sent multiple people to the hospital. At approximately 4:45 p.m. on November 6, first responders were dispatched to the 8700 block of Port Tobacco Road, in the area of King Edward Place, for a reported crash.
