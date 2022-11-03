Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Hialeah man arrested for murder related to narcotics sale in Gladeview
MIAMI – A 32-year-old man confessed to fatally shooting a 52-year-old man on Sunday morning in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview area, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Detectives arrested Lazaro Perez after his confession in Doral for the murder of Marvin J. Rolle. Police officers also seized Perez’s 9mm,...
Ex-School Cop Allegedly Stalked, Shot Her Ex-Boyfriend, A Miami Cop
Yessenia Sanchez, 32, is accused of shooting her ex, Miami-Dade police officer Damian Colon, in the head after using an app installed on his phone in order to stalk him. A Miami police officer remains in critical condition after allegedly being shot in the head by his estranged former girlfriend, who officials say stalked him prior to pulling the trigger.
Man Stabbed To Death At Gas Station During Fight
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect behind a fatal stabbing near West Palm Beach.
Click10.com
3 arrested in motel room with weapon, fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine
PLANTATION, Fla. – Police officers arrested three people, including a convicted “violent felon of special concern,” on drugs and weapons charges on Sunday in Broward County. A guest at the Plantation Inn Hotel & Lounge decided to call the police after allegedly hearing a man threatening to,...
Police Urgently Seek Man With Autism Missing From Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Joshua White who was last seen in West Palm Beach but may be in South Palm Beach County, Broward, or Miami-Dade. According to PBSO, he was last seen […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Former cop accused of shooting police officer ex-boyfriend makes court appearance
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Newly obtained video shows the moments a former officer frantically fled a crime scene after police said she shot her ex-boyfriend, who was a veteran officer. Yessenia Sanchez, 32, appeared in bond court on Sunday wearing a suicide prevention vest and facing serious charges. She...
Click10.com
Fugitive arrested for 3 attempted murders in South Beach
MIAMI – Arthur Brooks, a convicted felon, was on probation when he hid behind shrubs and fired his weapon once on Ocean Drive in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. Brooks, who was wearing Jordan 5 “Black Grape” sneakers, injured Derrick Mitchell who then returned fire...
Click10.com
Convicted felon accused of killing 2 to be released from prison early
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The man convicted of killing two Broward County women in 1986 will be released in less than 90 days from a Florida prison. Gary Troutman was convicted of the murder of Cassandra Scott. The 17-year-old was pregnant at the time of her death. Weeks later,...
Parkland Crime Update: Road Rage and Car Burglary
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 31, 2022. On 10/26/2022, the 45-year-old female victim parked her 2012 Nissan Versa behind a business and entered her place of employment. Unknown burglar(s) smashed the front driver’s side window of the vehicle and removed her purse and its contents from inside.
cbs12.com
BSO: Deputy hospitalized after man attacks him in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy and a man were hospitalized following an incident in Deerfield Beach. Around 3:31 p.m. on Nov. 5, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the area of 2400 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded.
tamaractalk.com
Pedestrian Killed by Mustang in Tamarac
An 81-year-old Tamarac man was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang GT while crossing the street Friday, authorities said. Francisco Rodriguez, of 8852 W. McNab Road, was walking across Pine Island Road near Northwest 67th Court in Tamarac around 7:25 p.m.—not using a designated crosswalk—when he “walked into the path” of the 2006 Mustang driven by Andrew Singer, 59, also of Tamarac, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office press release.
NBC Miami
Ex-Girlfriend Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Miami-Dade Cop: Police
A woman accused of shooting a Miami-Dade Police officer in the head appeared in court over the weekend on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder. Yessenia Sanchez, 32, confessed to detectives that she shot her ex-boyfriend, Damian Colon, Friday morning after confronting him at his Hialeah home, according to Miami-Dade Police.
NBC Miami
Suspect in Custody After Crashing Into Police Cars During Chase in SW Miami-Dade
Police took a person into custody Tuesday morning after a chase involving a stolen vehicle ended following several crashes in southwest Miami-Dade. The chase began neat the intersection of Southwest 216th Street and 137th Avenue when the stolen vehicle struck two Miami-Dade Police Department vehicles. The suspect, who was not...
TSA agents find gun inside raw chicken at Florida airport
Typically when you think of a stuffed bird, you're thinking of bread filling, onions, and seasoning, but one particular chicken got some attention after authorities at a Florida airport found something "fowl" inside it.
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Burglar makes himself at home in Brickell high-rise
MIAMI – New video shows a West Virginia man accused of breaking into high-rises in Miami and Coral Gables making himself right at home before police said he stole items. Police said 21-year-old Tyler Smith typically took advantage of unlocked doors and stole cash and credit cards he found while rummaging through the apartments.
Freight train hits and kills person in Delray Beach, police say
Delray Beach police said a freight train hit and killed a person Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Old Dixie Highway and East Linton Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m.
Click10.com
40 years later, family of Wilton Manors murder victim still hoping for justice
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Sunday marks 40 years since Anna Marie Mullin was murdered in Wilton Manors. Her family traveled back to Florida to remember her and sit down with police for a case update. Police do say there have been recent tips called into Crime Stoppers. In 1982,...
Turnpike reopens in Broward after hazardous material incident
Fire officials shut down Florida’s Turnpike in Broward and ordered part of a Davie neighborhood evacuated on Sunday morning after detecting the smell of ammonia from a nearby ice business. Davie Fire Rescue and Davie police arrived at Reddy Ice, at 5050 SW 51st St., and discovered an ammonia leak. Officials ordered the shutdown of nearby roads, including southbound State Road 7 and Florida’s ...
Click10.com
Car struck by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A car was struck by a Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park Monday morning. The crash occurred in the area of Prospect Road and Powerline Road. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials were among the agencies that responded to the scene to assist. It’s unclear whether the...
Click10.com
Police in Broward County searching for distraction thieves who target the elderly
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Police are on the hunt for a pair of distraction thieves. Coconut Creek police releasing sketches of a man and woman who they say robbed a 94-year-old woman last month. Investigators say the pair posed as landscapers, telling the victim they were hired by her...
Comments / 5