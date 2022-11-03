ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry on making injury report: 'There's nothing to panic about'

By Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QN81e_0ixXo0Dm00

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry's name appeared on the team's injury report Wednesday, but Henry wants to assure fans they have nothing to be worried about.

Henry was designated as a limited participant in the Titans' practice Wednesday with a foot injury. Less than a year removed from a foot injury that led to Henry missing nine games, the inclusion on the injury report rang alarm bells. But in speaking to the media Thursday, Henry said his foot is perfectly OK.

"My foot is fine," he said. "There's nothing wrong. I'm going to be out there Sunday playing. My foot is fine. There's nothing to panic about. There's nothing wrong with my foot, right or left."

FOR SUBSCRIBERS:Unpacking the ground Tennessee Titans lost in AFC at NFL trade deadline | Estes

RELAX:What advice did Tennessee Titans coaches give Malik Willis after 1st NFL start? Relax.

Henry is the AFC's reigning offensive player of the month. He rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Houston Texans. He was not visibly at practice Thursday during the media viewing portions spanning the first 20 minutes of practice.

The Titans (5-2) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (7:20 p.m., NBC).

Contact Nick Suss at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers

That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
NASHVILLE, TN
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's 32-31 loss to LSU

Saturday night in Death Valley the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a disappointing overtime loss to the No. 10 LSU Tigers 32-31. Alabama is now on the outside looking in at a possible bid to both the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff. Alabama would have to win out and chaos, as we have never seen before, would have to take place in order for the Tide to have any title hopes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions

Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans' Mike Vrabel on 2-point conversion penalties: 'They’ve let Travis (Kelce) play like that'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. − The Tennessee Titans lost by three on Sunday, but had a few calls went the other way, they very well could've won by two. The Titans (5-3) dropped an overtime heartbreaker against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) on Sunday, failing to hold onto a late eight-point lead they held for most of the second half in a 20-17 loss. The Titans had that eight-point lead until Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a touchdown with 2:58 left, putting the Chiefs a two-point conversion away from tying the score.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kadarius Toney has more yards after first snap with Chiefs than he did all season with Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs wasted no time getting WR Kadarius Toney involved in his first action with the team. Toney drew his first start with the Chiefs in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans on “Sunday Night Football.” On the opening snap of the game, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes targeted Toney on a quick wide receiver screen. It’s the type of play that Toney is expected to excel in because it allows him to showcase his quickness and elusiveness. Toney recorded two yards on the pass, though he caught it several yards behind the line of scrimmage.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Husband Patrick at Game After Sharing Sexy Maternity Photo

Brittany Mahomes has been sharing her sideline maternity fashion throughout her pregnancy with her and Patrick Mahomes' second baby Brittany Mahomes is continuing to slay her maternity fashion! The soon-to-be mom of two posed on the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tennessee Titans in a thrilling Sunday night football matchup which ended with a 20-17 win for the home team. The Kansas City Current co-owner cheered on husband Patrick Mahomes as she posed in a shiny black mini-dress with black, leather thigh-high boots...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy